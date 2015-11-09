  1. ExpressVPN Home
VPN for Wi-Fi router

Secure every device on your network with ExpressVPN for your wireless router

  • Set up a home VPN
  • Save time
  • Protect more devices
  • Share your VPN connection
Cross-section of a house showing how a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router protects every device in the home

Why set up a home VPN router?

Protect your entire Wi-Fi network easily.

  • The ExpressVPN app for routers secures all devices on your Wi-Fi network
  • Install the app on any compatible router or buy a router preconfigured with ExpressVPN
  • With a single VPN router, you no longer need to install a separate VPN app on each device

How to protect your home Wi-Fi with a VPN router in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Laptop screen showing ExpressVPN download

Sign up for ExpressVPN, with its blazing-fast speeds.

Step 2

A group of many VPN routers

Choose and purchase a VPN router from the range of recommended home Wi-Fi routers.

Step 3

Arrow showing ExpressVPN being installed on a Wi-Fi router

Select your model above, then view the instructions to set up your router.

5 reasons to get a VPN router

Circle of devices surrounding a smiling woman
REASON 1

Protect everything

Use a VPN on any Wi-Fi-enabled device, even ones that can’t normally run VPN software, like certain smart TVs and streaming devices or on gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. If it has Wi-Fi, it’s protected.

ExpressVPN Wi-Fi router connected to a power socket
REASON 2

Better security

A VPN works best when it’s always on. With an ExpressVPN router, you don’t have to remember to connect. Every device is secured, right from the source. And our Network Lock kill switch ensures uninterrupted protection.

ExpressVPN app for routers: app UI
REASON 3

Easy-to-use interface

Choosing a VPN server location and getting connected are a breeze. Say goodbye to confusing menus and settings—just click to connect. Want certain devices excluded from the VPN? No problem. Split tunneling gives you complete control.

VPN router surrounded by many other Wi-Fi-enabled devices
REASON 4

Use more devices

There’s no need to install separate apps on all your devices. VPN on your router protects each new device automatically. It’s as easy as joining a Wi-Fi network. No extra steps!

Defeat censorship: White fist in red circle
REASON 5

Defeat censorship

Unblock the sites you want, even if they’re censored in your country. When you connect to one of our servers around the world, you’ll be able to browse the internet with a new IP address and access sites that might otherwise be blocked.

Recommended VPN routers for home Wi-Fi networks

Most powerful

Linksys WRT3200ACM

View specs Linksys WRT3200ACM router
8+ connected devices
Suitable for large homes
Available with the ExpressVPN router app installed
Buy now for $230
or get it preconfigured
with ExpressVPN for $200
Ribbon best value left Ribbon best value middle Ribbon best value right
Best value

Netgear R6700v3

View specs Netgear R6700v3 router
4-7 connected devices
Suitable for most homes
Available with the ExpressVPN router app installed
Buy now for $105
or get it preconfigured
with ExpressVPN for $130
Standard

Netgear R7000

View specs Netgear R7000 router
4-7 connected devices
Suitable for most homes
Available with the ExpressVPN router app installed
Buy now for $155
or get it preconfigured
with ExpressVPN for $170
Note: Prices listed here are in USD and may be subject to change.

VPN setup guides for all supported routers

ExpressVPN app

Secure & easy to use

Manually set up VPN

Less secure & harder to use

World-class support for VPN router setup

ExpressVPN makes it easy to set up a VPN router at home. If you ever run into trouble, you can contact ExpressVPN Support anytime, day or night, and get back online in minutes.

ExpressVPN Support agent with speech bubble
Happy man holding a VPN router

Customers love ExpressVPN for routers

Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.
Caro
I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!
Jeremy
ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.
SB
I would like to say that I was extremely satisfied with ExpressVPN while my children and I were in Asia. We were homeschooling, and it was important that we were able to reach those websites from Asia with acceptable response time. I was also able to keep friends and family updated through Facebook. We are back in the US and no longer need our VPN, but I will highly recommend ExpressVPN to friends and will sign up again when I go back to Asia!
Joan
Excellent Trustpilot ratings 4.7 out of 5
based on 4600 reviews

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

We’ve got detailed tutorials to help you quickly set up the ExpressVPN app on your compatible router.

Unblock the websites you love

Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your computer’s IP address and location to prevent logging of metadata and browsing activity.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.

Live chat support

Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the app around the clock if you have questions.

Try ExpressVPN today!

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on red badge with yellow ribbon

Try the risk-free VPN for your home router

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN on your home router with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!


