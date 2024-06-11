How to live stream 2024 Currie Cup rugby matches online

Rugby fans rejoice! You can securely watch 2024 Currie Cup live streams with ExpressVPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British rugby fans can connect to a server in the UK to watch the broadcast on NOW or Sky Go . Enjoy the rugby!

Can I use a VPN to watch Currie Cup rugby matches from another country?

Some users watch the Currie Cup by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch rugby matches?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch rugby matches, including the Currie Cup, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching the Currie Cup

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Currie Cup rugby matches. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch 2024 Currie Cup live streams with free trials

Australia

Stan Sport

Price: 10 AUD/month (on top of 15 AUD/month Stan subscription)

Aussie fans who want to stream Currie Cup rugby matches live online can watch ad-free and on-demand on Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package on top of a Stan subscription. It also offers a seven-day free trial, which is perfect if you only want to tune into one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Country: New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport Now is the perfect way to live stream and watch 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels on-demand—perfect for rugby fans who want to watch Curre Cup live streams! Subscribers can also take advantage of Sky Sports Now’s range of subscriptions—from week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your needs. It also has a seven-day free trial (monthly and annual passes), which is handy for only watching select matches!

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

United Kingdom

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

NOW is the perfect way for British fans to follow the Currie Cup this season, as it lets subscribers stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and seven-day free trial are also great for fans who only want to tune in to one particular match.

Other ways to live stream Currie Cup rugby matches

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

British fans who want to follow Currie Cup rugby can tune into Sky Sports. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

When does the 2024 Currie Cup start?

The 2024 Currie Cup will start in July and run until the end of September.

2024 Currie Cup schedule

You can find a complete fixture schedule on the official Currie Cup site.

What teams will compete in the 2024 Currie Cup?

Curie Cup Premier Division

Curie Cup Premier Division Toyota Cheetahs Hollywoodbets Sharks Airlink Pumas Vodacom Bulls Dhl Western Province Fidelity Adt Lions Suzuki Griquas Novavit Griffons Boland Kavaliers Border Bulldogs

Currie Cup First Division

Currie Cup First Division Eastern Province Elephants Valke Leopards San Clemente Rhinos Simbas SWD Eagles Zimbabwe Goshawks Windhoek Draught Welwitschias

Recent Currie Cup winners

Year Winner 2013 Natal/Sharks (Seventh title) 2014 Western Province (10th title) 2015 Golden Lions (Sixth title) 2016 Free State (Fourth title) 2017 Western Province (11th title) 2018 Natal/Sharks (Eighth title) 2019 Free State (Fifth title) 2020 Blue Bulls (18th title) 2021 Blue Bulls (19th title) 2022 Pumas (First title) 2023 Free State (Sixth title) 2024 TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.