Install ExpressVPN, the best VPN for Linux

Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Raspberry Pi OS, Linux Mint, and Arch

Take back your internet with a risk-free Linux VPN.

  • Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
  • Best-in-class encryption and privacy features
  • Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
The best VPN for Linux.
Set up VPN for Linux.

How to set up our VPN for Linux

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page

  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Linux

  3. Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations

  4. Use the internet the way you want to use it!


If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Connect to ExpressVPN on Linux in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Step 1 of connecting VPN on Linux.

Use "expressvpn list" to view the full list of ExpressVPN server locations.

Step 2

Step 2 of connecting VPN on Linux.

Enter "expressvpn connect LOCATION" to connect to a global server location.

Step 3

Browse the web privately and securely at blazing-fast speeds.

Video: How to install ExpressVPN for Linux

Linux ExpressVPN app setup tutorial

Read the step-by-step instructions on how to set up and use the ExpressVPN app for Linux. Prefer manual setup? Check out other options on the ExpressVPN Linux Setup page.

Download VPN for your Linux distros.

Download VPN for your Linux distros

ExpressVPN provides support for 64-bit and 32-bit versions of:

  • Ubuntu

  • Debian

  • Fedora

  • Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspbian) (32-bit only)

  • Linux Mint

  • Arch

Don’t see your Linux distro? ExpressVPN also offers setup instructions for Kali, Zorin OS, Pop!_OS, and other OSes.

Benefits of a Linux VPN

Use the ExpressVPN browser extension for a GUI.

Use the ExpressVPN browser extension for a GUI

Rather than your Linux Terminal, you can also control the ExpressVPN app for Linux via a graphical user interface (GUI) with the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Download VPN provided the best-in-class 256-bit encryption.

Enjoy VPN privacy

With ExpressVPN’s best-in-class encryption, internet traffic from your Linux device is shielded in an encrypted tunnel, protecting it against snooping from your internet service provider or mobile carrier.

Logos for online services, like YouTube, Google, Skype, Facebook, Snapchat, and more.

Stay connected to your accounts

Traveling or living abroad? Use a VPN on your Linux to access all the sites and services—like social media, entertainment, messaging apps, and productivity tools—that you need for work and play.

Linux laptop with a download icon on the screen.

Update with ease

Get the latest features and fixes without the hassle of manual downloads. You’ll be notified the instant a new update is available. Just update the app via your package manager and you’re good to go.

Gaming on Linux with a VPN.

Gaming on Linux with a VPN

Gaming online on Linux with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.

FAQ: Linux VPN

What does a VPN for Linux do?
Do I need a VPN on my Linux PC?
How do I know if my VPN is connected in Linux?
Does Kali Linux come with VPN?
Does Ubuntu come with VPN?
How do I find my VPN IP address on Linux?
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
How do I know the ExpressVPN app for Linux is secure?

ExpressVPN for Linux key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Browser extension compatibility

Our extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge let you control your VPN from your browser.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Desktop notifications

Find out instantly when the VPN connects, disconnects, and has updates available with desktop notifications.

Customers love the ExpressVPN app for Linux

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.

SB
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

If you want more security to your internet connection, check out ExpressVPN. It has worked years in my Linux computer without problems.

Jaakko
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!

Jeremy
Why choose ExpressVPN?

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Risk-free VPN for Linux

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Linux with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!

