Updated: August 3, 2023

Stream every race from August 3–13!

Live stream the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 to see the inaugural event, bringing together all the various cycling disciplines in one place for the first time. The UCI Cycling World Championships will be held between 3–13 August, 2023, in Glasgow and across Scotland. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 securely with a VPN!

  
EventUCI Cycling World Championships
DateAugust 3–13, 2023
LocationGlasgow, Scotland
VenueGlasgow and across Scotland

How to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 for free securely

You can watch UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 live streams securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the British broadcast, connect to a server in London or the Midlands.
  3. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like the BBC (UK) or Sky Sports (UK), and find the event you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Where to watch UCI Cycling World Championships for free in your country?

Where to watch in the UK

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free
Country: UK

If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing UCI Cycling World Championships streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service. Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to create a free account.

Where to watch in Australia

SBS On Demand

Price: Free
Country: Australia

SBS On Demand will live stream events from the UCI Cycling World Championships for free in Australia. SBS On Demand is also a great way to watch a host of other sports, including The Ashes cricket.

Where to watch in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free
Country: New Zealand

Cycling fans in New Zealand can live stream events from the UCI Cycling World Championships for free through free-to-air broadcasters TVNZ+.

Where to watch in France

France TV

Price: Free
Country: France

France TV will broadcast the UCI Cycling World Championships for free in France. Follow all the action with French commentary, as well as other live sports, including French Open tennis from Roland Garros, and French films and TV.

Note: You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up for an account.

Where to watch in Belgium

RTBF

Price: Free
Country: Belgium

RTBF will broadcast the UCI Cycling World Championships for free in France. Follow all the action with French commentary, as well as other live sports, including MotoGP.

Where to watch in Italy

RaiPlay

Price: Free
Country: Italy

You can follow UCI Cycling World Championships events live online for free on RaiPlay. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.

Where to watch in the Netherlands

NOS

Price: Free
Country: Netherlands

In the Netherlands, you can follow all the UCI Cycling World Championships action in Dutch for free on national broadcaster NOS.

Where to watch in Spain

RTVE

Price: Free
Country: Spain

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. All commentary will be in Spanish.

Where to watch in Switzerland

SRF

Price: Free
Country: Switzerland

Swiss public-service broadcaster SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films. Live stream the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 events with German commentary through its website.

Where to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in the United States

Flobikes

Price: 150 USD/year
Country: United States

In the United States, FloBikes will carry the road, MTB, and BMX/trials events (but not track cycling), available to stream live and on-demand.

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Where to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Canada

Flobikes

Price: 200 CAD/year
Country: United States

FloBikes is also the go-to broadcaster for the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 for cycling fans in Canada. Events available to live stream include the road, MTB, and BMX/trials events (but not track cycling). Watch live or on-demand at your convenience.

Note: You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 schedule

DateEventVenueTime (BST)
Thursday, 3 AugustMountain Bike DownhillNevis Range10:30 a.m.
Thursday, 3 AugustTrack & Para-cycling TrackSir Chris Hoy Velodrome5 p.m.
Friday, 4 AugustGran FondoGlasgow9 a.m.
Saturday, 5 AugustBMX Freestyle ParkEmirates Arena12 p.m.
Saturday, 5 AugustKeirinSir Chris Hoy Velodrome4 p.m.
Sunday, 6 AugustBMX Racing ChallengeEmirates Arena11 a.m.
Sunday, 6 AugustMountain Bike Cross-country MarathonGlentress10 a.m.
Sunday, 6 AugustRoad RaceGlasgow12 p.m.
Monday, 7 AugustPara-cycling RoadGlasgow10 a.m.
Tuesday, 8 AugustBMX Freestyle FlatlandEmirates Arena12 p.m.
Tuesday, 8 AugustKeirinSir Chris Hoy Velodrome4 p.m.
Wednesday, 9 AugustPara-cycling TrackSir Chris Hoy Velodrome4 p.m.
Thursday, 10 AugustIndoor CyclingEmirates Arena6 p.m.
Friday, 11 AugustArtistic CyclingEmirates Arena6 p.m.
Saturday, 12 AugustCross-Country Short TrackGlentress10 a.m.
Sunday, 13 AugustRoad Time TrialGlasgow10 a.m.

The exact times and dates of events are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, visit the official website of the UCI Cycling World Championships.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About UCI Cycling World Championships live stream

Why is UCI World Championships geo-restricted?
How do you qualify for UCI Cycling World Championships?
