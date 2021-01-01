How to stream RTÉ Player live with a VPN

RTÉ Player is available on a wide range of devices, including:

Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android

Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux

Select smart TV systems, including Android TV and Apple TV

ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.

Want RTÉ Player on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.