Watch the UEFA Europa League live on CBS

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

CBS picked up broadcasting rights for the UEFA Europa League in the U.S. Every match is available live via Paramount Plus, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Free trials are available.

To stream Europa League games live on CBS:

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watch the 2021-22 UEL live on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

DAZN offers live Europa League broadcasts throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch UEL matches live on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Go to DAZN Canada. You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) Tune in to the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watch BT Sports Europa League Soccer live coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You’ll need a BT ID to watch the stream online.

To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, a valid postal code, and a local bank card.

Watch Europa League highlights on YouTube

Head to YouTube for the latest highlights as well as classic matches, interviews, and much more.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the UEFA YouTube channel. Sit back and enjoy!

When are Europa League matches played?

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League will run alongside each country’s national league, so games are played mid-week. Games are usually played Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11:55 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.).

Event (rounds) Date Qualifying August 5 – 26, 2021 Competition proper September 16, 2021 – May 18, 2022

Qualifying games that are happening in August:

Date and Time (EST) Games August 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. Red Star Belgrade vs. CFR Cluj August 17, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Celtic vs. AZ Alkmaar August 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. Omonia Nicosia vs. Royal Antwerp

Randers FC vs. Galatasaray

Slavia Prague vs. Legia Warsaw August 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. NS Mura vs. SK Sturm Graz August 19, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Fenerbahçe vs. HJK Helsinki August 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. Olympiakos vs. Slovan Bratislava

Rangers vs. Alashkert

Rapid Vienna vs. Zorya Luhansk August 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. Alashkert vs. Rangers August 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. HJK Helsinki vs. Fenerbahçe August 26, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Zorya Luhansk vs. Rapid Vienna August 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. Galatasaray vs. Randers FC August 26, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Celtic August 26, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CFR Cluj vs. Red Star Belgrade August 26, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Slovan Bratislava vs. Olympiakos August 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. Legia Warsaw vs. Slavia Prague

Royal Antwerp vs. Omonia Nicosia

SK Sturm Graz vs. NS Mura

