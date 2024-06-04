How to live stream Denmark vs. England

Soccer fans hoping to live stream Denmark vs. England during UEFA Euro 2024 are in luck! You can watch the match, and all other Euro 2024 fixtures, in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Denmark viewers can connect to a Denmark server to catch Denmark vs. England on DR TV. British soccer fans can connect to a UK server to watch the match on BBC iPlayer. Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as DR TV or BBC iPlayer Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to live stream Denmark vs. England from another country?

Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Denmark vs. England, by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch soccer matches?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Denmark vs. England, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching Denmark vs. England

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Denmark vs. England. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to live stream Denmark vs. England for free

Denmark

DR TV

Denmark residents can live stream Denmark vs. England for free on DR TV, a free Danish streaming service created by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR). DR TV is home to a variety of channels such as DR 1, DR K, and DR Ramasjang, and offers a plethora of Danish movies, documentaries, crime series, and lifestyle programs.

Watch DR TV With a VPN

New Zealand

TVNZ

New Zealand residents can watch Denmark vs. England for free on TVNZ.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream TVNZ With a VPN

United Kingdom

BBC

BBC iPlayer is the perfect way for British football fans to watch Denmark vs. England. It’s also totally free!

Note: You may need a UK postcode to create a free account (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR).

How to Stream Sports With BBC iPlayer

Watch Denmark vs. England with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1

YouTube TV offers Americans access to FS1, which will air the Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: FS1

Looking for another way to catch the Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England? Check out Fubo, which offers FS1 and a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream football matches if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to live stream Denmark vs. England

United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: FS1

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes FS1.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: FS1

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to FS1. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.

How to Stream With Sling

Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian fans can live stream Denmark vs. England on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Check back for more ways to live stream Denmark vs. England!

Denmark vs. England odds

Will Denmark defeat England in their highly-anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 clash? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Outcome Odds England victory -165 Draw +280 Denmark victory +470

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

When will Denmark vs. England start?

Denmark will play England on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST.

Recent Euro winners

Year Winner 1984 France (First title) 1988 Netherlands (First title) 1992 Denmark (First title) 1996 Germany (Third title) 2000 France (Second title) 2004 Greece (First title) 2008 Spain (Second title) 2012 Spain (Third title) 2016 Portugal (First title) 2020 Italy (Second title) 2024 Spain (Fourth title)

