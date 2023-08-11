Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2023 season with a Lombardi Trophy repeat in mind. Fresh off defeating Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, Mahomes and the Chiefs look to become the NFL‘s first repeat champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Mahomes and the Chiefs hit the field this fall as the odds-on favorites to party with the Lombardi Trophy again. Andy Reid‘s squad is on the verge of officially becoming a dynasty, though they’ll likely need to hold off Josh Allen‘s Bills and Joe Burrow‘s Bengals along the way. Can the Chiefs win their third title in five years, or will another AFC power end their title run before they reach the Big Game?

Head coach Andy Reid Training ground University of Kansas Health System Training Complex Arena/Stadium Arrowhead Stadium Mascot K. C. Wolf

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs games online

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online?

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

Watch out-of-market Kansas City Chiefs games

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs games online for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. The Chiefs currently have two Monday Night Football games scheduled: a Week 11 Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium and a Week 15 trip to New England to battle the Patriots. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Stream Kansas City Chiefs games on services with free trials

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry Kansas City Chiefs games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch Kansas City Chiefs games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Paramount+

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the Jacksonville and Kansas City markets can watch the Jaguars-Chiefs game in Week 2 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Las Vegas will instead get the Bills–Raiders game that day.

Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option to stream Kansas City Chiefs games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch NFL Game Pass Live Streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 5-10 USD/month, or 40-80 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Chiefs fan living in Kansas City can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into Arrowhead Stadium. However, a Chiefs fan living in Miami is stuck watching the Dolphins each week—unless, of course, the Chiefs are available in the Miami market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Other ways to watch Kansas City Chiefs games

If none of the aforementioned services caught your eye, you may be interested in using ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team, like the Dallas Cowboys). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live Kansas City Chiefs games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

About the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2023 season as the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl 58, which shouldn’t surprise anyone who has watched football in the Patrick Mahomes era. Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP and he has the league’s top tight end, Travis Kelce, still at his disposal and playing at an elite level. Good luck stopping the Chiefs’ offense this season, especially if running back Isiah Pacheco builds off a strong rookie campaign.

Much like the Patriots during their dynasty run, the Chiefs’ top competition likely won’t come from inside their division—unless, of course, Justin Herbert and the Chargers have a historic season planned. Instead, the Chiefs’ most significant threats to a repeat are the Bills and Bengals, two of the three teams to take down Kansas City a year ago.

Get ready to see the Chiefs plenty throughout the 2023 season. Kansas City is currently slated to play six nationally-televised games, including three on NBC/Peacock’s Sunday Night Football and two on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Additionally, the Chiefs’ Week 6 showdown with the rival Broncos will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, though those who live in the Kansas City market can watch for free on a to-be-determined local channel.

2023-24 Kansas City Chiefs schedule

How many games will the Kansas City Chiefs win in 2023? You can track their complete schedule below.

Preseason

Game Date and time TV New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, August 13, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, August 19, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST NFL+ Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+

Regular season

Game Date and time TV Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears Sunday, September 24, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST Fox New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 8, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Thursday, October 12, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. ET Prime Video, TBA local network in Kansas City Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, October 22, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 29, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins (game will be held in Frankfurt, Germany) Sunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. GMT NFL Network, TBA local network in Kansas City BYE N/A N/A Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN/ABC, ESPN+ Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, November 26, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, December 10, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Monday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Monday, December 25, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, December 31, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, January 6, OR Sunday, January 7, TBD TBD

2023 Kansas City Chiefs key players

Everything the Chiefs do in 2023 starts with Mahomes, who has already positioned himself to earn a gold jacket and bronze bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. If Mahomes goes down at any point, Reid and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will turn to journeyman backup and former first-round pick Blaine Gabbert, who spent recent years backing up Tom Brady on the Buccaneers.

Kelce should be the top target on an offense that revamped its receivers throughout 2022, drafting Skyy Moore and trading for former Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney. Pay attention to Richie James, the former Middle Tennessee State standout who broke out for 57 catches, 569 yards, and four touchdowns for the Giants a year ago. If Pacheco struggles as a sophomore, we’ll see if the versatile Jerick McKinnon or veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire can step up.

With consistent winning comes a difficult schedule, and the Chiefs’ defense must stop many of the sport’s top offensive threats this season. In addition to the aforementioned Allen and Burrow, Chris Jones and teammates will need to defend the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Justin Fields, Tyreek Hill, and every weapon on the Eagles’ loaded offense.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as NFL champions? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +900 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1400 New York Jets +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Detroit Lions +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2200 Miami Dolphins +2500 Cleveland Browns +2800 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

How many championships have the Kansas City Chiefs won?

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2023 season with three Super Bowl victories. You can find their complete championship history below.

Super Bowl Date Final score MVP Super Bowl 4 (IV) January 11, 1970 Kansas City Chiefs 23 , Minnesota Vikings 7 Len Dawson, QB Super Bowl 54 (LIV) February 2, 2020 Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20 Patrick Mahomes, QB Super Bowl 57 (LVII) February 12, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35 Patrick Mahomes, QB

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.