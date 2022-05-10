The second Grand Slam of the year—the only one to be played on clay courts—has been a successful hunting ground for Rafael Nadal, with 13 of his 21 major titles won at Roland-Garros. The men’s field will be competitive, with Novak Djokovic cleared to play and up-and-coming 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz now ranked in the top 10. In the women’s competition, World No.1 Iga Swiatek is in incredible form off the back of four straight singles titles, while the likes of Barbora Krejcikova, Paula Badosa, and Naomi Osaka are ones to watch.

How to live stream the 2022 French Open online

Several broadcasters will carry the French Open. You can securely live stream the action in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see a French broadcast, connect to a server in Paris. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like ITV , 9Now , or France TV . Tune in and enjoy!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch French Open live streams for free

Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: BBC and ITV

Zattoo Switzerland is a great alternative to watch all BBC and ITV channels live and free. To watch the French Open live online, tune into the ITV broadcasts of the tournament.

ITV Hub

Price: Free

Channels: ITV4

ITV Hub is the online home of all of ITV’s content, with both on-demand and live stream events, including the 2022 French Open. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. You’ll also find popular British TV series, movies, children’s programs, and a variety of other sports.

9Now

Price: Free

Channels: Channel 9

Channel 9 in Australia offers a free stream of select tennis tournaments including the 2022 French Open. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in to the big matches.

France TV

Price: Free

France TV is one of the official French broadcasters of the 2022 French Open and a fantastic way to watch all the matches live (with commentary in French). The public broadcaster also offers a variety of French and foreign-language films, TV series, documentaries, and live sports.

RTBF

Price: Free

Belgium’s RTBF will broadcast the 2022 French Open live online with French commentary. The free service is also an excellent way to watch other sports such as Formula 1, MotoGP, and cycling events including the Tour de France.

ORF

Price: Free

The Austrian service ORF offers free streams of French Open matches with German commentary. In addition to French Open tennis, ORF is also a reliable source for MotoGP, F1, and several cycling events.

Other streaming services for watching the 2022 French Open

Peacock

Price: 5 USD and up

Viewers in the US can also watch the tennis from Roland-Garros live via NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Peacock’s free tier offers lots of popular TV and movies, but you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch the French Open and other live sports. The good news is that it offers a seven-day free trial. Click here to see the full schedule.

Sling TV

Price: 35 USD and up

Channels: NBC, Tennis Channel

With Sling Orange you can live stream most matches from the 2022 French Open via NBC , or upgrade to the Sports Extra package for 10 USD extra to access the Tennis Channel. Sling has dozens of other channels for watching popular TV, movies, documentaries and more, and has apps for mobile, tablets, and smart TVs. It offers a three-day free trial.

Eurosport

Price: 7 GBP/month or 40 GBP/year

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Watch the 2022 French Open live on Eurosport, which provides live coverage of the matches. Be sure to check the official broadcast schedule. The service offers a seven-day free trial and also carries a selection of football, cycling, and tennis.

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 6 EUR/month

Viewers in France can use Amazon Prime Video to stream all matches in the 10 new evening sessions (May 23–June 1), all matches at the Simonne-Mathieu Court, and all matches from the semi-finals onwards—including the mixed doubles final. You can stream the tennis on Amazon Prime Video in your browser or through its apps for smartphones, tables, and smart TVs. Amazon Prime Video also gives you access to thousands of TV shows, award-winning movies, and original programs on demand.

YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: NBC, Tennis Channel

Head to YouTube TV to try a five-day free trial and watch live TV from more than 85 channels. To watch the French Open, you’ll want to tune in to NBC, or the Tennis Channel (which is included at no extra cost).

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

FuboTV

Price: 70 USD and up

Channels: NBC, Tennis Channel

The online streaming platform is well established among sports fans. To watch the French Open, you’ll want to tune into ESPN or NBC, or pay extra for a package upgrade that includes the Tennis Channel.

Note: You may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/year

Channels: NBC

Hulu’s live TV service includes NBC, which carries French Open matches. The service’s live TV add-on offers more than 75 channels, and also gives you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

TSN and RDS

Price: 20 CAD/month

Viewers in Canada can watch French Open live streams in English on TSN or choose the French commentary on RDS. TSN is also home to live coverage of ATP and WTA Tour events throughout the season.

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

When does the French Open start?

The 2022 French Open starts on May 22 and runs through June 5, 2022. You can find more information and news on the official French Open website.

2022 French Open Schedule/Fixtures

Date Time Event May 22, 2022 5:00 a.m. EDT Men’s and Women’s First Round May 25, 2022 5:00 a.m. EDT Men’s and Women’s Second Round May 27, 2022 5:00 a.m. EDT Men’s and Women’s Third Round May 29, 2022 5:00 a.m. EDT Men’s and Women’s Fourth Round May 31, 2022 6:00 a.m. EDT Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals June 2, 2022 8:00 a.m. EDT Men’s and Women’s Semifinals June 4, 2022 9:00 a.m. EDT Women’s Final / Men’s Doubles Final June 5, 2022 9:00 a.m. EDT Men’s Final

Who won the 2021 French Open?

In the men’s competition, Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim the 2021 French Open title, while Barbora Krejčíková won her first Grand Slam singles title last year by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the women’s final.

Who will win the 2022 French open?

Novak Djokovic may be the reigning French Open champion but Rafael Nadal is the tournament’s record-holder with 13 French Open titles. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is fresh off a dominant win at the clay-court Madrid Open (where he defeated both Nadal and Djokovic), and leads the ATP tour with four tournament championships on the year.

On the women’s side, 20-year-old Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek is the current women’s No. 1 and has had an incredible start to the year. She’s already had a taste for success at Roland-Garros, taking home the title in 2020. World No. 7 Ons Jabeur is also coming off a strong tournament championship in Madrid.