How to unblock YouTube with a VPN location proxy
YouTube is one of the most visited websites in the world. Millions of videos are viewed every day—but what if you’re in a country where YouTube is blocked? It’s easy. You unblock YouTube with a VPN.
A VPN lets you access YouTube at work, at school, and anywhere in the world
What YouTube services can I watch with a VPN?
YouTube
The original, free YouTube service has over a billion users all over the world and is available in 76 languages, with local versions in 88 countries.
To experience each local version of YouTube as if you were physically in that country, you’ll need a VPN.
YouTube Premium (Red)
YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red) is a paid service that gives you ad-free and offline access to YouTube, YouTube Originals, and YouTube Music.
YouTube Premium is available in over 15 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Mexico.
YouTube Music
YouTube Music is a streaming music service, similar to Spotify and Pandora. The service is free with ads, or available ad-free and and offline as part of the YouTube Premium (Red) package.
YouTube Music Premium is also available in many countries, including the U.S., Australia, the UK, Canada, and Mexico.
YouTube TV
The cord-cutting service called YouTube TV offers live TV streaming from over 60 networks, cloud DVR, and video on demand.
YouTube TV is currently only available in the U.S. Note that local live TV coverage will change depending on the ZIP code you supply.
Why are some YouTube videos blocked?
YouTube blocked at work
Many companies use a firewall to block YouTube on office networks to keep employees focused.
YouTube blocked at school
School networks often filter YouTube to stop students from watching videos during class.
YouTube blocked by government
Some countries with internet censorship block YouTube for political reasons.
YouTube videos blocked by region
Some content creators purposely restrict their videos to block viewers from certain countries or locations. You may see a message like “this video is not available in your country” in place of the video you’re trying to watch.
Use a VPN for YouTube to unblock everything
A VPN reconnects your device to the internet through a remote server in another location. Websites and services like YouTube will see the remote server’s IP address instead of your real IP address, making it appear that you are in a different location.
ExpressVPN has 160 server locations in 94 countries, and you can choose and switch virtual locations as often as you want. This allows you to bypass the restrictions above and access YouTube freely.
A VPN unlocks Vevo on YouTube
Have you ever tried to watch a Vevo music video by your favorite artist, only to see that the content is “not available in your country” and blocked on YouTube?
With a VPN, you can defeat restrictions that stop you from enjoying the videos you want. Simply connect to a VPN location that is not blocked, and you’ll be enjoying the best songs and videos on Vevo in no time!
Discover new YouTube artists, channels, and videos!
Did you know YouTube uses your IP address to recommend videos and artists to you? With a VPN, you can change your IP and discover the best of YouTube worldwide. Follow a local YouTube celebrity, stream a regional e-sports final, or see what’s trending somewhere else in the world. It’s all possible with a VPN.
FAQ: Watch YouTube with a VPN
Why can’t I access YouTube?
There are three reasons you might not be able to access YouTube:
- You are connecting from a country that blocks YouTube and other video-sharing sites
- You are connecting from a network that blocks YouTube for security reasons
- You are working or studying at an institution that doesn’t allow access to YouTube
Is it OK to use a VPN?
Using a VPN is perfectly legitimate—millions of people around the world access the internet via a VPN every day. VPNs are used by companies to keep sensitive business data secure, and consumers use VPNs all the time to access censored sites like YouTube.
I’m traveling. Will a VPN proxy help me unblock YouTube abroad?
Yes. A VPN can unblock YouTube from anywhere in the world!
If you sign up for a VPN before you go away, you’ll be able to access any website at any time from wherever you are.
How else does a VPN help me use YouTube?
Besides helping you access YouTube from anywhere in the world, a VPN allows you to watch videos privately and securely.
Many local Wi-Fi networks leave your data exposed to third parties, allowing others to see what you share online. However, a VPN encrypts your device traffic and keeps it away from snoops and hackers.
What other sites can I access with a VPN?
Once you’ve got VPN access, it’s not just YouTube that is available to you around the world. You can also access other censored sites like Google, Gmail, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and Twitter.
