How to watch NFL RedZone with a VPN
No matter your allegiance, we know you want to watch NFL RedZone in blazing-fast HD, free of buffering or throttling from your ISP, school, or office network. To live stream all seven hours of commercial-free football securely with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American sports fans can connect to a U.S. server to securely watch NFL RedZone on U.S. streaming services, such as YouTube TV or Fubo.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Best VPN for watching NFL RedZone in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream NFL RedZone in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to live stream NFL RedZone with free trials
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month and up
YouTube TV offers NFL RedZone in its Sports Plus plan, which costs 11 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
DirecTV Stream
Price: Varies
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The DirecTV Premier package (160 USD/month) includes over 150 channels, including NFL Redzone. Alternatively, customers can add the Sports Pack, which is 15 USD/month and includes NFL RedZone, MLB Network, and other channels. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
Fubo
Price: 87 USD/month and up
How about another way to catch NFL RedZone? Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo and add the Sports Plus package to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday!
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Other ways to watch NFL RedZone
United States
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 87 USD/month and up
Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch NFL RedZone every Sunday, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Customers must purchase the Sports Add-on, which costs 10 USD/month. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Sling TV provides access to NFL RedZone via the SportsExtra plan, which costs 11 USD/month. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Live stream NFL RedZone on NFL+
Price: 7-15 USD/month, or 50-100 USD/year
The NFL+ app offers NFL RedZone, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team. However, please note NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices. If you want to stream NFL RedZone on your TV without blackouts, we strongly suggest other services, such as YouTube TV or Sling.
Can I use a VPN to watch NFL RedZone from another country?
Some users might watch NFL RedZone by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
What does NFL RedZone include?
NFL RedZone is a channel dedicated to showing the most exciting moments of every NFL game on Sundays during the regular season. It airs live cuts from all the afternoon games, switching between them to focus on close games, touchdowns, and other key plays. Unlike traditional broadcasts, NFL RedZone doesn’t show entire games, commercials, or pre-game and post-game shows. NFL RedZone is an excellent option for fans tracking their fantasy football teams, friendly (or unfriendly) wagers, and much more.
What is the difference between NFL RedZone and NFL Sunday Ticket?
Excellent question! NFL RedZone and NFL Sunday Ticket offer different ways to watch NFL games. NFL RedZone is a channel that jumps between all the Sunday afternoon games during the regular season, focusing on key plays and touchdowns. It’s great for catching all the action and excitement without getting bogged down in any one game. NFL Sunday Ticket, on the other hand, lets you watch any out-of-market NFL game live. However, neither offers nationally-televised games on ESPN, NBC, or other select platforms. Sunday Ticket is ideal for die-hard fans who want to see their favorite team play, regardless of location.
How to live stream NFL RedZone on all your streaming devices
Football fans can live stream NFL RedZone on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.
FAQ: About NFL RedZone live streams
What is the cheapest way to get NFL RedZone?
The cheapest way to catch NFL RedZone is through a subscription to NFL+ Premium. At 15 USD per month, it offers NFL RedZone alongside NFL Network programming and on-demand replays of past games. However, this service is primarily for mobile and tablet devices. For watching on a TV, Sling TV with the Sports Extra add-on might be the most affordable option, though the total cost depends on the chosen Sling TV base plan. Please keep in mind Sling does not offer free trials.
Should I use a free VPN to watch NFL RedZone?
No, ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream NFL RedZone without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I stream NFL RedZone for free?
No, you cannot live stream NFL RedZone for free.
Can I watch NFL RedZone live with an app?
Yes, you can watch NFL RedZone live on various apps, including YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Prime Video, and ESPN+.
Can I watch NFL RedZone live on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream NFL RedZone on YouTube. However, YouTube TV offers NFL RedZone via its Sports Extra plan. Free trials are available!
Can I stream NFL RedZone on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch NFL RedZone on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch NFL RedZone on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.