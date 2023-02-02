The 64th edition of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s regional “Champions League”, runs from February 7–November 11, 2023. Brasileiro Série A side Flamengo returns to defend its title, while other regional heavyweights include other Brazilian sides like Palmeiras, Internacional, Atlético Mineiro, and Argentina’s Boca Juniors and River Plate. Read on to learn how to watch Copa Libertadores live streams securely with a VPN!
How to watch Copa America live streams in your country
You can watch a Copa Libertadores live stream securely with a VPN by following a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see a Brazilian broadcast, connect to a server in Brazil.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy the game!
Watch Copa Libertadores live streams free on OneFootball in Brazil
OneFootball
Price: Free
Country: Brazil
OneFootball is not just a football news site but also allows you to live stream some football games directly through its website and app—including select Copa Libertadores games for free.
Watch Copa Libertadores live streams in the U.S.
beIN Sports
Price: Varies
Channels: beIN Sports (English), beIN Sports en Espanol (Spanish)
Countries: United States and Canada
beIN Sports is the home of the South American tournament in the United States and Canada. You can live stream Copa Libertadores games on its website and through the beIN Sports Connect app.
fuboTV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: beIN Sports (English), beIN Sports en Espanol (Spanish)
Country: United States
Live stream Copa Libertadores games throughout the season with fuboTV, which carries the games via beIN Sports’ coverage of the games. fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial if you only want to watch a specific round of games.
Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to fuboTV.
Sling TV
Price: 35 USD/month and up
Channel: beIN Sports
Country: United States
Fans of the Copa Libertadores can also live stream the games in the U.S. through cord-cutting service Sling TV, which carries the feed beIN Sports—available with the “Sports Extra” add-on for an additional 11 USD/month.
Watch Copa Libertadores in Australia
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month and up
Channel: beIN Sports
Country: Australia
In Australia, football fans can watch Copa Libertadores live streams through Kayo Sports, which carries beIN Sports’ coverage of the South American tournament. Take advantage of its seven-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game.
Note: You will need an Australian payment method to subscribe to Kayo Sports.
Watch Copa Libertadores in Brazil
Globoplay
Price: 20 real/month
Country: Brazil
Rede Globo got the rights to broadcast the 2023 Copa Libertadores, and you can live stream the games through the Globoplay site and app.
Paramount Plus
Price: 20 real/month
Country: Brazil
Fans can also stream Cope Libertadores games live on Paramount Plus, which has secured broadcast rights to the Copa Libertadores in Brazil and South America until the end of the 2026 season.
ESPN on Star+
Price: 33 real/month and up
Channel: ESPN
Country: Brazil
Another way to watch live Copa Libertadores streams online is on Star+, which carries ESPN’s coverage of the games. The network also carries live games from leagues around the world, including La Liga (Spain), Ligue 1 (France), Serie A (Italy), and the Premier League (UK).
Clubs playing in the 2023 Copa Libertadores
Argentina
Boca Juniors, Racing, Patronato, River Plate, Argentinos Juniors e Huracán
Bolivia
Bolívar, The Strongest, Always Ready e Nacional Potosí
Brazil
Flamengo, Palmeiras, Internacional, Fluminense, Corinthians, Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG e Fortaleza
Chile
Colo-Colo, Ñublense, Curicó Unido e Magallanes
Colombia
Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Pereira, Millonarios e Independiente Medellín
Ecuador
Independiente del Valle, Barcelona-EQU, Aucas e Universidad Católica-EQU
Paraguay
Olimpia, Libertad, Cerro Porteño e Nacional-PAR
Peru
Alianza Lima, Melgar, Sporting Cristal e Sport Huancayo
Uruguay
Nacional-URU, Liverpool-URU, Deportivo Maldonado e Boston River
Venezuela
Metropolitanos, Monagas, Carabobo e Zamora
2023 Copa Libertadores schedule
|Date
|Stage
|February 7–9, 2023
|First stage (First leg)
|February 14–16, 2023
|First stage (Second leg)
|February 28–March 2, 2023
|Second stage
|March 15–16, 2023
|Third stage
|April 4–6, 2023
|Group stage matchday 1
|April 18–20, 2023
Group stage matchday 2
|May 2–4, 2023
Group stage matchday 3
|May 23–25, 2023
Group stage matchday 4
|June 6–8, 2023
Group stage matchday 5
|June 27–29, 2023
Group stage matchday 6
|August 1–3, 2023
|Round of 16
|August 8–10, 2023
|Round of 16
|August 29–31, 2023
|Quarter-finals
|October 3–5, 2023
|Semi-finals
|November 11, 2023
|Final
FAQ: Copa Libertadores
What is the Copa Libertadores?
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s top club competition, akin to UEFA’s Champions League. A total of 47 clubs compete to be crowned the region’s top club side.
When is the Copa Libertadores final?
The 2023 Copa Libertadores final will be held on November 11, 2023. The venue has yet to be finalized.
Where can I watch the Copa Libertadores?
See the article for a list of streaming services where you can watch Copa Libertadores live.
Who has the most Copa Libertadores titles?
Argentina’s Independiente has won the most Copa Libertadores titles with seven (1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1984).
What is the difference between the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana?
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s elite regional club competition, while the Copa Sudamericana is played by teams from mid-table down in their respective country’s leagues. The structure of the two competitions is much like the Champion’s League and Europa League in Europe.
Do Mexican teams play in the Copa Libertadores?
At present, Mexican teams do not play in the Copa Libertadores. In 1998, Mexican teams were invited to participate in the South American tournament, but since 2017, no Mexican clubs have competed in the regional tournament.
