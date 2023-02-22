The countdown to March Madness is on! Perennial contenders like South Carolina and UConn look to avoid being upset and bring another championship home. The 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament officially begins with the First Four from March 15-16, with the Round of 64 kicking off on March 17. The Final Four is scheduled for March 31, with the national championship following on April 2.

There are several streaming options for the games, depending on which conference you want to watch. Here’s how to stream the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season, including top games, players to watch, and more.

Live stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball March Madness games

Can’t get enough college hoops? Here’s how to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action:

How to live stream 2023 Women’s March Madness

The ESPN family will have every game of the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament. Specifically, you can catch games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Although games should be available on ESPN+, it currently remains unclear if an active TV subscription (either to a cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV) will be necessary to stream tournament games on ESPN+. The national championship game will air on ABC.

Women’s college basketball conference tournament schedule

Of the 68 teams that will qualify for the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, 32 will earn their March Madness berth via winning their conference tournament. Here’s what you need to know about each conference tournament.

Conference Dates Location Where to watch title game America East March 1-10 TBD (higher seed will host) ESPNU American Athletic March 6-9 Fort Worth, Texas ESPNU Atlantic 10 March 1-5 Wilmington, Del. ESPNU ACC March 1-5 Greensboro, N.C. ESPN Atlantic Sun March 4-11 Campus sites ESPN+ Big 12 March 9-12 Kansas City, Mo. ESPN2 Big East March 3-6 Uncasville, Conn. FS1 Big Sky March 4-8 Boise, Idaho ESPNU Big South March 1-5 Charlotte, N.C. ESPNU Big Ten March 1-5 Minneapolis, Minn. ESPN2 Big West March 7-11 Henderson, Nev. ESPN+ CAA March 8-12 Towson, Md. CBS Sports Network Conference USA March 8-11 Frisco, Texas CBS Sports Network Horizon League Feb. 28-March 7 Indianapolis, Ind. (semis on) ESPNU Ivy League March 10-11 Princeton, N.J. ESPNews MAAC March 7-11 Atlantic City, N.J. ESPNU MAC March 8-11 Cleveland, Ohio CBS Sports Network MEAC March 8-11 Norfolk, Va. ESPN+ Missouri Valley March 9-12 Moline, Ill. ESPNU Mountain West March 5-8 Las Vegas, Nev. CBS Sports Network Northeast March 6-12 Higher seeds ESPNU Ohio Valley March 1-4 Evansville, Ind. ESPN+ Pac-12 March 1-5 Las Vegas, Nev. ESPN or ESPN2 Patriot League March 4-12 Higher seeds CBS Sports Network SEC March 1-5 Greenville, S.C. ESPN Southern March 2-5 Asheville, N.C. ESPN+ Southland March 6-9 Lake Charles, La. ESPNU SWAC March 8-11 Birmingham, Ala. TBD Summit League March 3-7 Sioux Falls, S.D. ESPNU Sun Belt Feb. 28-March 6 Pensacola, Fla. ESPNU West Coast March 2-7 Las Vegas, Nev. ESPNU WAC March 6-11 Las Vegas, Nev. TBD

Streaming sites for 2023 March Madness Women’s Basketball

You can safely and securely stream the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament using a variety of free trial services.

Sling TV Orange

Price: 40 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

Sling TV includes channels that carry women’s college basketball games, such as ESPN and ESPNU. Note that beginning March 1, Sling TV will finally offer ABC to customers in select markets. However, also note that Sling currently does not offer a free trial.

YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

YouTube TV is among the best ways to safely and securely stream women’s college basketball games. Those who hope to watch the men’s college basketball tournament will be happy to know YouTube TV carries both TNT and TruTV. Make sure to take advantage of YouTube’s 14-day free trial.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Country: U.S.

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

Hulu + Live TV is another excellent option for those hoping to watch women’s college basketball games. As with YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV offers TNT and truTV for those eager to watch both tournaments.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month

Country: U.S.

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it remains a solid option. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial for new customers.

2023 March Madness Women’s Basketball schedule

The 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament officially begins with the First Four from March 15-16. You can find the full schedule below.

Dates Round Locations March 15-16 First Four TBD March 17-18 Round of 64 TBD March 19-20 Round of 32 TBD March 24-25 Sweet 16 Greenville, S.C., and Seattle, Wash. March 26-27 Elite Eight Greenville, S.C., and Seattle, Wash. March 31 Final Four Dallas, Texas April 2 National championship game Dallas, Texas

NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 rankings

The Associated Press Top 25 releases each Monday during the college basketball season. Here is the most recent AP Top 25 poll.

Ranking Team 1. South Carolina (27-0) [27 first-place votes] 2. Indiana (26-1) 3. Stanford (25-3) 4. UConn (24-4) 5. LSU (25-1) 6. Iowa (22-5) 7. Maryland (22-5) 8. Utah (23-3) 9. Virginia Tech (22-4) 10. Notre Dame (22-4) 11. Duke (23-4) 12. Michigan (20-6) 13. Oklahoma (22-4) 14. Arizona (21-6) 15. Villanova (23-5) 16. Ohio State (22-5) 17. UCLA (21-6) 18. Gonzaga (25-3) 19. Texas (21-7) 20. Iowa State (17-7) 21. Colorado (21-6) 22. North Carolina (19-8) 23. Florida State (22-7) 24. UNLV (25-2) 25. (tie) Illinois (20-7) 25. (tie) Middle Tennessee (22-4)

The following teams also received votes:South Florida (25), Oklahoma State (18), Creighton (14), North Carolina State (13), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Louisville (7), Tennessee (7), Marquette (3), Cleveland State (3), South Dakota State (2), Toledo (1), USC (1), Columbia (1), Illinois State (1), UMass (1), Ole Miss (1)

