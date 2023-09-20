The 2023-2024 NHL season should be sensational as Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice looking to defend their Stanley Cup title. Vegas should expect heavy competition from many of the usual contenders, including the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, and Toronto Maple Leafs. We also won’t rule out reigning three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, who appear on the verge of finally breaking through and reaching the Finals.
|Regular season starts
|October 10, 2023
|Stanley Cup Playoffs start
|April 19, 2024
|Current champion
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Streaming services
|CBC Gem, Ran.de, NHL.tv, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sportsnet
How to watch 2023-24 NHL games in your country
From the preseason through the Stanley Cup Finals, you can stream every 2023-24 NHL game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, Canadian fans can connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream.
- Enjoy the hockey!
Why do you need a VPN to watch NHL games online?
The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 NHL season involves watching your favorite teams and players with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights—and track your fantasy squad along the way—in blazing-fast HD.
Should I use a free VPN to watch NHL games?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch NHL games, hockey fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Best VPN for watching NHL games in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 NHL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every goal without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features
- High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Live stream 2023-24 NHL games for free
CBC
CBC is an official NHL broadcaster, so Canadians have an easy option. Just be sure you have your valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8) handy to connect to CBC Gem. Note that Canadian viewers should also be able to watch the 2024 All-Star Game live on CBC.
Ran.de
German fans should check out the free-to-air channel ProSieben and its sports streaming platform, Ran.de, which will also air select NHL games, starting with a weekly Sunday match. Be sure to check the Ran.de hockey page for specific games and timings.
Where to watch 2023 NHL games online
ESPN+
Price: 25 USD/month
Country: U.S.
For Americans, ESPN+ is the go-to source for watching the NHL anywhere, on any device. Keep in mind that games broadcast on local television in a particular region may be blacked out on ESPN+, as are some games shown nationally. So if you’re on the road and your game is blacked out when it shouldn’t be, make sure you’ve selected a server location outside the affected region.
NHL.tv
Price: Varies
Country: International
NHL.tv allows fans in most regions outside of the United States and Canada to live stream every game on multiple devices. The NHL.tv price varies depending on your country. For example, hockey fans in the United Kingdom need to pay roughly 15 GBP (roughly 19 USD) per month. The NHL’s official website has a complete list of countries where NHL.tv is available.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry NHL games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch NHL games)
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network
Country: U.S.
Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch NHL games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network (Ultimate plan and up), TBS, TNT
Country: U.S.
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want the NHL Network, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream NHL games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to watch NHL games
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT
Country: U.S.
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NHL streams as well as many regional sports networks. Hulu and ESPN+ will also have exclusive NHL games this season.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT
Country: U.S.
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NHL games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
How to watch NHL games in Canada
Sportsnet
Price: 20 USD/month
Sportsnet offers all NHL games, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, on all of its platforms in all languages, as well as exclusive rights to special events such as the NHL All-Star Game and NHL Draft. Canadian subscribers who sign up for Sportsnet can get Saturday Hockey Night in Canada games on CBC Television and French-language broadcasts on TVA Sports. Subscriptions start at 20 USD/month or 180 USD/year. Please note Sportsnet does not offer a free trial.
Why is my VPN not working with NHL.tv or ESPN+?
ExpressVPN's advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with both ESPN+ and NHL.tv, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available by live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite hockey team. And all ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
2023-24 NHL schedule
|Event
|Date
|Regular season begins
|October 10, 2023
|Outdoor Games
|October 29, 2023 (Heritage Classic), January 1, 2024 (Winter Classic), and February 17-18, 2024 (Stadium Series)
|NHL Thanksgiving Showdown
|November 23, 2023
|All-Star Weekend
|February 2-3, 2024
|End of Regular Season
|April 18, 2024
|2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
|April 19 – June 17, 2024 (latest)
|2024 Stanley Cup Finals
|June 8 – June 17, 2024 (latest)
|2024 NHL Draft
|June 28-29, 2024
NHL Games of the Week
The 2023-24 NHL season is here, and ExpressVPN has you covered with the best games of the week to stream. You can find the daily schedule here.
Here is the NHL’s national TV schedule for the week of December 4.
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings
|Tuesday, December 5, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT
|ESPN+, Hulu
|Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils
|Tuesday, December 5, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT
|NHL Network
|Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars
|Wednesday, December 6, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT
|TNT
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|Wednesday, December 6, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT
|TNT
|Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars
|Thursday, December 7, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils
|Thursday, December 7, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|Friday, December 8, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT
|NHL Network
|Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes
|Saturday, December 9, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT
|NHL Network
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators
|Saturday, December 9, 7 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. GMT
|NHL Network
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers
|Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT
|NHL Network
2024 Stanley Cup odds
Will the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup Finals again? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|Odds
|Colorado Avalanche
|+750
|Carolina Hurricanes
|+1000
|Vegas Golden Knights
|+1000
|Boston Bruins
|+1100
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|+1100
|Dallas Stars
|+1100
|New Jersey Devils
|+1200
|New York Rangers
|+1200
|Los Angeles Kings
|+1300
|Florida Panthers
|+1800
|Edmonton Oilers
|+1800
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|+2000
|Winnipeg Jets
|+2500
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|+3000
|Vancouver Canucks
|+3500
FAQ: FAQ for NHL live streams
Do NHL playoff games face broadcasting restrictions?
Yes, NHL Playoff games face broadcasting restrictions in the United States and Canada. In the United States, games being broadcast on local TV channels in your area will be blacked out on ESPN+, Hulu, and other streaming services. This includes games airing on national TV channels, such as ABC and ESPN. In Canada, games showing on local TV channels in your area will be blacked out on Sportsnet NOW Premium and other streaming services. As with the U.S., this includes games that are being broadcast on national TV channels, such as CBC and Sportsnet.
What’s the reason behind the blackout of the Wild game?
Every NHL team, including the Minnesota Wild, is susceptible to blackouts. The Minnesota Wild have a contract with Bally Sports North, which gives them the exclusive rights to broadcast Wild games in the Minnesota market. If you live in the Minnesota market, you can only watch Wild games on Bally Sports North. If you live outside of the Minnesota market, you can watch Wild games on NHL.tv. However, the game will be blacked out if it is being broadcast on Bally Sports North in another market.
How can I access out-of-market NHL games?
ESPN+ is the best way to watch out-of-market NHL games. Subscriptions start at 10 USD/month.
Does ESPN+ impose blackouts on NHL games?
Yes, ESPN+ imposes blackouts on NHL games in the United States. This means that if you live in the market of a team whose game is being broadcast on a local TV channel, you will not be able to watch that game on ESPN+.
Why do NHL games experience blackouts on ESPN when using Hulu?
NHL games on ESPN+ experience blackouts on Hulu because Hulu uses your location to determine which games are available to you. If you live in the market of a team whose game is being broadcast on a local TV channel, that game will be blacked out on ESPN+ even if you are subscribed to Hulu.
How can I watch NHL games internationally?
NHL.tv is a streaming service that offers live and on-demand streaming of NHL games in most countries outside the United States and Canada. However, it is important to note that NHL.tv does have blackout restrictions in some countries.
Does the NHL Network broadcast all hockey games?
No, the NHL Network does not broadcast all hockey games. However, NHLN will live stream select games throughout the 2023-24 season.
Can I use a free VPN to watch the NHL?
Yes, you can use a free VPN to watch the NHL, though we strongly advise against doing so. Free VPNs are often slower than paid VPNs, may have data caps, and may not be as secure as paid VPNs.
What causes a game to be unavailable on the NHL Network?
There are a few reasons why a game might be unavailable on the NHL Network, including local blackouts, national blackouts, and scheduling conflicts.
Is it possible to watch full games using the NHL app?
Yes, it is possible to watch full games using the NHL app. However, there are some restrictions. United States viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription to watch full games using the NHL app. In Canada, you can watch full games using the NHL app if you subscribe to Sportsnet NOW Premium. In other countries, you can watch full games using the NHL app if you subscribe to NHL.tv.
Can I stream NHL games on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream NHL games on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream NHL games on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.