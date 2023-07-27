Nine of the ATP’s Top Ten are expected to compete at the 2023 National Bank Open, including newly coronated Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, former National Bank Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the women’s bracket, Canadians Bianca Andreescu and hometown hero Leylah Fernandez will be aiming to make an impact against stiff competition from the big three of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the National Bank Open securely with a VPN.
|Event
|National Bank Open
|Date
|August 4–13, 2023
|Location
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Men’s competition)
Montreal, Quebec, Canada (Women’s competition)
|Venue
|Sobeys Stadium (Toronto) and IGA Stadium (Montreal)
|Surface
|Hard court
How to watch 2023 National Bank Open online
You can securely stream the games from the National Bank Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch National Bank Open 2023 in your country?
Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 National Bank Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.
Watch the National Bank Open in the U.S.
Tennis Channel
Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States
You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the National Bank Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open.
Sling TV
Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the National Bank Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the National Bank Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.
Fubo
Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
With Fubo, you can access all the games from the National Bank Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
You can live stream matches from the National Bank Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.
Watch the National Bank Open in Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
Stream the National Bank Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Watch the National Bank Open in Australia
bEIN Sports
Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia
In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 National Bank Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more.
Watch the National Bank Open in Germany
Sky Deutschland
Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany
In Germany, fans can stream the National Bank Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.
Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.
Watch the National Bank Open in India
Sony LIV
Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year
Country: India
SonyLIV has the broadcast rights to live stream the National Bank Open (Canadian Open) in India. Matches are available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.
Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.
National Bank Open 2023 schedule
|Date
|Time (local)
|Round
|Saturday, August 5
|11 a.m.
|Session 1: Qualifying
|Day Session (Only 1 session on this date)
|Sunday, August 6
|11 a.m.
|Session 2: Qualifying
|Day Session (Only 1 session on this date)
|Monday, August 7
|12 p.m.
|Session 3: Round 1
|Day Session
|6 p.m.
|Session 4: Round 1
|Night Session
|Tuesday, August 8
|12 p.m.
|Session 5: Rounds 1 & 2
|Day Session
|6:30 p.m.
|Session 6: Rounds 1 & 2
|Night Session
|Wednesday, August 9
|12 p.m.
|Session 7: Round 2
|Day Session
|6:30 p.m.
|Session 8: Round 2
|Night Session
|Thursday, August 10
|12 p.m.
|Session 9: Round 3
|Day Session
|6:30 p.m.
|Session 10: Round 3
|Night Session
|Friday, August 11
|12 p.m.
|Session 11: Quarterfinals
|Day Session
|6:30 p.m.
|Session 12: Quarterfinals
|Night Session
|Saturday, August 12
|12 p.m.
|Session 13: Semifinals
|Day Session
|6 p.m.
|Session 14: Semifinals
|Night Session
|Sunday, August 13
|1:30 p.m.
|Session 15: Finals
|Day Session (Only 1 session on this date)
Which players are taking part in the National Bank Open 2023?
Men’s singles tournament
|Name
|Entry rank
|Carlos Alcaraz
|1
|Daniil Medvedev
|3
|Casper Ruud
|4
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|5
|Holger Rune
|6
|Andrey Rublev
|7
|Jannik Sinner
|8
|Taylor Fritz
|9
|Frances Tiafoe
|10
|Karen Khachanov
|11
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|12
|Cameron Norrie
|13
|Tommy Paul
|15
|Borna Coric
|14
|Lorenzo Musetti
|16
|Hubert Hurkacz
|18
|Alex de Minaur
|17
|Alexander Zverev
|21
|Francisco Cerundolo
|19
|Grigor Dimitrov
|24
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|20
|Denis Shapovalov
|29
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|22
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|23
|Nicolas Jarry
|28
|Alexander Bublik
|26
|Sebastian Korda
|25
|Daniel Evans
|30
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|27
|Christopher Eubanks
|43
|Matteo Berrettini
|38
|Jiri Lehecka
|37
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|32
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|34
|Tallon Griekspoor
|31
|Nick Kyrgios
|33
|Adrian Mannarino
|35
|Ben Shelton
|36
|Ugo Humbert
|39
|Andy Murray
|40
|Lorenzo Sonego
|42
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|41
|Marin Cilic
|21
|Gael Monfils
|35
|(WC) Milos Raonic
Women’s singles tournament
|Name
|Entry rank
|Iga Swiatek
|1
|Aryna Sabalenka
|2
|Elena Rybakina
|3
|Jessica Pegula
|4
|Caroline Garcia
|5
|Ons Jabeur
|6
|Coco Gauff
|7
|Maria Sakkari
|8
|Petra Kvitova
|9
|Daria Kasatkina
|10
|Barbora Krejcikova
|11
|Veronika Kudermetova
|12
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|13
|Belinda Bencic
|14
|Liudmila Samsonova
|15
|Karolina Muchova
|16
|Jelena Ostapenko
|17
|Madison Keys
|18
|Karolina Pliskova
|19
|Victoria Azarenka
|20
|Donna Vekic
|21
|Anastasia Potapova
|23
|Magda Linette
|24
|Qinwen Zheng
|25
|Anhelina Kalinina
|26
|Bernarda Pera
|27
|Elise Mertens
|28
|Petra Martic
|29
|Mayar Sherif
|31
|Katerina Siniakova
|32
|Marie Bouzkova
|33
|Lin Zhu
|34
|Paula Badosa
|35
|Marta Kostyuk
|36
|Sorana Cirstea
|37
|Shuai Zhang
|38
|Sloane Stephens
|39
|Anna Blinkova
|40
|Varvara Gracheva
|41
|Marketa Vondrousova
|42
|Jasmine Paolini
|44
|Jennifer Brady
|14 (PR)
|Elina Svitolina
|27 (PR)
|Venus Williams (WC)
|Caroline Wozniacki (WC)
|Bianca Andreescu (WC)
|Rebecca Marino (WC)
|Leylah Fernandez (WC)
What is the prize money for the National Bank Open?
The total prize money for the 2023 National Bank Open stands at 6,600,000 USD in the men’s competition, while women will fight for a share of the 2,788,468 USD purse.
Recent National Bank Open winners
|Year
|Men’s winner
|Women’s winner
|2022
|Pablo Carreño Busta
|Simona Halep
|2021
|Daniil Medvedev
|Camila Giorgi
|2020
|Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Rafael Nadal
|Bianca Andreescu
|2018
|Rafael Nadal
|Simona Halep
|2017
|Alexander Zverev
|Elina Svitolina
|2016
|Novak Djokovic
|Simona Halep
|2015
|Andy Murray
|Belinda Bencic
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.