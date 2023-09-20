The 2023-2024 NHL season should be sensational as Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice looking to defend their Stanley Cup title. Vegas should expect heavy competition from many of the usual contenders, including the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, and Toronto Maple Leafs. We also won’t rule out reigning three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, who appear on the verge of finally breaking through and reaching the Finals.

ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every NHL game this season in blazing-fast HD.

Regular season starts October 10, 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs start April 19, 2024 Current champion Vegas Golden Knights Streaming services CBC Gem, Ran.de, NHL.tv, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sportsnet

How to watch 2023-24 NHL games in your country

From the preseason through the Stanley Cup Finals, you can stream every 2023-24 NHL game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, Canadian fans can connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream. Enjoy the hockey!

Can I use a VPN to watch NHL games from another country?

Why do you need a VPN to watch NHL games online?

Should I use a free VPN to watch NHL games?

Best VPN for watching NHL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 NHL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every goal without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Live stream 2023-24 NHL games for free

CBC

CBC is an official NHL broadcaster, so Canadians have an easy option. Just be sure you have your valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8) handy to connect to CBC Gem. Note that Canadian viewers should also be able to watch the 2024 All-Star Game live on CBC.

How to Stream on CBC

Ran.de

German fans should check out the free-to-air channel ProSieben and its sports streaming platform, Ran.de, which will also air select NHL games, starting with a weekly Sunday match. Be sure to check the Ran.de hockey page for specific games and timings.

How to Stream on ProSieben

Where to watch 2023 NHL games online

ESPN+

Price: 25 USD/month

Country: U.S.

For Americans, ESPN+ is the go-to source for watching the NHL anywhere, on any device. Keep in mind that games broadcast on local television in a particular region may be blacked out on ESPN+, as are some games shown nationally. So if you’re on the road and your game is blacked out when it shouldn’t be, make sure you’ve selected a server location outside the affected region.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

NHL.tv

Price: Varies

Country: International

NHL.tv allows fans in most regions outside of the United States and Canada to live stream every game on multiple devices. The NHL.tv price varies depending on your country. For example, hockey fans in the United Kingdom need to pay roughly 15 GBP (roughly 19 USD) per month. The NHL’s official website has a complete list of countries where NHL.tv is available.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry NHL games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch NHL games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch NHL games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network (Ultimate plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want the NHL Network, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream NHL games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to watch NHL games

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NHL streams as well as many regional sports networks. Hulu and ESPN+ will also have exclusive NHL games this season.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NHL games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream With Sling

How to watch NHL games in Canada

Sportsnet

Price: 20 USD/month

Sportsnet offers all NHL games, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, on all of its platforms in all languages, as well as exclusive rights to special events such as the NHL All-Star Game and NHL Draft. Canadian subscribers who sign up for Sportsnet can get Saturday Hockey Night in Canada games on CBC Television and French-language broadcasts on TVA Sports. Subscriptions start at 20 USD/month or 180 USD/year. Please note Sportsnet does not offer a free trial.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Why is my VPN not working with NHL.tv or ESPN+?

ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with both ESPN+ and NHL.tv, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available by live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite hockey team. And all ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

2023-24 NHL schedule

Event Date Regular season begins October 10, 2023 Outdoor Games October 29, 2023 (Heritage Classic), January 1, 2024 (Winter Classic), and February 17-18, 2024 (Stadium Series) NHL Thanksgiving Showdown November 23, 2023 All-Star Weekend February 2-3, 2024 End of Regular Season April 18, 2024 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs April 19 – June 17, 2024 (latest) 2024 Stanley Cup Finals June 8 – June 17, 2024 (latest) 2024 NHL Draft June 28-29, 2024

NHL Games of the Week

The 2023-24 NHL season is here, and ExpressVPN has you covered with the best games of the week to stream. You can find the daily schedule here.

Here is the NHL’s national TV schedule for the week of December 4.

Game Date and time TV Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings Tuesday, December 5, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN+, Hulu Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils Tuesday, December 5, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT NHL Network Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars Wednesday, December 6, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT TNT Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday, December 6, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT TNT Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars Thursday, December 7, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT ESPN Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils Thursday, December 7, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT ESPN Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Friday, December 8, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT NHL Network Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes Saturday, December 9, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NHL Network Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators Saturday, December 9, 7 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. GMT NHL Network Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NHL Network

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2024 Stanley Cup odds

Will the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup Finals again? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Colorado Avalanche +750 Carolina Hurricanes +1000 Vegas Golden Knights +1000 Boston Bruins +1100 Toronto Maple Leafs +1100 Dallas Stars +1100 New Jersey Devils +1200 New York Rangers +1200 Los Angeles Kings +1300 Florida Panthers +1800 Edmonton Oilers +1800 Tampa Bay Lightning +2000 Winnipeg Jets +2500 Pittsburgh Penguins +3000 Vancouver Canucks +3500

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.