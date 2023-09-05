Watch more than 57,000 runners from all over the world compete in the 2023 Great North Run on September 10, 2023. The annual race is one of the biggest and most popular half-marathons in the world, and even if you haven’t secured one of the coveted entry ballots, you can still follow every step of the race live online. British fans can watch the action for free from 10 a.m. BST on BBC iPlayer. The race will also be the great Mo Farah’s final ever professional race live—so don’t miss out! Read on to learn all the ways to watch 2023 Great North Run live streams securely with ExpressVPN!
|Date
|Sunday, September 10, 2023
|Location
|Newcastle-upon-Tyne to South Shields, England, UK
|Distance
|Half marathon: 13.1 miles (21 kilometers)
|Established
|1981
How to watch the Great North Run 2023 for free
With a VPN, you can securely live stream the Great North Run 2023:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the location of the broadcast you want to watch. For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in London and watch free streams on BBC iPlayer.
- Choose your preferred streaming platform.
- Enjoy the race!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Country: UK
The BBC will broadcast free coverage for viewers in the UK, starting from 10 a.m. BST, which is available to live stream on BBC iPlayer. The elite men’s heat sets off at 11 a.m. BST, which will include British runner Mo Farah in his final professional race! Coverage runs until 2 p.m. BST.
Note: You may need a valid UK postcode to sign up.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the Great North Run online?
A secure privacy-focused VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect companion to watching live sports events like the Great North Run. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream the Great North Run live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream the race with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—at home, on the go, or even abroad.
Best VPN for watching the Great North Run
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Great North Run half-marathon. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
- High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
What is the route of the Great North Run?
The Great North Run famously goes from city to sea, starting at Town Moor in Newcastle and finishing in South Shields, 13.1 miles (21 kilometers) away. The route takes in the town and Gateshead areas and noteworthy landmarks like the Tyne Bridge before finishing by the coast at South Shields.
How do I get into the Great North Run 2023?
Runners who want to compete in the Great North Run need to apply via ballot for one of the converted spots, as the race is one of the most popular in the UK and worldwide. If you haven’t secured a place, you can still follow the action live on BBC iPlayer.
What is the average time for the Great North Run?
In 2022, the average time to complete the Great North Run was around two hours, 12 minutes, and 19 seconds.
