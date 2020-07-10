What is a Chrome extension VPN?

A VPN extension for Google Chrome is software that integrates with your browser and enables additional features on it, like data encryption. Because Google Chrome does not come with its own VPN, if you want to use a VPN on your Chrome browser, you could download a VPN extension.

ExpressVPN’s extension for Chrome acts as a remote control for the ExpressVPN app on your device. It lets you conveniently turn your VPN on or off, select a server location, and change your app settings within the browser. Because the extension controls the full-featured app, it’s not just your browser traffic that it secured with strong encryption but all the internet activity being transmitted to and from your device.