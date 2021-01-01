How to stream RTÉ Player live with a VPN
Loaded with everything from live sport to drama series and news, Ireland’s free RTÉ Player offers outstanding Gaeilge- and English-language programming on demand. Stream it all in blazing-fast HD with ExpressVPN today.
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Stream RTÉ Player with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN server location in Ireland.
Step 3
Watch RTÉ Player securely, in throttle-free HD.
What is RTÉ Player?
RTÉ Player is a free on-demand streaming service offered by Irish media broadcaster RTÉ. With over 200 hours of Irish shows and international content, viewers can watch everything from full classic series to kids’ shows, news, football, and other sports live on RTÉ Player.
With ExpressVPN, you can securely stream RTÉ Player live from anywhere—even public Wi-Fi or your office network—in throttle-free HD, without compromising on speed or security.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and RTÉ Player Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for RTÉ Player
Is RTÉ Player free to watch?
Yes. RTÉ Player is free to watch and you do not need to sign up for an account to stream its content.
Does RTÉ Player work with ExpressVPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN is optimized for RTÉ Player and many other streaming services all over the world, so you can securely watch your favorite content. ExpressVPN shields your traffic in an encrypted tunnel, resulting in a faster streaming experience if your school, office, public Wi-Fi network, or ISP engages in throttling.
Will using a VPN slow down my RTÉ Player streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream RTÉ Player may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What devices can I watch RTÉ Player on?
RTÉ Player is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
Select smart TV systems, including Android TV and Apple TV
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want RTÉ Player on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out this Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best RTÉ Player VPN risk-free
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching RTÉ Player with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact support within 30 days and get a full refund.