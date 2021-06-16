Stream the 2021 Tour de France live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: ITV

Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV channels live and free. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Switzerland. Sign up at Zattoo. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching Zattoo with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Tour de France live streams for free on ITV 4

Price: Free

Channels: ITV 4

UK network ITV offers coverage of the 2021 Tour de France. To watch for free:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at ITV. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Start watching for free!

Learn more about streaming ITV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream Tour de France 2021 live online on France TV

Price: Free

What better way to watch the Tour than on a French channel? France TV Sport broadcasts the Tour de France for free on its site.

To watch TdF live on France TV:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location in France. Head to France TV . Stream the event live!

Note: This stream is in French.

Learn more about watching France TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the 2021 Tour de France live online on RTBF

Price: Free

Channels: RTBF

RTBF picked up broadcasting rights for the 2021 Tour de France in Belgium and will offer a free stream of the event.

To watch TdF on RTBF:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location in Belgium. Visit the RTBF website . Enjoy watching for free!

Note: This stream is in French.

Learn more about watching France TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the 2021 Tour de France live streams on Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2021 Tour de France in Europe. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

To watch the event on Eurosport:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK, France, or Italy. Sign up at Eurosport. Tune in and enjoy!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the Tour de France live stream on NBC

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: NBCSN

NBCSN has broadcasting rights for Tour de France in the U.S. Various free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial).

Here’s how to watch:

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, or AT&T TV Now.

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Tour de France highlights on YouTube

Tour de France YouTube channel offers highlights, best moments, backstage, daily summaries, and more. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the official Tour de France YouTube channel. Enjoy the highlights!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

When and where is the 2021 Tour de France?

This year’s edition of the race will happen on June 26 – July 18, 2021. This is one of the most iconic events when it comes to road cycling. It consists of 21 day-long stages over the course of 23 days. Here’s the 2021 Tour de France race schedule: