How to watch NFL RedZone with a VPN

No matter your allegiance, we know you want to watch NFL RedZone in blazing-fast HD, free of buffering or throttling from your ISP, school, or office network. To live stream all seven hours of commercial-free football securely with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American sports fans can connect to a U.S. server to securely watch NFL RedZone on U.S. streaming services, such as YouTube TV or Fubo. Touchdown!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Best VPN for watching NFL RedZone in 2024

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to live stream NFL RedZone with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month and up

YouTube TV offers NFL RedZone in its Sports Plus plan, which costs 11 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

DirecTV Stream

Price: Varies

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The DirecTV Premier package (160 USD/month) includes over 150 channels, including NFL Redzone. Alternatively, customers can add the Sports Pack, which is 15 USD/month and includes NFL RedZone, MLB Network, and other channels. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Fubo

Price: 87 USD/month and up

How about another way to catch NFL RedZone? Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo and add the Sports Plus package to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

Other ways to watch NFL RedZone

United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 87 USD/month and up

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch NFL RedZone every Sunday, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Customers must purchase the Sports Add-on, which costs 10 USD/month. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Sling TV provides access to NFL RedZone via the SportsExtra plan, which costs 11 USD/month. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

Live stream NFL RedZone on NFL+

Price: 7-15 USD/month, or 50-100 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers NFL RedZone, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team. However, please note NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices. If you want to stream NFL RedZone on your TV without blackouts, we strongly suggest other services, such as YouTube TV or Sling.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Can I use a VPN to watch NFL RedZone from another country?

Some users might watch NFL RedZone by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

What does NFL RedZone include?

NFL RedZone is a channel dedicated to showing the most exciting moments of every NFL game on Sundays during the regular season. It airs live cuts from all the afternoon games, switching between them to focus on close games, touchdowns, and other key plays. Unlike traditional broadcasts, NFL RedZone doesn’t show entire games, commercials, or pre-game and post-game shows. NFL RedZone is an excellent option for fans tracking their fantasy football teams, friendly (or unfriendly) wagers, and much more.

What is the difference between NFL RedZone and NFL Sunday Ticket?

Excellent question! NFL RedZone and NFL Sunday Ticket offer different ways to watch NFL games. NFL RedZone is a channel that jumps between all the Sunday afternoon games during the regular season, focusing on key plays and touchdowns. It’s great for catching all the action and excitement without getting bogged down in any one game. NFL Sunday Ticket, on the other hand, lets you watch any out-of-market NFL game live. However, neither offers nationally-televised games on ESPN, NBC, or other select platforms. Sunday Ticket is ideal for die-hard fans who want to see their favorite team play, regardless of location.

How to live stream NFL RedZone on all your streaming devices

Football fans can live stream NFL RedZone on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

