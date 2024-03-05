How to live stream Toronto Blue Jays games in 2024

We know you want to live stream Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2024 season, and we’re here to help! To safely and securely enjoy baseball with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans living anywhere from the United Kingdom and France to Hong Kong and Japan can tune into MLB.TV International to watch baseball! Head to your preferred streaming platform, such as MLB.TV or TSN. Let’s go Blue Jays!

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to live stream Blue Jays games from another country?

Some users watch MLB games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch MLB games?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch MLB games, baseball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching Blue Jays games

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming MLB games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to live stream the Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV

Price: 30 USD/month or 150 USD/season

Baseball fans looking to live stream Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman, and the Toronto Blue Jays should look no further than the MLB.TV app, which remains the most comprehensive and affordable option for streaming the entire 2024 MLB season. MLB.TV International users can live stream the Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, and postseason without blackouts. MLB.TV also offers a multiview feature, allowing subscribers to watch up to four games at once on supported Apple TV, Fire TV, and Google TV devices. The service comes with a 7-day free trial, and also offers a monthly option.

Please note that blackouts still apply to MLB.TV users in the United States, Canada, and Guam. The Toronto Blue Jays‘ blackout policy covers all of Canada, not just Toronto. The Boston Red Sox (the Maritimes), Minnesota Twins (Saskatchewan and Manitoba), and Seattle Mariners (British Columbia and Alberta) are also blacked out in select Canadian provinces.

Watch Baseball Live

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays games in Canada

Sportsnet

Price: 20 CAD/month and up

Sportsnet is the full-time home of Toronto Blue Jays games in 2024. Canadian viewers can subscribe to Sportsnet for 20 CAD/month and up. Please note Sportsnet does not offer a free trial.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch Blue Jays games with free trials

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, TBS

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want the MLB Network, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream MLB games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV Stream does not carry TSN. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch Baseball on DirecTV Stream

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network

On the downside, Fubo does not offer TBS, which airs national games on Tuesdays and select postseason games. However, fans from the United States can watch baseball games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month. Blue Jays fans living in the U.S. will not have access to TSN.

The “Sports Plus” package that includes MLB Network costs an additional 11 USD per month. Fubo also announced that it will include MLB.TV as an add-on for 25 USD/month, though standard blackout rules still apply. Fubo comes with a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Live Stream MLB on Fubo

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, TBS

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry MLB games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial. However, note that YouTube TV no longer carries MLB Network following a carriage dispute in 2023. As of 2024, YouTube TV also does not offer TSN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream YouTube TV With a VPN

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 25 USD/month for the MLB.TV add-on

Amazon Prime offers MLB.TV as an add-on for 25 USD/month (on top of the regular 139 USD annual membership). There’s a 30-day free trial available.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Apple TV+

Price: 14 USD/month (seven-day free trial)

MLB games are back on AppleTV+ for the 2024 season! You can catch Friday Night Baseball throughout the year on Apple TV+. Although the games are no longer free, AppleTV+ does offer a 7-day free trial you can take advantage of. Although blackouts do not apply, please note that the games will exclusively air on Apple TV+. However, you can still listen to the radio feed via the MLB app.

Watch Apple TV+ With a VPN

Other ways to live stream the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ will often simulcast MLB games airing on ESPN or ESPN 2 throughout the 2024 season. Select regular-season Blue Jays games may also be available on ESPN+. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream MLB broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch Blue Jays Games on ESPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, TBS

Sling TV includes channels that carry MLB games, such as ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox, and FS1, as well as some regional sports networks. To get all of these channels, American subscribers need to get Sling Orange as well as Sling Blue. Use the “Sports Extra” add-on for Sling TV in order to watch MLB Network for an extra 10 USD/month. Please note that Sling does not offer TSN or a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream the Blue Jays With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, TBS, select regional sports networks

Hulu+Live TV offers most of the national channels broadcasting MLB for American fans. However, Americans cannot watch TSN on Hulu, nor will they have access to a free trial.

How to Stream Hulu With a VPN

How to listen to Toronto Blue Jays games in 2024

Some users may prefer to listen to Toronto Blue Jays games. ExpressVPN allows users to safely and securely enjoy their favorite MLB teams via audio-only methods.

MLB At Bat

Price: 4 USD/month or 30 USD/year

MLB.TV offers an audio-only option called MLB At Bat. Fans can listen to every Blue Jays game live without needing to worry about blackouts. MLB At Bat costs 30 USD for the entire season. However, fans who purchase the single-team or all-team MLB.TV packages can also listen to the radio feed.

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

2024 Toronto Blue Jays schedule

You can find the Toronto Blue Jays’ complete schedule on their official website. Please note that game times are subject to change.

2024 Toronto Blue Jays national TV schedule

The Toronto Blue Jays currently only have nationally-televised games scheduled for May. Make sure to check back throughout the season to see if more are added!

May

Game Date and time Network Washington Nationals 9, Toronto Blue Jays 3 Friday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. BST AppleTV+ Tampa Bay Rays 4, Toronto Blue Jays 3 Friday, May 17, 7:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 a.m. BST AppleTV+ Detroit Tigers 14, Toronto Blue Jays 11 Sunday, May 26, 11:35 a.m. ET / 4:35 p.m. BST Roku Channel

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

When was the last time the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series?

The Toronto Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993, when they knocked off Curt Schilling and the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Designated hitter Paul Molitor won World Series MVP honors after hitting .458 with two home runs, seven RBI, and reaching base at a .536 clip. Molitor won the award over Joe Carter, who famously hit a series-ending walk-off home run in Game 6.

2024 World Series odds

Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays win the 2024 World Series? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +320 Philadelphia Phillies +460 New York Yankees +550 Baltimore Orioles +650 Atlanta Braves +1300 Houston Astros +1300 Minnesota Twins +1700 Cleveland Guardians +2100 Seattle Mariners +2100 Milwaukee Brewers +2300

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.