I would like to say that I was extremely satisfied with ExpressVPN while my children and I were in Asia. We were homeschooling, and it was important that we were able to reach those websites from Asia with acceptable response time. I was also able to keep friends and family updated through Facebook. We are back in the US and no longer need our VPN, but I will highly recommend ExpressVPN to friends and will sign up again when I go back to Asia!

Joan