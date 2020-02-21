T20 cricket has captivated fans across the world with its fast-paced, swashbuckling format, and the Pakistan Super League promises to deliver even more excitement.

Slated to kick start from February and played in Dubai and Pakistan, the popular twenty20 cricket tournament has a variety of official broadcasters that will show the event via a live stream. To watch the Pakistan Super League securely and privately, you can use a VPN service that masks your actual IP address, effectively giving you a new online location.

If you’re trying to stream the PSL 2022 live online, you will undoubtedly want to take advantage of a connection that’s lag-free, offers HD video, and works on all your streaming devices. In this post, we’ll show you how to stream all the PSL matches live online safely no matter where you are—even on public Wi-Fi.

Watch PSL cricket live on Sling TV

Price: 35 USD and up

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra, a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. A free trial is available. To get started:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Sling TV and select a package, or use the free trial. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal in order to subscribe to Sling TV. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device. Stream the PSL!

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch PSL cricket highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights, news, conferences, and interviews on the Pakistan Super League YouTube channel.

To watch highlights on YouTube:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Pakistan Super League YouTube channel. Enjoy!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

