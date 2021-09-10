Grab some Four’n Twenty pies, chuck a 6-pack of VB in the esky, open the BBQ Shapes, and get ready to shout at your TV (or phone, or computer…). The AFL finals are here!

Read on for the full schedule, a preview of both preliminary matches, and find out how to get your AFL live stream in buffer-free HD!

Stream the 2021 Grand Final AFL live on Channel 7

Price: Free

Channels: Channel 7

Channel 7 has Australian broadcasting rights for the 2021 AFL semi-final and final matches. The best part? It’s completely free! To watch the AFL live:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Sign up at 7plus. Enjoy the footy!

Stream the 2021 AFL Grand Final live on Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Kayo Sports is the official Australian broadcaster for the 2021 AFL season. A free trial is available. To watch AFL on Kayo Sports:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Sign up at Kayo Sports. Enjoy the stream!

Note: You may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Live stream Aussie Rules Football on Watch AFL

Price: Varies

‘Watch AFL’ broadcasts the final series live, globally. Prices vary depending on your location. To watch with increased privacy and security:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location closest to you. Go to the Watch AFL website and subscribe. Enjoy the games!

Check out the latest highlights and more on the official AFL YouTube channel.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the AFL YouTube channel. Enjoy the highlights.

When is the 2021 AFL Grand Final ?

The 2021 Australian Football League season began on March 18 and ends with the Grand Final on September 25, 2021. Two preliminary final matches will be played on September 10 and 11—see below for all timings.

Why isn’t the 2021 AFL Grand Final in Melbourne?

Perth Stadium will host the 2021 AFL Grand Final after the MCG—the traditional home of the Grand Final—was ruled out due to Covid-19 for the second year in a row. (Perth will likely be hosting the Brownlows, too.)

Who is in the 2021 AFL Grand Final?

The season has come down to four final teams vying for glory in the preliminary finals:



Melbourne v Geelong, Friday, September 10, 2021, 7:50 p.m. AEST

Melbourne is the favorite to win this match, having beaten Geelong twice already this year (and with no serious injuries to report as they head into the finals). The Cats will be keen for another shot at the premiership after their loss to Richmond last year, but the Demons are desperate to break their premiership drought (57 years and counting…).

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Saturday, September 11, 2021, 7:40 p.m. AEST

Port Adelaide will have the home advantage and a near-fully fit squad to select from, while the Bulldogs will be sorely missing key defender Alex Keath, out with a hamstring injury. Port made it just this far last year, before falling to eventual champions Richmond—let’s see if they can take it through to the Grand Final in 2021.

Here’s the official schedule.

Date and time (EST) Match AFL Preliminary Finals September 10, 2021 at 7:50 p.m. AEST Melbourne vs. Geelong Cats September 11, 2022 at 7:40 p.m. AEST Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs AFL Grand Final September 25, 7:15 p.m. AEST