Why set up a home VPN router?
Protect your entire Wi-Fi network easily.
- The ExpressVPN app for routers secures all devices on your Wi-Fi network
- Install the app on any compatible router or buy a router preconfigured with ExpressVPN
- With a single VPN router, you no longer need to install a separate VPN app on each device
How to protect your home Wi-Fi with a VPN router in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN, with its blazing-fast speeds.
Step 2
Choose and purchase a VPN router from the range of recommended home Wi-Fi routers.
Step 3
Select your model above, then view the instructions to set up your router.
5 reasons to get a VPN router
Protect everything
Use a VPN on any Wi-Fi-enabled device, even ones that can’t normally run VPN software, like certain smart TVs and streaming devices or on gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. If it has Wi-Fi, it’s protected.
Better security
A VPN works best when it’s always on. With an ExpressVPN router, you don’t have to remember to connect. Every device is secured, right from the source. And our Network Lock kill switch ensures uninterrupted protection.
Easy-to-use interface
Choosing a VPN server location and getting connected are a breeze. Say goodbye to confusing menus and settings—just click to connect. Want certain devices excluded from the VPN? No problem. Split tunneling gives you complete control.
Use more devices
There’s no need to install separate apps on all your devices. VPN on your router protects each new device automatically. It’s as easy as joining a Wi-Fi network. No extra steps!
Defeat censorship
Unblock the sites you want, even if they’re censored in your country. When you connect to one of our servers around the world, you’ll be able to browse the internet with a new IP address and access sites that might otherwise be blocked.
Recommended VPN routers for home Wi-Fi networks
Linksys WRT3200ACMView specs
Netgear R6700v3View specs
Netgear R7000View specs
VPN setup guides for all supported routers
ExpressVPN app
Secure & easy to use
