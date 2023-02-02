The 64th edition of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s regional “Champions League”, runs from February 7–November 11, 2023. Brasileiro Série A side Flamengo returns to defend its title, while other regional heavyweights include other Brazilian sides like Palmeiras, Internacional, Atlético Mineiro, and Argentina’s Boca Juniors and River Plate. Read on to learn how to watch Copa Libertadores live streams securely with a VPN!

How to watch Copa America live streams in your country

You can watch a Copa Libertadores live stream securely with a VPN by following a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see a Brazilian broadcast, connect to a server in Brazil. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy the game!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

OneFootball

Price: Free

Country: Brazil

OneFootball is not just a football news site but also allows you to live stream some football games directly through its website and app—including select Copa Libertadores games for free.

Watch Copa Libertadores live streams in the U.S.

beIN Sports

Price: Varies



Channels: beIN Sports (English), beIN Sports en Espanol (Spanish)

Countries: United States and Canada

beIN Sports is the home of the South American tournament in the United States and Canada. You can live stream Copa Libertadores games on its website and through the beIN Sports Connect app.

fuboTV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: beIN Sports (English), beIN Sports en Espanol (Spanish)

Country: United States

Live stream Copa Libertadores games throughout the season with fuboTV, which carries the games via beIN Sports’ coverage of the games. fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial if you only want to watch a specific round of games.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to fuboTV.

Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Channel: beIN Sports

Country: United States

Fans of the Copa Libertadores can also live stream the games in the U.S. through cord-cutting service Sling TV, which carries the feed beIN Sports—available with the “Sports Extra” add-on for an additional 11 USD/month.

Watch Copa Libertadores in Australia

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Channel: beIN Sports

Country: Australia

In Australia, football fans can watch Copa Libertadores live streams through Kayo Sports, which carries beIN Sports’ coverage of the South American tournament. Take advantage of its seven-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game.

Note: You will need an Australian payment method to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watch Copa Libertadores in Brazil

Globoplay

Price: 20 real/month

Country: Brazil

Rede Globo got the rights to broadcast the 2023 Copa Libertadores, and you can live stream the games through the Globoplay site and app.

Paramount Plus

Price: 20 real/month

Country: Brazil

Fans can also stream Cope Libertadores games live on Paramount Plus, which has secured broadcast rights to the Copa Libertadores in Brazil and South America until the end of the 2026 season.

ESPN on Star+

Price: 33 real/month and up

Channel: ESPN

Country: Brazil

Another way to watch live Copa Libertadores streams online is on Star+, which carries ESPN’s coverage of the games. The network also carries live games from leagues around the world, including La Liga (Spain), Ligue 1 (France), Serie A (Italy), and the Premier League (UK).

Clubs playing in the 2023 Copa Libertadores

Argentina

Boca Juniors, Racing, Patronato, River Plate, Argentinos Juniors e Huracán

Bolivia

Bolívar, The Strongest, Always Ready e Nacional Potosí

Brazil

Flamengo, Palmeiras, Internacional, Fluminense, Corinthians, Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG e Fortaleza

Chile

Colo-Colo, Ñublense, Curicó Unido e Magallanes

Colombia

Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Pereira, Millonarios e Independiente Medellín

Ecuador

Independiente del Valle, Barcelona-EQU, Aucas e Universidad Católica-EQU

Paraguay

Olimpia, Libertad, Cerro Porteño e Nacional-PAR

Peru

Alianza Lima, Melgar, Sporting Cristal e Sport Huancayo

Uruguay

Nacional-URU, Liverpool-URU, Deportivo Maldonado e Boston River

Venezuela

Metropolitanos, Monagas, Carabobo e Zamora

2023 Copa Libertadores schedule

Date Stage February 7–9, 2023 First stage (First leg) February 14–16, 2023 First stage (Second leg) February 28–March 2, 2023 Second stage March 15–16, 2023 Third stage April 4–6, 2023 Group stage matchday 1 April 18–20, 2023 Group stage matchday 2 May 2–4, 2023 Group stage matchday 3 May 23–25, 2023 Group stage matchday 4 June 6–8, 2023 Group stage matchday 5 June 27–29, 2023 Group stage matchday 6 August 1–3, 2023 Round of 16 August 8–10, 2023 Round of 16 August 29–31, 2023 Quarter-finals October 3–5, 2023 Semi-finals November 11, 2023 Final

FAQ: Copa Libertadores What is the Copa Libertadores? The Copa Libertadores is South America’s top club competition, akin to UEFA’s Champions League. A total of 47 clubs compete to be crowned the region’s top club side. When is the Copa Libertadores final? The 2023 Copa Libertadores final will be held on November 11, 2023. The venue has yet to be finalized. Where can I watch the Copa Libertadores? See the article for a list of streaming services where you can watch Copa Libertadores live. Who has the most Copa Libertadores titles? Argentina’s Independiente has won the most Copa Libertadores titles with seven (1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1984). What is the difference between the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana? The Copa Libertadores is South America’s elite regional club competition, while the Copa Sudamericana is played by teams from mid-table down in their respective country’s leagues. The structure of the two competitions is much like the Champion’s League and Europa League in Europe. Do Mexican teams play in the Copa Libertadores? At present, Mexican teams do not play in the Copa Libertadores. In 1998, Mexican teams were invited to participate in the South American tournament, but since 2017, no Mexican clubs have competed in the regional tournament.