Nine of the ATP's Top Ten are expected to compete at the 2023 National Bank Open, including newly coronated Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, former National Bank Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the women's bracket, Canadians Bianca Andreescu and hometown hero Leylah Fernandez will be aiming to make an impact against stiff competition from the big three of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina.

Event National Bank Open Date August 4–13, 2023 Location Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Men’s competition)

Montreal, Quebec, Canada (Women’s competition) Venue Sobeys Stadium (Toronto) and IGA Stadium (Montreal) Surface Hard court

How to watch 2023 National Bank Open online

How to watch the National Bank Open online:

Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch National Bank Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 National Bank Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the National Bank Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the National Bank Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open.

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the National Bank Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the National Bank Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the National Bank Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the National Bank Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the National Bank Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

Stream the National Bank Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Watch the National Bank Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year

Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 National Bank Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more.

Watch the National Bank Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year

Channel: Sky Sports Tennis

Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the National Bank Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Watch the National Bank Open in India

Sony LIV

Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year

Country: India

SonyLIV has the broadcast rights to live stream the National Bank Open (Canadian Open) in India. Matches are available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.

Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.

National Bank Open 2023 schedule

Date Time (local) Round Saturday, August 5 11 a.m. Session 1: Qualifying Day Session (Only 1 session on this date) Sunday, August 6 11 a.m. Session 2: Qualifying Day Session (Only 1 session on this date) Monday, August 7 12 p.m. Session 3: Round 1 Day Session 6 p.m. Session 4: Round 1 Night Session Tuesday, August 8 12 p.m. Session 5: Rounds 1 & 2 Day Session 6:30 p.m. Session 6: Rounds 1 & 2 Night Session Wednesday, August 9 12 p.m. Session 7: Round 2 Day Session 6:30 p.m. Session 8: Round 2 Night Session Thursday, August 10 12 p.m. Session 9: Round 3 Day Session 6:30 p.m. Session 10: Round 3 Night Session Friday, August 11 12 p.m. Session 11: Quarterfinals Day Session 6:30 p.m. Session 12: Quarterfinals Night Session Saturday, August 12 12 p.m. Session 13: Semifinals Day Session 6 p.m. Session 14: Semifinals Night Session Sunday, August 13 1:30 p.m. Session 15: Finals Day Session (Only 1 session on this date)

Which players are taking part in the National Bank Open 2023?

Men’s singles tournament

Name Entry rank Carlos Alcaraz 1 Daniil Medvedev 3 Casper Ruud 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5 Holger Rune 6 Andrey Rublev 7 Jannik Sinner 8 Taylor Fritz 9 Frances Tiafoe 10 Karen Khachanov 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime 12 Cameron Norrie 13 Tommy Paul 15 Borna Coric 14 Lorenzo Musetti 16 Hubert Hurkacz 18 Alex de Minaur 17 Alexander Zverev 21 Francisco Cerundolo 19 Grigor Dimitrov 24 Pablo Carreno Busta 20 Denis Shapovalov 29 Jan-Lennard Struff 22 Roberto Bautista Agut 23 Nicolas Jarry 28 Alexander Bublik 26 Sebastian Korda 25 Daniel Evans 30 Yoshihito Nishioka 27 Christopher Eubanks 43 Matteo Berrettini 38 Jiri Lehecka 37 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 34 Tallon Griekspoor 31 Nick Kyrgios 33 Adrian Mannarino 35 Ben Shelton 36 Ugo Humbert 39 Andy Murray 40 Lorenzo Sonego 42 Miomir Kecmanovic 41 Marin Cilic 21 Gael Monfils 35 (WC) Milos Raonic

Women’s singles tournament

Name Entry rank Iga Swiatek 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2 Elena Rybakina 3 Jessica Pegula 4 Caroline Garcia 5 Ons Jabeur 6 Coco Gauff 7 Maria Sakkari 8 Petra Kvitova 9 Daria Kasatkina 10 Barbora Krejcikova 11 Veronika Kudermetova 12 Beatriz Haddad Maia 13 Belinda Bencic 14 Liudmila Samsonova 15 Karolina Muchova 16 Jelena Ostapenko 17 Madison Keys 18 Karolina Pliskova 19 Victoria Azarenka 20 Donna Vekic 21 Anastasia Potapova 23 Magda Linette 24 Qinwen Zheng 25 Anhelina Kalinina 26 Bernarda Pera 27 Elise Mertens 28 Petra Martic 29 Mayar Sherif 31 Katerina Siniakova 32 Marie Bouzkova 33 Lin Zhu 34 Paula Badosa 35 Marta Kostyuk 36 Sorana Cirstea 37 Shuai Zhang 38 Sloane Stephens 39 Anna Blinkova 40 Varvara Gracheva 41 Marketa Vondrousova 42 Jasmine Paolini 44 Jennifer Brady 14 (PR) Elina Svitolina 27 (PR) Venus Williams (WC) Caroline Wozniacki (WC) Bianca Andreescu (WC) Rebecca Marino (WC) Leylah Fernandez (WC)

What is the prize money for the National Bank Open?

The total prize money for the 2023 National Bank Open stands at 6,600,000 USD in the men’s competition, while women will fight for a share of the 2,788,468 USD purse.

Recent National Bank Open winners

Year Men’s winner Women’s winner 2022 Pablo Carreño Busta Simona Halep 2021 Daniil Medvedev Camila Giorgi 2020 Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic Not held due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Rafael Nadal Bianca Andreescu 2018 Rafael Nadal Simona Halep 2017 Alexander Zverev Elina Svitolina 2016 Novak Djokovic Simona Halep 2015 Andy Murray Belinda Bencic

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.