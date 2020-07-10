Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

The best Chrome VPN extension.
Use the ExpressVPN browser extension for a GUI.

What is a Chrome extension VPN?

A VPN extension for Google Chrome is software that integrates with your browser and enables additional features on it, like data encryption. Because Google Chrome does not come with its own VPN, if you want to use a VPN on your Chrome browser, you could download a VPN extension.

ExpressVPN’s extension for Chrome acts as a remote control for the ExpressVPN app on your device. It lets you conveniently turn your VPN on or off, select a server location, and change your app settings within the browser. Because the extension controls the full-featured app, it’s not just your browser traffic that it secured with strong encryption but all the internet activity being transmitted to and from your device.

Superior security with a Chrome extension VPN

Go online safely and securely in 2023 with strong VPN encryption. Spoof your location and control the ExpressVPN app from your Google Chrome browser.

Easy to use

You’re moments away from increased online privacy and the freedom to access any blocked website. Turn on VPN protection straight from your Google Chrome, Brave, or Vivaldi browser window. ExpressVPN apps make it easy for anyone to connect to our network.

Brick wall with an opening and a cursor going through it.

Unblock apps and sites

Censorship and other region-based restrictions can keep you from accessing websites and videos in your browser. ExpressVPN helps you break through these blocks, including those found in school or office Wi-Fi networks, by giving you a different IP address and placing you virtually in a different country.

Safeguard your IP

Protect your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location. Some apps are prone to WebRTC leaks, which could reveal your real IP even when using a VPN. The ExpressVPN Chrome VPN extension prevents this by blocking WebRTC. Easily keep your location private, protect your identity, and enjoy a safe and secure online experience.

Super fast speeds

ExpressVPN’s Google Chrome browser extension has been optimized for speed so you can enjoy the fast download rates you expect. Stream seamlessly and browse online without interruption when you download our Chrome extension VPN.

Protect your location

Keep your whereabouts to yourself and surf with peace of mind using the ExpressVPN Chrome extension. When you connect to any of ExpressVPN’s server locations, you get a different IP address and can make yourself appear to be in a different country. Avoid price discrimination based on location, and help keep your identity private.

Strict no-logs policy

ExpressVPN does not and will never log IP addresses (source or VPN), browsing history, traffic destination or metadata, or DNS queries. We have carefully engineered our apps and VPN servers to categorically eliminate sensitive information. Plus, we regularly invite independent auditors and testers to review the claims in our privacy policy.

How to Set Up a VPN Extension on Google Chrome

Step 1

Step 1 of connecting VPN for desktop or laptop.

Get ExpressVPN, install the app on your computer, as well as the Chrome VPN extension.

Step 2

Step 2 of connecting VPN on mobile phone, desktop, and laptop.

In the extension, choose a VPN server location and click the “on” button to turn on the VPN.

Step 3

Install VPN step 3. Connected app.

Once connected, you’ll be able to go online with enhanced security and privacy.

Why choose the ExpressVPN browser extension for Google Chrome?

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Connect to ExpressVPN’s server network with a Google Chrome extension

Access VPN proxy servers in 105 countries from anywhere in the world.

