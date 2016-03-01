6 ways a VPN can help you
Hide your IP and location
Use ExpressVPN to hide your IP address and location. Choose among 160 VPN server locations across Asia, Europe, the Mideast, Africa and the Americas—any of 94 countries worldwide.
Encrypt your communications
Our VPN uses strong 256-bit encryption to protect your data. Browse from Wi-Fi hotspots like airports and cafes knowing your passwords, emails, photos, bank data and other sensitive information can’t be intercepted.
Watch your favorite content
Stream all your shows and movies in blazing-fast HD on any device. We’ve optimized our network to provide the highest speeds with no bandwidth limits. Download anything in seconds, and video chat with minimal buffering.
Unblock censored websites
Easily unblock sites and services like Facebook, Twitter, Skype, YouTube, and Gmail. Get what you want, even if you’re told that it’s not available in your country, or if you’re on a school or office network that limits access.
Avoid spying and throttling
Stop snooping by governments, network administrators, and your ISP. With ExpressVPN guarding your online activity, no one can read your data, see which sites you visit, or restrict certain kinds of traffic, like streaming video.
Find deals and fight ads
By hiding your IP address and location, ExpressVPN makes it harder for sites and services to charge higher prices or display targeted advertising based on location. Avoid getting overcharged for a vacation or an online order.
VPN apps for every device
ExpressVPN works seamlessly across all your devices—computer, smartphone, router, or tablet. Install our user-friendly apps on one or all of your devices, and connect to the VPN on up to five at the same time.
No tech skills required
Sign up, install, and click On to connect. It’s that simple. We developed our software to be straightforward for the least technologically savvy of us.
Total compatibility
We have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, routers, and Linux. ExpressVPN works with any internet connection including wired, Wi-Fi, and cellular networks.
No activity or connection logs
Privacy is a fundamental right. We don’t keep connection or activity logs, and we never share your details with anyone.