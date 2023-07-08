We’re heading to Las Vegas for some NBA Summer League action! From July 7 to 17, all 30 teams will have their young bloods compete in a bunch of games – we’re talking 76 games in 11 days. You’ll typically see rookies, second-year players, and G-league affiliate players shooting some hoops, but every now and then a third-year player might pop up.

Keep your eyes peeled for Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio‘s No. 1 overall pick, who’s making his NBA debut with the Spurs on July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets. That game kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. Other rising stars to watch include Brandon Miller from Charlotte, Portland’s Scoot Henderson, Houston‘s Amen Thompson, and his twin brother Ausar Thompson from Detroit. The best four teams will battle it out in the semifinals on July 16, with the champs of those games moving on to the finals on July 17. So buckle up, we’re in for a wild ride!

On this page, you can find information on how to safely and securely stream the NBA Summer League with ExpressVPN.

Start date July 7, 2023 End date July 17, 2023 No. of teams 30 Location Las Vegas

How to watch the NBA Summer League with a VPN

You can stream the NBA Summer League in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Clear browsing data and cookies. Open your NBA League Pass or choose your preferred streaming platform to watch the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to watch the NBA Summer League with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a strong seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: From 3 USD/season

Want to enjoy NBA games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option.

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Want to tune in without having to worry about blackouts? The International League Pass also offers live games for all teams, but without a single blackout!

That’s because blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about. If you only want to watch the games for a single team, select the “Team Choice” option to save some money!

How to cancel NBA League Pass

If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, cancelling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.

Where to watch NBA Summer League using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

SlingTV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT

SlingTV includes channels that carry NBA games, such as ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (NBA on ABC). To get all of these channels, you’ll need to get Sling Orange as well as Sling Blue (a combined package currently costs 30 USD).

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card or PayPal in order to subscribe.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV offers over 70 local channels, including ABC. A subscription costs 73 USD/month, and doesn’t require a U.S. billing address (though you may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code based on your preferred viewing area). The service includes a variety of sports channels and a 21-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app it’s a great option as the “Choice” package (80 USD/month) includes many regional sports networks. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Hulu+Live TV carries all the channels broadcasting national NBA games, as well as many regional sports networks. The monthly rate also includes subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN. Note that Hulu does not offer a free trial, however, and requires both a U.S. ZIP code and credit card billing address.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ABC, NBA TV

Fubo is a fantastic, if pricey, option for streaming NBA games, but do note that Fubo does not include TNT, which airs both regular season and playoff games. A 7-day free trial is available for those who don’t want to commit to a subscription.

How to Stream Fubo

Where to watch NBA Summer League in Canada

You can watch NBA Summer League through Sportsnet in Canada.

Sportsnet

Sportsnet is a Canadian English-language sports specialty service. It was first launched in 1998 as CTV Sportsnet by a consortium of companies including Rogers Communications, which held a controlling interest. In 2001, Rogers bought out its partners and rebranded the channel as simply “Sportsnet”.

The network carries major professional sports in Canada and the USA, including National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), and Major League Soccer (MLS) games, as well as regional broadcasts of Canadian Football League (CFL) and National Lacrosse League (NLL) games. Sportsnet also broadcasts original shows such as Sportsnet Central, Hockey Central, and Tim & Sid (later replaced by Tim & Friends). It also covers many other sports events, including curling, tennis, rugby, auto racing, and more.

NBA Summer League schedule 2023

July 7:

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Nuggets vs. Bucks at 5 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU

Bulls vs. Raptors at 6:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets at 7 p.m. (ET) on ESPN

Cavaliers vs. Nets at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Hornets vs. Spurs at 9 p.m. (ET) on ESPN

Kings vs. Hawks at 10:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Warriors vs. Lakers at 11 p.m. (ET) on ESPN

July 8:

Heat vs. Celtics at 3 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Mavericks vs. Thunder at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Knicks vs. 76ers at 5 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Pistons vs. Magic at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN

Grizzlies vs. Bulls at 7 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Pacers vs. Wizards at 8 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Bucks vs. Suns at 9 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Clippers vs. Jazz at 10 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

July 9:



Raptors vs. Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Lakers vs. Hornets at 4 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Knicks vs. Nets at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Pistons vs. Rockets at 6 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Celtics vs. Wizards at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Hawks vs. Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Hornets vs. Warriors at 10 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

July 10:

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers at 6 p.m. (ET) on ESPNews

Suns vs. Heat at 6:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

76ers vs. Mavericks at 8 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU

Pacers vs. Magic at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Timberwolves vs. Jazz at 10 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU

Kings vs. Clippers at 10:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

July 11:



Nets vs. Bucks at 6 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU

Rockets vs. Thunder at 6:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Suns vs. Pelicans at 8 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Bulls vs. Kings at 10 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Wizards vs. Spurs at 10:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

July 12:

Clippers vs. Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Timberwolves vs. Hawks at 4 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Warriors vs. Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Raptors vs. Pistons at 6 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Thunder vs. Pacers at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Knicks vs. Magic at 8 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Nuggets vs. Jazz at 9:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Lakers vs. Celtics at 10 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

July 13:

Cavaliers vs. Bulls at 3 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

76ers vs. Hawks at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Nets vs. Raptors at 5 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Heat vs. Bucks at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Rockets vs. Warriors at 7 p.m. (ET) on ESPN

Hornets vs. Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Trail Blazers vs. Magic at 9 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Timberwolves vs. Kings at 9 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

July 14:

Clippers vs. 76ers at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Thunder vs. Wizards at 5 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU

Mavericks vs. Pacers at 6:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Celtics vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Spurs vs. Pistons at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Heat vs. Nuggets at 9 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Grizzlies vs. Lakers at 10:30 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV

Jazz vs. Suns at 11 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

How much do NBA Summer League tickets cost?

The ticket prices for NBA Summer League games can vary depending on the venue, seating location, and demand. Generally, ticket prices can range from around $15 to $50 per game, but premium seats or matchups may have higher prices.

How long does NBA Summer League last?

The duration of NBA Summer League can vary, but it typically lasts around two weeks. During this period, teams participate in a series of exhibition games and sometimes a tournament format. The length of the event can depend on factors such as the number of teams participating and the scheduling of games. In 2023, the NBA Summer League is going to last 11 days, featuring all 30 days teams beginning July 7 in Las Vegas.

Do NBA Summer League players get paid?

Yes, NBA Summer League players do receive compensation. However, the salaries are significantly lower compared to regular NBA players. The exact payment structure can vary, but players participating in Summer League often sign contracts or receive stipends that cover their expenses during the event.

What’s the point of NBA Summer League?

The NBA Summer League serves multiple purposes. It provides an opportunity for newly drafted rookies, young players, and undrafted free agents to showcase their skills and compete against other talented players. It allows teams to evaluate and assess their young talent, make roster decisions, and provide development opportunities. Additionally, the Summer League attracts fans and generates interest in the NBA during the offseason, creating excitement for the upcoming regular season.