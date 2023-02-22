The countdown to March Madness is on! Perennial contenders like South Carolina and UConn look to avoid being upset and bring another championship home. The 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament officially begins with the First Four from March 15-16, with the Round of 64 kicking off on March 17. The Final Four is scheduled for March 31, with the national championship following on April 2.
There are several streaming options for the games, depending on which conference you want to watch. Here’s how to stream the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season, including top games, players to watch, and more.
Live stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball March Madness games
Can’t get enough college hoops? Here’s how to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the ESPN broadcast, connect to a server in New York or Los Angeles.
- Check the schedule and find the game you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
How to live stream 2023 Women’s March Madness
The ESPN family will have every game of the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament. Specifically, you can catch games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Although games should be available on ESPN+, it currently remains unclear if an active TV subscription (either to a cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV) will be necessary to stream tournament games on ESPN+. The national championship game will air on ABC.
Women’s college basketball conference tournament schedule
Of the 68 teams that will qualify for the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, 32 will earn their March Madness berth via winning their conference tournament. Here’s what you need to know about each conference tournament.
|Conference
|Dates
|Location
|Where to watch title game
|America East
|March 1-10
|TBD (higher seed will host)
|ESPNU
|American Athletic
|March 6-9
|Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPNU
|Atlantic 10
|March 1-5
|Wilmington, Del.
|ESPNU
|ACC
|March 1-5
|Greensboro, N.C.
|ESPN
|Atlantic Sun
|March 4-11
|Campus sites
|ESPN+
|Big 12
|March 9-12
|Kansas City, Mo.
|ESPN2
|Big East
|March 3-6
|Uncasville, Conn.
|FS1
|Big Sky
|March 4-8
|Boise, Idaho
|ESPNU
|Big South
|March 1-5
|Charlotte, N.C.
|ESPNU
|Big Ten
|March 1-5
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|ESPN2
|Big West
|March 7-11
|Henderson, Nev.
|ESPN+
|CAA
|March 8-12
|Towson, Md.
|CBS Sports Network
|Conference USA
|March 8-11
|Frisco, Texas
|CBS Sports Network
|Horizon League
|Feb. 28-March 7
|Indianapolis, Ind. (semis on)
|ESPNU
|Ivy League
|March 10-11
|Princeton, N.J.
|ESPNews
|MAAC
|March 7-11
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|ESPNU
|MAC
|March 8-11
|Cleveland, Ohio
|CBS Sports Network
|MEAC
|March 8-11
|Norfolk, Va.
|ESPN+
|Missouri Valley
|March 9-12
|Moline, Ill.
|ESPNU
|Mountain West
|March 5-8
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|CBS Sports Network
|Northeast
|March 6-12
|Higher seeds
|ESPNU
|Ohio Valley
|March 1-4
|Evansville, Ind.
|ESPN+
|Pac-12
|March 1-5
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Patriot League
|March 4-12
|Higher seeds
|CBS Sports Network
|SEC
|March 1-5
|Greenville, S.C.
|ESPN
|Southern
|March 2-5
|Asheville, N.C.
|ESPN+
|Southland
|March 6-9
|Lake Charles, La.
|ESPNU
|SWAC
|March 8-11
|Birmingham, Ala.
|TBD
|Summit League
|March 3-7
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|ESPNU
|Sun Belt
|Feb. 28-March 6
|Pensacola, Fla.
|ESPNU
|West Coast
|March 2-7
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|ESPNU
|WAC
|March 6-11
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|TBD
Streaming sites for 2023 March Madness Women’s Basketball
You can safely and securely stream the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament using a variety of free trial services.
Sling TV Orange
Price: 40 USD/month and up
Country: U.S.
Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC
Sling TV includes channels that carry women’s college basketball games, such as ESPN and ESPNU. Note that beginning March 1, Sling TV will finally offer ABC to customers in select markets. However, also note that Sling currently does not offer a free trial.
YouTube TV
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Country: U.S.
Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC
YouTube TV is among the best ways to safely and securely stream women’s college basketball games. Those who hope to watch the men’s college basketball tournament will be happy to know YouTube TV carries both TNT and TruTV. Make sure to take advantage of YouTube’s 14-day free trial.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Country: U.S.
Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC
Hulu + Live TV is another excellent option for those hoping to watch women’s college basketball games. As with YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV offers TNT and truTV for those eager to watch both tournaments.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 70 USD/month
Country: U.S.
Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it remains a solid option. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial for new customers.
2023 March Madness Women’s Basketball schedule
The 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament officially begins with the First Four from March 15-16. You can find the full schedule below.
|Dates
|Round
|Locations
|March 15-16
|First Four
|TBD
|March 17-18
|Round of 64
|TBD
|March 19-20
|Round of 32
|TBD
|March 24-25
|Sweet 16
|Greenville, S.C., and Seattle, Wash.
|March 26-27
|Elite Eight
|Greenville, S.C., and Seattle, Wash.
|March 31
|Final Four
|Dallas, Texas
|April 2
|National championship game
|Dallas, Texas
NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 rankings
The Associated Press Top 25 releases each Monday during the college basketball season. Here is the most recent AP Top 25 poll.
|Ranking
|Team
|1.
|South Carolina (27-0) [27 first-place votes]
|2.
|Indiana (26-1)
|3.
|Stanford (25-3)
|4.
|UConn (24-4)
|5.
|LSU (25-1)
|6.
|Iowa (22-5)
|7.
|Maryland (22-5)
|8.
|Utah (23-3)
|9.
|Virginia Tech (22-4)
|10.
|Notre Dame (22-4)
|11.
|Duke (23-4)
|12.
|Michigan (20-6)
|13.
|Oklahoma (22-4)
|14.
|Arizona (21-6)
|15.
|Villanova (23-5)
|16.
|Ohio State (22-5)
|17.
|UCLA (21-6)
|18.
|Gonzaga (25-3)
|19.
|Texas (21-7)
|20.
|Iowa State (17-7)
|21.
|Colorado (21-6)
|22.
|North Carolina (19-8)
|23.
|Florida State (22-7)
|24.
|UNLV (25-2)
|25. (tie)
|Illinois (20-7)
|25. (tie)
|Middle Tennessee (22-4)
The following teams also received votes:South Florida (25), Oklahoma State (18), Creighton (14), North Carolina State (13), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Louisville (7), Tennessee (7), Marquette (3), Cleveland State (3), South Dakota State (2), Toledo (1), USC (1), Columbia (1), Illinois State (1), UMass (1), Ole Miss (1)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.