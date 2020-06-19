Install ExpressVPN, the best VPN for Linux
Take back your internet with a risk-free Linux VPN.
- Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
- Best-in-class encryption and privacy features
- Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
- 30-day money-back guarantee
How to set up our VPN for Linux
Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page
Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Linux
Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations
Use the internet the way you want to use it!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
Connect to ExpressVPN on Linux in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Use "expressvpn list" to view the full list of ExpressVPN server locations.
Step 2
Enter "expressvpn connect LOCATION" to connect to a global server location.
Step 3
Browse the web privately and securely at blazing-fast speeds.
Video: How to install ExpressVPN for Linux
Read the step-by-step instructions on how to set up and use the ExpressVPN app for Linux. Prefer manual setup? Check out other options on the ExpressVPN Linux Setup page.
Download VPN for your Linux distros
ExpressVPN provides support for 64-bit and 32-bit versions of:
Ubuntu
Debian
Fedora
Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspbian) (32-bit only)
Linux Mint
Arch
Don’t see your Linux distro? ExpressVPN also offers setup instructions for Kali, Zorin OS, Pop!_OS, and other OSes.
Benefits of a Linux VPN
Enjoy VPN privacy
With ExpressVPN’s best-in-class encryption, internet traffic from your Linux device is shielded in an encrypted tunnel, protecting it against snooping from your internet service provider or mobile carrier.
Stay connected to your accounts
Traveling or living abroad? Use a VPN on your Linux to access all the sites and services—like social media, entertainment, messaging apps, and productivity tools—that you need for work and play.
Update with ease
Get the latest features and fixes without the hassle of manual downloads. You’ll be notified the instant a new update is available. Just update the app via your package manager and you’re good to go.
Gaming on Linux with a VPN
Gaming online on Linux with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.
FAQ: Linux VPN
What does a VPN for Linux do?
A VPN, or virtual private network, adds a layer of security between your Linux computer and the internet. In addition to encrypting your online activity and protecting your personal information from third-party interception, ExpressVPN can also help you defeat censorship by making you appear to be in a different country.
Do I need a VPN on my Linux PC?
Using a VPN on your Linux PC will ensure that everything you do is secure. By connecting to any of our VPN server locations in 105 countries, you can replace your device‘s IP address with a different one, protect your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and access censored sites and services.
How do I know if my VPN is connected in Linux?
In the Terminal window, run the following command: “expressvpn status” to view the current status of the ExpressVPN daemon.
Does Kali Linux come with VPN?
While Kali has a built-in VPN client, it is not an actual VPN service and still requires you to connect to a third-party VPN like ExpressVPN. As a Debian based distro, you can install ExpressVPN on Kali Linux. That said, ExpressVPN does not officially support Kali Linux and will not provide fixes for any issues encountered.
Does Ubuntu come with VPN?
While Ubuntu has a built-in VPN client, it is not an actual VPN service and still requires you to connect to a third-party VPN like ExpressVPN.
How do I find my VPN IP address on Linux?
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, mobile devices, and much more. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. Our VPN for Linux never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN subscription comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN on your devices for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.
How do I know the ExpressVPN app for Linux is secure?
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
