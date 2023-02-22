Home Stream Sports Women's college basketball

The countdown to March Madness is on! Perennial contenders like South Carolina and UConn look to avoid being upset and bring another championship home. The 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament officially begins with the First Four from March 15-16, with the Round of 64 kicking off on March 17. The Final Four is scheduled for March 31, with the national championship following on April 2.

There are several streaming options for the games, depending on which conference you want to watch. Here’s how to stream the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season, including top games, players to watch, and more.

Live stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball March Madness games

Can’t get enough college hoops? Here’s how to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the ESPN broadcast, connect to a server in New York or Los Angeles.
  3. Check the schedule and find the game you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

How to live stream 2023 Women’s March Madness

The ESPN family will have every game of the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament. Specifically, you can catch games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Although games should be available on ESPN+, it currently remains unclear if an active TV subscription (either to a cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV) will be necessary to stream tournament games on ESPN+. The national championship game will air on ABC.

Women’s college basketball conference tournament schedule

Of the 68 teams that will qualify for the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, 32 will earn their March Madness berth via winning their conference tournament. Here’s what you need to know about each conference tournament.

ConferenceDatesLocationWhere to watch title game
America EastMarch 1-10TBD (higher seed will host)ESPNU
American AthleticMarch 6-9Fort Worth, TexasESPNU
Atlantic 10March 1-5Wilmington, Del.ESPNU
ACCMarch 1-5Greensboro, N.C.ESPN
Atlantic SunMarch 4-11Campus sitesESPN+
Big 12March 9-12Kansas City, Mo.ESPN2
Big EastMarch 3-6Uncasville, Conn.FS1
Big SkyMarch 4-8Boise, IdahoESPNU
Big SouthMarch 1-5Charlotte, N.C.ESPNU
Big TenMarch 1-5Minneapolis, Minn.ESPN2
Big WestMarch 7-11Henderson, Nev.ESPN+
CAAMarch 8-12Towson, Md.CBS Sports Network
Conference USAMarch 8-11Frisco, TexasCBS Sports Network
Horizon LeagueFeb. 28-March 7Indianapolis, Ind. (semis on)ESPNU
Ivy LeagueMarch 10-11Princeton, N.J.ESPNews
MAACMarch 7-11Atlantic City, N.J.ESPNU
MACMarch 8-11Cleveland, OhioCBS Sports Network
MEACMarch 8-11Norfolk, Va.ESPN+
Missouri ValleyMarch 9-12Moline, Ill.ESPNU
Mountain WestMarch 5-8Las Vegas, Nev.CBS Sports Network
NortheastMarch 6-12Higher seedsESPNU
Ohio ValleyMarch 1-4Evansville, Ind.ESPN+
Pac-12March 1-5Las Vegas, Nev.ESPN or ESPN2
Patriot LeagueMarch 4-12Higher seedsCBS Sports Network
SECMarch 1-5Greenville, S.C.ESPN
SouthernMarch 2-5Asheville, N.C.ESPN+
SouthlandMarch 6-9Lake Charles, La.ESPNU
SWACMarch 8-11Birmingham, Ala.TBD
Summit LeagueMarch 3-7Sioux Falls, S.D.ESPNU
Sun BeltFeb. 28-March 6Pensacola, Fla.ESPNU
West CoastMarch 2-7Las Vegas, Nev.ESPNU
WACMarch 6-11Las Vegas, Nev.TBD

Streaming sites for 2023 March Madness Women’s Basketball

You can safely and securely stream the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament using a variety of free trial services.

Sling TV Orange

Price: 40 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

Sling TV includes channels that carry women’s college basketball games, such as ESPN and ESPNU. Note that beginning March 1, Sling TV will finally offer ABC to customers in select markets. However, also note that Sling currently does not offer a free trial. 

How to Watch Sling With a VPN

YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

YouTube TV is among the best ways to safely and securely stream women’s college basketball games. Those who hope to watch the men’s college basketball tournament will be happy to know YouTube TV carries both TNT and TruTV. Make sure to take advantage of YouTube’s 14-day free trial.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream YouTube TV With a VPN

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Country: U.S.

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

Hulu + Live TV is another excellent option for those hoping to watch women’s college basketball games. As with YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV offers TNT and truTV for those eager to watch both tournaments.

How to Stream Hulu With VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month

Country: U.S.

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it remains a solid option. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial for new customers.

Best DirecTV Stream VPN

2023 March Madness Women’s Basketball schedule

The 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament officially begins with the First Four from March 15-16. You can find the full schedule below.

DatesRoundLocations
March 15-16First FourTBD
March 17-18Round of 64TBD
March 19-20Round of 32TBD
March 24-25Sweet 16Greenville, S.C., and Seattle, Wash.
March 26-27Elite EightGreenville, S.C., and Seattle, Wash.
March 31Final FourDallas, Texas
April 2National championship gameDallas, Texas

NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 rankings

The Associated Press Top 25 releases each Monday during the college basketball season. Here is the most recent AP Top 25 poll.

RankingTeam
1.South Carolina (27-0) [27 first-place votes]
2.Indiana (26-1)
3.Stanford (25-3)
4.UConn (24-4)
5.LSU (25-1)
6.Iowa (22-5)
7.Maryland (22-5)
8.Utah (23-3)
9.Virginia Tech (22-4)
10.Notre Dame (22-4)
11.Duke (23-4)
12.Michigan (20-6)
13.Oklahoma (22-4)
14.Arizona (21-6)
15.Villanova (23-5)
16.Ohio State (22-5)
17.UCLA (21-6)
18.Gonzaga (25-3)
19.Texas (21-7)
20.Iowa State (17-7)
21.Colorado (21-6)
22.North Carolina (19-8)
23.Florida State (22-7)
24.UNLV (25-2)
25. (tie)Illinois (20-7)
25. (tie)Middle Tennessee (22-4)

The following teams also received votes:South Florida (25), Oklahoma State (18), Creighton (14), North Carolina State (13), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Louisville (7), Tennessee (7), Marquette (3), Cleveland State (3), South Dakota State (2), Toledo (1), USC (1), Columbia (1), Illinois State (1), UMass (1), Ole Miss (1)

