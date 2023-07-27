Home Stream Sports Tennis National Bank Open

Live stream National Bank Open (Canadian Open) 2023 online

Updated: July 27, 2023

Stream every game from August 4–13!

Nine of the ATP’s Top Ten are expected to compete at the 2023 National Bank Open, including newly coronated Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, former National Bank Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the women’s bracket, Canadians Bianca Andreescu and hometown hero Leylah Fernandez will be aiming to make an impact against stiff competition from the big three of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the National Bank Open securely with a VPN.

  
EventNational Bank Open
DateAugust 4–13, 2023
LocationToronto, Ontario, Canada (Men’s competition)
Montreal, Quebec, Canada (Women’s competition)
VenueSobeys Stadium (Toronto) and IGA Stadium (Montreal)
SurfaceHard court

How to watch 2023 National Bank Open online

You can securely stream the games from the National Bank Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Where to watch National Bank Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 National Bank Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the National Bank Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the National Bank Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open

Sling TV 

Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the National Bank Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV 

Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the National Bank Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the National Bank Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription). 

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream 

Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the National Bank Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the National Bank Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada

Stream the National Bank Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance. 

Watch the National Bank Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 National Bank Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more. 

Watch the National Bank Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the National Bank Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing. 

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Watch the National Bank Open in India

Sony LIV

Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year
Country: India

SonyLIV has the broadcast rights to live stream the National Bank Open (Canadian Open) in India. Matches are available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.

Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.

National Bank Open 2023 schedule

DateTime (local)Round
Saturday, August 511 a.m.Session 1: QualifyingDay Session (Only 1 session on this date)
Sunday, August 611 a.m.Session 2: QualifyingDay Session (Only 1 session on this date)
Monday, August 712 p.m.Session 3: Round 1Day Session
6 p.m.Session 4: Round 1Night Session
Tuesday, August 812 p.m.Session 5: Rounds 1 & 2Day Session
6:30 p.m.Session 6: Rounds 1 & 2Night Session
Wednesday, August 912 p.m.Session 7: Round 2Day Session
6:30 p.m.Session 8: Round 2Night Session
Thursday, August 1012 p.m.Session 9: Round 3Day Session
6:30 p.m.Session 10: Round 3Night Session
Friday, August 1112 p.m.Session 11: QuarterfinalsDay Session
6:30 p.m.Session 12: QuarterfinalsNight Session
Saturday, August 1212 p.m.Session 13: SemifinalsDay Session
6 p.m.Session 14: SemifinalsNight Session
Sunday, August 131:30 p.m.Session 15: FinalsDay Session (Only 1 session on this date)

Which players are taking part in the National Bank Open 2023?

Men’s singles tournament

NameEntry rank
Carlos Alcaraz1
Daniil Medvedev3
Casper Ruud4
Stefanos Tsitsipas5
Holger Rune6
Andrey Rublev7
Jannik Sinner8
Taylor Fritz9
Frances Tiafoe10
Karen Khachanov11
Felix Auger-Aliassime12
Cameron Norrie13
Tommy Paul15
Borna Coric14
Lorenzo Musetti16
Hubert Hurkacz18
Alex de Minaur17
Alexander Zverev21
Francisco Cerundolo19
Grigor Dimitrov24
Pablo Carreno Busta20
Denis Shapovalov29
Jan-Lennard Struff22
Roberto Bautista Agut23
Nicolas Jarry28
Alexander Bublik26
Sebastian Korda25
Daniel Evans30
Yoshihito Nishioka27
Christopher Eubanks43
Matteo Berrettini38
Jiri Lehecka37
Tomas Martin Etcheverry32
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina34
Tallon Griekspoor31
Nick Kyrgios33
Adrian Mannarino35
Ben Shelton36
Ugo Humbert39
Andy Murray40
Lorenzo Sonego42
Miomir Kecmanovic41
Marin Cilic21
Gael Monfils35
(WC) Milos Raonic

Women’s singles tournament

NameEntry rank
Iga Swiatek1
Aryna Sabalenka2
Elena Rybakina3
Jessica Pegula4
Caroline Garcia5
Ons Jabeur6
Coco Gauff7
Maria Sakkari8
Petra Kvitova9
Daria Kasatkina10
Barbora Krejcikova11
Veronika Kudermetova12
Beatriz Haddad Maia13
Belinda Bencic14
Liudmila Samsonova15
Karolina Muchova16
Jelena Ostapenko17
Madison Keys18
Karolina Pliskova19
Victoria Azarenka20
Donna Vekic21
Anastasia Potapova23
Magda Linette24
Qinwen Zheng25
Anhelina Kalinina26
Bernarda Pera27
Elise Mertens28
Petra Martic29
Mayar Sherif31
Katerina Siniakova32
Marie Bouzkova33
Lin Zhu34
Paula Badosa35
Marta Kostyuk36
Sorana Cirstea37
Shuai Zhang38
Sloane Stephens39
Anna Blinkova40
Varvara Gracheva41
Marketa Vondrousova42
Jasmine Paolini44
Jennifer Brady14 (PR)
Elina Svitolina27 (PR)
Venus Williams (WC)
Caroline Wozniacki (WC)
Bianca Andreescu (WC)
Rebecca Marino (WC)
Leylah Fernandez (WC)

What is the prize money for the National Bank Open?

The total prize money for the 2023 National Bank Open stands at 6,600,000 USD in the men’s competition, while women will fight for a share of the 2,788,468 USD purse. 

Recent National Bank Open winners

YearMen’s winnerWomen’s winner
2022Pablo Carreño BustaSimona Halep
2021Daniil MedvedevCamila Giorgi
2020Not held due to COVID-19 pandemicNot held due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019Rafael NadalBianca Andreescu
2018Rafael NadalSimona Halep
2017Alexander ZverevElina Svitolina
2016Novak DjokovicSimona Halep
2015Andy MurrayBelinda Bencic

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for tennis live streams

Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
