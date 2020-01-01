How a VPN works in France

A VPN (virtual private network) is the easiest and most effective way for people to protect their internet traffic and hide their identities online. As you connect to a secure VPN server, your internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel, which nobody can see into, including ExpressVPN.

When you connect to a VPN server location, you are assigned a new IP address, and your true IP address is hidden. This new IP depends on which VPN server location you chose. If you connect to a French server location from France, your IP address will change, but it will still be French. Because this IP address is shared by many other ExpressVPN customers, there is no way to connect you to any activity. This helps keep you anonymous online.