The 2023–24 Super Smash season begins December 19, 2023, with last season’s women’s champion, Canterbury Magicians, facing Auckland Hearts. Then, reigning back-to-back men’s champions, Northern Brave, open at home against neighbors Central Stags on December 22. The winner of New Zealand’s domestic T20 cricket competition will be crowned after the grand final on January 28, 2024. This season, all men’s and women’s Super Smash cricket matches will be broadcast live free-to-air on TVNZ+ for Kiwi fans, while U.S. cricket fans can tune in live online on ESPN+.

How to watch 2023–24 Super Smash cricket live streams

You can watch live streams of every Super Smash cricket match with a VPN by following just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream a New Zealand broadcaster, connect to a secure server in New Zealand. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as TVNZ+ , and find the match you want to stream. Enjoy the cricket!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Super Smash cricket from another country?

Some users watch Super Smash cricket by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Where to watch 2023–24 Super Smash cricket live streams in your country?

Live stream Super Smash cricket in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Kiwi fans are in luck: local broadcaster TVNZ+ lets you watch all men’s and women’s Super Smash cricket matches live and free online!

Stream Super Smash cricket online in the United States

ESPN+

Price: 25 USD/month

ESPN+ will broadcast Super Smash cricket matches live online throughout the entire 2023–24 season. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.

Live stream Super Smash cricket in the UK

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4

Watch live streams of Super Smash cricket games in the UK with TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. In addition to cricket, it’s also a great way to watch other sports, including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League soccer, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, boxing, and WWE.

Stream Super Smash cricket live in Australia

Foxtel Now

Price: 58 AUD/year (Sports HD pack)

Channel: Foxtel Cricket

Aussie fans can watch every Super Smash cricket match live online by subscribing to Foxtel Now’s Sports HD pack, which includes Foxtel Cricket as well as a host of channels to watch top sports from Australia and the world.

Note: You will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.

When does the 2023–24 Super Smash season start?

The 2023–24 Super Smash cricket season begins on December 19, 2023, with Auckland Hearts vs. Canterbury Magicians. The grand final takes place on January 28, 2024.

2023–24 Super Smash cricket schedule

You can find the complete 2023-24 Super Smash cricket schedule here.

2023–24 Super Smash squads

Men’s Super Smash squads

Auckland Aces: TBC

Northern Brave: TBC

Central Stags: TBC

Canterbury Kings: TBC

Otago Volts: TBC

Wellington Firebirds: TBC

Women’s Super Smash squads

Auckland Hearts: TBC

Northern Brave: TBC

Central Hinds: TBC

Canterbury Magicians: TBC

Otago Sparks: TBC

Wellington Blaze: TBC

*Squads are subject to change.

