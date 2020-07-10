Download the best VPN extension for Chrome
What is a Chrome extension VPN?
A VPN extension for Google Chrome is software that integrates with your browser and enables additional features on it, like data encryption. Because Google Chrome does not come with its own VPN, if you want to use a VPN on your Chrome browser, you could download a VPN extension.
ExpressVPN’s extension for Chrome acts as a remote control for the ExpressVPN app on your device. It lets you conveniently turn your VPN on or off, select a server location, and change your app settings within the browser. Because the extension controls the full-featured app, it’s not just your browser traffic that it secured with strong encryption but all the internet activity being transmitted to and from your device.
Superior security with a Chrome extension VPN
Go online safely and securely in 2023 with strong VPN encryption. Spoof your location and control the ExpressVPN app from your Google Chrome browser.
Easy to use
You’re moments away from increased online privacy and the freedom to access any blocked website. Turn on VPN protection straight from your Google Chrome, Brave, or Vivaldi browser window. ExpressVPN apps make it easy for anyone to connect to our network.
Unblock apps and sites
Censorship and other region-based restrictions can keep you from accessing websites and videos in your browser. ExpressVPN helps you break through these blocks, including those found in school or office Wi-Fi networks, by giving you a different IP address and placing you virtually in a different country.
Safeguard your IP
Protect your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location. Some apps are prone to WebRTC leaks, which could reveal your real IP even when using a VPN. The ExpressVPN Chrome VPN extension prevents this by blocking WebRTC. Easily keep your location private, protect your identity, and enjoy a safe and secure online experience.
Super fast speeds
ExpressVPN’s Google Chrome browser extension has been optimized for speed so you can enjoy the fast download rates you expect. Stream seamlessly and browse online without interruption when you download our Chrome extension VPN.
Protect your location
Keep your whereabouts to yourself and surf with peace of mind using the ExpressVPN Chrome extension. When you connect to any of ExpressVPN’s server locations, you get a different IP address and can make yourself appear to be in a different country. Avoid price discrimination based on location, and help keep your identity private.
Strict no-logs policy
ExpressVPN does not and will never log IP addresses (source or VPN), browsing history, traffic destination or metadata, or DNS queries. We have carefully engineered our apps and VPN servers to categorically eliminate sensitive information. Plus, we regularly invite independent auditors and testers to review the claims in our privacy policy.
How to Set Up a VPN Extension on Google Chrome
Step 1
Get ExpressVPN, install the app on your computer, as well as the Chrome VPN extension.
Step 2
In the extension, choose a VPN server location and click the “on” button to turn on the VPN.
Step 3
Once connected, you’ll be able to go online with enhanced security and privacy.
An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Amazon TV Fire Stick and Samsung Smart TV. Get a VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a VPN extension for Chrome.
FAQ: Chrome VPN
Is a free VPN available for Chrome?
Although there are free VPNs and proxy services available for Chrome, it’s unlikely that they can offer the same privacy, security benefits, and customer support as paid VPNs. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
Can Google track you with a VPN?
Yes, Google can track you if you’re using a VPN if you are logged into your Google account while browsing online. While a VPN browser extension for Google Chrome hides your IP address and encrypts all data, your activity will still be tied to your Google account. To avoid this, consider surfing the web while using Incognito mode.
Is ExpressVPN Google Chrome extension safe?
Yes, it is safe to use the ExpressVPN Google Chrome browser extension as it has been specially designed with privacy top of mind. With super fast connection speeds, strong data encryption, a kill switch, and easy server switching, using the ExpressVPN Google Chrome extension is much safer than using a free browser extension that doesn’t come with the same protection.
The ExpressVPN Google Chrome browser extension is also unique in that it controls the full-featured VPN app. That means all of your online activity is protected by the VPN, not just what passes through your browser.
Does a VPN hide my browser history?
Your browser history is typically stored inside your browser. Using a VPN will not change this. But you can clear browsing data in Google Chrome.
Your browsing history might also be inferred by others monitoring your internet connection, such as your internet service provider or Wi-Fi operator. ExpressVPN encrypts all your internet traffic, making it impossible for an ISP or rogue Wi-Fi to record the sites you visit.
Note that browser history is not the same as search history. If you are logged in to Google and using its search engine, those searches will be recorded even if you are using a Chrome extension VPN. (Learn how to delete your Google search history.)
How do I know the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome is secure?
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
How can I disable VPN in Google Chrome?
To disable ExpressVPN in Google Chrome:
Click ⋮> More tools > Extensions.
Locate the ExpressVPN Chrome browser extension and click Remove > Remove.
How do I use a VPN extension in Incognito?
To use the ExpressVPN Chrome extension in Incognito mode on Google Chrome:
Click ⋮> More tools > Extensions.
Locate the ExpressVPN Chrome browser extension and click Details.
Scroll down and toggle Allow in Incognito
What is the difference between VPN and VPN extension?
A VPN, or virtual private network, provides a secure tunnel between your devices and the internet. VPNs help to change your location, protect your privacy, increase your security, and unblock censored content.
A VPN extension is an add-on that lets you use and control a VPN service through your browser. With ExpressVPN, the extension acts as a remote control for the app, while offering a few added features like dark mode.
Does Chrome browser have a built-in VPN?
No, Chrome does not have a built-in VPN. Using ExpressVPN on your device protects all your internet traffic, including your activity on Chrome, giving you access to a wide selection of VPN server locations and increased online privacy and security.
How do I choose the best Chrome VPN extension?
With servers across the world in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable Chrome VPN extension available.
Learn more about how ExpressVPN is the best VPN service.
