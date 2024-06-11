How to live stream 2024 Currie Cup rugby matches online
Rugby fans rejoice! You can securely watch 2024 Currie Cup live streams with ExpressVPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British rugby fans can connect to a server in the UK to watch the broadcast on NOW or Sky Go.
- Enjoy the rugby!
Can I use a VPN to watch Currie Cup rugby matches from another country?
Some users watch the Currie Cup by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch rugby matches?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch rugby matches, including the Currie Cup, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Best VPN for watching the Currie Cup
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Currie Cup rugby matches. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to watch 2024 Currie Cup live streams with free trials
Australia
Stan Sport
Price: 10 AUD/month (on top of 15 AUD/month Stan subscription)
Aussie fans who want to stream Currie Cup rugby matches live online can watch ad-free and on-demand on Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package on top of a Stan subscription. It also offers a seven-day free trial, which is perfect if you only want to tune into one particular game.
Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.
New Zealand
Sky Sport Now
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Country: New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sport Now is the perfect way to live stream and watch 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels on-demand—perfect for rugby fans who want to watch Curre Cup live streams! Subscribers can also take advantage of Sky Sports Now’s range of subscriptions—from week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your needs. It also has a seven-day free trial (monthly and annual passes), which is handy for only watching select matches!
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.
United Kingdom
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
NOW is the perfect way for British fans to follow the Currie Cup this season, as it lets subscribers stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and seven-day free trial are also great for fans who only want to tune in to one particular match.
Other ways to live stream Currie Cup rugby matches
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
British fans who want to follow Currie Cup rugby can tune into Sky Sports. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
When does the 2024 Currie Cup start?
The 2024 Currie Cup will start in July and run until the end of September.
2024 Currie Cup schedule
You can find a complete fixture schedule on the official Currie Cup site.
What teams will compete in the 2024 Currie Cup?
Curie Cup Premier Division
|Curie Cup Premier Division
|Toyota Cheetahs
|Hollywoodbets Sharks
|Airlink Pumas
|Vodacom Bulls
|Dhl Western Province
|Fidelity Adt Lions
|Suzuki Griquas
|Novavit Griffons
|Boland Kavaliers
|Border Bulldogs
Currie Cup First Division
|Currie Cup First Division
|Eastern Province Elephants
|Valke
|Leopards
|San Clemente Rhinos
|Simbas
|SWD Eagles
|Zimbabwe Goshawks
|Windhoek Draught Welwitschias
Recent Currie Cup winners
|Year
|Winner
|2013
|Natal/Sharks (Seventh title)
|2014
|Western Province (10th title)
|2015
|Golden Lions (Sixth title)
|2016
|Free State (Fourth title)
|2017
|Western Province (11th title)
|2018
|Natal/Sharks (Eighth title)
|2019
|Free State (Fifth title)
|2020
|Blue Bulls (18th title)
|2021
|Blue Bulls (19th title)
|2022
|Pumas (First title)
|2023
|Free State (Sixth title)
|2024
|TBD
FAQ: About Currie Cup live streams
Can I live stream the Currie Cup for free?
No, you cannot live stream Currie Cup rugby matches for free. However, free trials are available for services carrying the games, such as Stan Sport (Australia), Sky Sports Now (New Zealand), and NOW (United Kingdom).
What TV channel is the Currie Cup broadcast on?
Rugby matches from the 2024 Currie Cup will air on Stan Sport (Australia) and Sky Sports (United Kingdom and New Zealand).
Can I watch Currie Cup rugby matches with an app?
Yes, Australian rugby fans can watch the Currie Cup on the official app for Stan, British viewers can use the apps for NOW and Sky Go, and Kiwi fans can follow the action live on Sky Sports Now.
Where can I watch the highlights of the Currie Cup?
Rugby fans can catch highlights of Currie Cup rugby matches on YouTube.
Can I stream the Currie Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
How can I watch the Currie Cup on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.