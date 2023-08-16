The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2023 season with revenge on their mind. After dominating opponents throughout the regular season, Jalen Hurts and the Birds came 64 yards short of defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. After an inconsistent sophomore campaign, Hurts earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2022, largely because of dynamic receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, the latter of whom joined the Eagles during a surprising trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Hurts and his loaded offense, one which still features star offensive lineman Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, return to the field in 2023 as the odds-on favorites to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl for the third time in seven seasons. Do the Eagles have more magic planned, or will Nick Sirianni‘s squad fall back to Earth—and potentially relinquish the NFC East Division to the rival Dallas Cowboys?

Even if you can’t make it to Lincoln Financial Field this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Philadelphia Eagles game throughout the 2023 season.

Head coach Nick Sirianni Training ground NovaCare Complex Arena/Stadium Lincoln Financial Field Mascot Swoop

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles online

Whether it’s the preseason, Week 1, or even the Super Bowl, you can stream every Philadelphia Eagles game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo , and find the game you want to stream. Fly, Eagles Fly!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online?

Chicken wings, cold drinks, and a throwback Brian Dawkins jersey aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles season. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch every Eagles game—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown, from Dak Prescott slinging one to Micah Parsons returning a fumble, without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Watch out-of-market Philadelphia Eagles games

NFL games airing on CBS or Fox (or, the games that are either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. / 4:25 p.m. kickoffs each Sunday) fall into two categories: in-market and out-of-market. In-market games are games airing in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles would be an in-market game for fans in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. If the game airs on CBS, this also determines if you can live stream it on Paramount Plus.

Out-of-market games are games that are not broadcast in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Giants and Eagles would be an out-of-market game for fans in Michigan. However, those in the Detroit market may still get the Giants-Eagles game if Fox airs it nationally. Check out 506sports.com each week to find out which game is in your market!

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles games online for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. The Eagles are currently scheduled to play Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3, two months before a Super Bowl rematch with Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 11. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Watch My5 With a VPN

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Watch RTL With a VPN

Stream Philadelphia Eagles games on services with free trials

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry Philadelphia Eagles games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch Philadelphia Eagles games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the Boston and Philadelphia markets can watch the Patriots-Eagles game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Denver will instead get the Broncos–Raiders game that day.

Paramount Plus will also offer every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option to stream Eagles games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch NFL Game Pass live streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 5-10 USD/month, or 40-80 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Eagles fan living in Philadelphia can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into Lincoln Financial Stadium. However, an Eagles fan living in Wisconsin is stuck watching the Packers each week—unless, of course, the Eagles are available in the Wisconsin market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Other ways to watch Philadelphia Eagles games

If none of the aforementioned services caught your eye, you may be interested in using ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team, like the Philadelphia Eagles). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to Stream With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live Philadelphia Eagles games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

About the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2023 NFL season with the second-highest odds of winning Super Bowl 58 after nearly winning it all last year. This is our surprised face. The Eagles return the bulk of their offense, although starting running back Miles Sanders joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Last season’s success means the Eagles, at least on paper, have one of the league’s toughest schedules. From Week 6 on, the Eagles will play nine of their final 12 games against teams that reached the postseason a year ago—and one of the three non-participants are the upgraded New York Jets, who acquired future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The Eagles officially start their season on Sunday, September 12, against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

Get ready to see the Eagles plenty throughout the 2023 season. Philadelphia is currently slated to play five nationally-televised games, including two on NBC/Peacock’s Sunday Night Football and two on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Additionally, the Eagles will host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 on Amazon Prime, though those who live in the Philadelphia market can watch for free on a to-be-determined local channel.

2023-24 Philadelphia Eagles schedule

How many games will the Philadelphia Eagles win in 2023? You can track their complete schedule below.

Preseason

Game Date and time TV Baltimore Ravens 20, Philadelphia Eagles 19 Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns Thursday, August 17, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST NFL+ Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST Prime Video, NFL+

Regular season

Game Date and time TV New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, September 10, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Thursday, September 14, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT Prime Video, TBA local network in Philadelphia Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ABC, ESPN+ Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, October 8, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. BST Fox New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, October 15, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST Fox Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, November 5, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT Fox BYE N/A N/A Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, November 26, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, December 3, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT Fox Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, December 17, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT Fox Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Monday, December 25, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT Fox Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, January 6, OR Sunday, January 7, TBD TBD

2023 Philadelphia Eagles key players

Expectations are high in Philadelphia, so don’t expect fans to be content solely because of a third straight playoff appearance. After nearly winning the Lombardi Trophy last year, anything short of a championship parade this season will have irate season-ticket holders dialing up WIP as quickly as they can boo Santa Claus.

Most of the offense remains unchanged, with Hurts entrenched at quarterback after signing a five-year, 255 million USD contract extension earlier this year. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith formed one of the league’s top receiving duos a year ago, with Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus ready to serve as additional playmakers. Although ex-Georgia Bulldogs standout D’Andre Swift is expected to serve as the starting running back, count on Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, and Boston Scott finding their way onto the field.

Hurts will play behind returning four offensive line starters, including All-Pro center Jason Kelce and veteran right tackle Lane Johnson. They’ll be tasked with ensuring backup quarterback Marcus Mariota spends most of his time on the sidelines and not taking meaningful snaps.

Swift isn’t the only former Bulldog now playing at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles have selected five Georgia players over the past two NFL drafts, including 2023 first-round picks Jalen Carter (DT, No. 9 overall) and Nolan Smith (EDGE, No. 30 overall). Veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox returned for his 11th pro season, as did longtime pass-rusher Brandon Graham, the longest-tenured active Eagle. Graham is entering his 14th season in The City of Brotherly Love, tying him with Hall of Fame linebacker/center Chuck Bednarik for the most seasons played with the Eagles.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles finally bring another championship back to Philadelphia? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1800 New York Jets +1800 Detroit Lions +2100 Los Angeles Chargers +2100 Miami Dolphins +2100 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Cleveland Browns +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

How many championships have the Philadelphia Eagles won?

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2023 season with only one Super Bowl victory. Backup quarterback Nick Foles sealed his place in football history when he led the Birds to a 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the mighty Patriots in Super Bowl 52. You can find the Eagles’ complete championship history, dating back to the pre-Super Bowl days, below.

Game Date Final score MVP 1948 NFL Championship December 19, 1948 Philadelphia Eagles 7, Chicago Cardinals 0 N/A 1949 NFL Championship December 18, 1949 Philadelphia Eagles 14, Los Angeles Rams 0 N/A 1960 NFL Championship December 26, 1960 Philadelphia Eagles 17, Green Bay Packers 13 Norm Van Brocklin, QB Super Bowl 52 (XXX) January 28, 1996 Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33 Nick Foles, QB

