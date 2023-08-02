Live stream the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 to see the inaugural event, bringing together all the various cycling disciplines in one place for the first time. The UCI Cycling World Championships will be held between 3–13 August, 2023, in Glasgow and across Scotland. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 securely with a VPN!
|Event
|UCI Cycling World Championships
|Date
|August 3–13, 2023
|Location
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Venue
|Glasgow and across Scotland
How to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 for free securely
You can watch UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 live streams securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the British broadcast, connect to a server in London or the Midlands.
- Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like the BBC (UK) or Sky Sports (UK), and find the event you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Where to watch UCI Cycling World Championships for free in your country?
Where to watch in the UK
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Country: UK
If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing UCI Cycling World Championships streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service. Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to create a free account.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Where to watch in Australia
SBS On Demand
Price: Free
Country: Australia
SBS On Demand will live stream events from the UCI Cycling World Championships for free in Australia. SBS On Demand is also a great way to watch a host of other sports, including The Ashes cricket.
Where to watch in New Zealand
TVNZ+
Price: Free
Country: New Zealand
Cycling fans in New Zealand can live stream events from the UCI Cycling World Championships for free through free-to-air broadcasters TVNZ+.
Where to watch in France
France TV
Price: Free
Country: France
France TV will broadcast the UCI Cycling World Championships for free in France. Follow all the action with French commentary, as well as other live sports, including French Open tennis from Roland Garros, and French films and TV.
Note: You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up for an account.
Where to watch in Belgium
RTBF
Price: Free
Country: Belgium
RTBF will broadcast the UCI Cycling World Championships for free in France. Follow all the action with French commentary, as well as other live sports, including MotoGP.
Where to watch in Italy
RaiPlay
Price: Free
Country: Italy
You can follow UCI Cycling World Championships events live online for free on RaiPlay. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.
Where to watch in the Netherlands
NOS
Price: Free
Country: Netherlands
In the Netherlands, you can follow all the UCI Cycling World Championships action in Dutch for free on national broadcaster NOS.
Where to watch in Spain
RTVE
Price: Free
Country: Spain
Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. All commentary will be in Spanish.
Where to watch in Switzerland
SRF
Price: Free
Country: Switzerland
Swiss public-service broadcaster SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films. Live stream the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 events with German commentary through its website.
Where to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in the United States
Flobikes
Price: 150 USD/year
Country: United States
In the United States, FloBikes will carry the road, MTB, and BMX/trials events (but not track cycling), available to stream live and on-demand.
Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
Where to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Canada
Flobikes
Price: 200 CAD/year
Country: United States
FloBikes is also the go-to broadcaster for the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 for cycling fans in Canada. Events available to live stream include the road, MTB, and BMX/trials events (but not track cycling). Watch live or on-demand at your convenience.
Note: You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.
UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 schedule
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Time (BST)
|Thursday, 3 August
|Mountain Bike Downhill
|Nevis Range
|10:30 a.m.
|Thursday, 3 August
|Track & Para-cycling Track
|Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome
|5 p.m.
|Friday, 4 August
|Gran Fondo
|Glasgow
|9 a.m.
|Saturday, 5 August
|BMX Freestyle Park
|Emirates Arena
|12 p.m.
|Saturday, 5 August
|Keirin
|Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome
|4 p.m.
|Sunday, 6 August
|BMX Racing Challenge
|Emirates Arena
|11 a.m.
|Sunday, 6 August
|Mountain Bike Cross-country Marathon
|Glentress
|10 a.m.
|Sunday, 6 August
|Road Race
|Glasgow
|12 p.m.
|Monday, 7 August
|Para-cycling Road
|Glasgow
|10 a.m.
|Tuesday, 8 August
|BMX Freestyle Flatland
|Emirates Arena
|12 p.m.
|Tuesday, 8 August
|Keirin
|Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome
|4 p.m.
|Wednesday, 9 August
|Para-cycling Track
|Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome
|4 p.m.
|Thursday, 10 August
|Indoor Cycling
|Emirates Arena
|6 p.m.
|Friday, 11 August
|Artistic Cycling
|Emirates Arena
|6 p.m.
|Saturday, 12 August
|Cross-Country Short Track
|Glentress
|10 a.m.
|Sunday, 13 August
|Road Time Trial
|Glasgow
|10 a.m.
The exact times and dates of events are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, visit the official website of the UCI Cycling World Championships.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About UCI Cycling World Championships live stream
Why is UCI World Championships geo-restricted?
The UCI World Championships are geo-restricted because broadcasters from various different countries have paid for the exclusive rights to the coverage for specific countries/regions.
How do you qualify for UCI Cycling World Championships?
There are various qualification criteria, depending on the event. For road events, riders must have a certain UCI ranking; for track events, qualification is earned through national federations. Whereas, BMX riders qualified through national federations or through the UCI BMX World Rankings.