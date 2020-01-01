How to use a French VPN proxy service
Get an IP address for France, or from another country, with ExpressVPN
Why use a VPN? To keep what you do online private. To access French sites and services securely while traveling abroad. Or to bypass internet service providers that throttle certain content, like Netflix or HBO Go.
For all those situations, ExpressVPN is committed to providing the best service. All apps now available in French and many other languages.
How a VPN works in France
A VPN (virtual private network) is the easiest and most effective way for people to protect their internet traffic and hide their identities online. As you connect to a secure VPN server, your internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel, which nobody can see into, including ExpressVPN.
When you connect to a VPN server location, you are assigned a new IP address, and your true IP address is hidden. This new IP depends on which VPN server location you chose. If you connect to a French server location from France, your IP address will change, but it will still be French. Because this IP address is shared by many other ExpressVPN customers, there is no way to connect you to any activity. This helps keep you anonymous online.
Blazing-fast VPN for France
ExpressVPN provides a high level of protection and is optimized for fast browsing and bandwidth-intensive activity, like streaming French TV.
Most of France has access to high-speed and very high-speed internet. However, internet service providers might be throttling your bandwidth for services such as Netflix. With a VPN, you can avoid these limits and enjoy a seamless streaming experience.
If you need a French IP address, you can connect to server locations in Strasbourg and Paris. You will enjoy speed and reliability at the same time.
Online privacy in France and abroad
With ExpressVPN, you can connect to any Wi-Fi network, public or private, safe in the knowledge that you, your data, and your privacy are protected.
With ExpressVPN, you can connect to any Wi-Fi network, public or private, safe in the knowledge that you, your data, and your privacy are protected.

ExpressVPN is committed to safeguarding your private life. We do not log your online activities, whether you are in France or abroad. ExpressVPN created a groundbreaking technology, TrustedServer, to ensure that no data is ever written to a VPN server's hard drive.
Hadopi, CNIL… The French landscape
Time spent online by French people has multiplied by 4 in 10 years (Médiamétrie).
As internet use has grown, the French government responded with Hadopi. This public authority, created in 2009, aims at protecting intellectual property online. It will merge with the CSA, France’s regulator for television and radio, in 2020, with the new agency known as Arcom.
The other public authority created by the government is the CNIL, which stands for National Commission on Informatics and Liberty. Its goal is to protect your data online and fight for individual freedom that could be threatened by technological progress, such as facial recognition.
Even though the CNIL is very active, it cannot fight on all fronts. This is why citizens should also take matters into their own hands by using a VPN, choosing stronger passwords, visiting sites protected by HTTPS, and so on.
Outside France? Travel with a VPN
Why travel with a VPN? First of all, in some countries around the world, websites that are very popular in France, such as Facebook or YouTube, are censored. With ExpressVPN, you can fight censorship and access your favorite sites and services.
If you travel, you will probably connect to new public Wi-Fi networks, at the airport, at hotels, and in cafes. Use a VPN to make sure you are protected.
Why use a VPN?
- Enjoy fast, throttle-free speeds
- Encrypt your network
- Browse anonymously online
- Instantly secure any public Wi-Fi hotspot
Connect to a French server, or to servers in 94 countries in the world:
See our full list of VPN server locations