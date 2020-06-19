Gaming on Linux with a VPN

Gaming online on Linux with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.