How to live stream Denmark vs. England
Soccer fans hoping to live stream Denmark vs. England during UEFA Euro 2024 are in luck! You can watch the match, and all other Euro 2024 fixtures, in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Denmark viewers can connect to a Denmark server to catch Denmark vs. England on DR TV. British soccer fans can connect to a UK server to watch the match on BBC iPlayer.
- Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as DR TV or BBC iPlayer.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Can I use a VPN to live stream Denmark vs. England from another country?
Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Denmark vs. England, by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch soccer matches?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Denmark vs. England, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Best VPN for watching Denmark vs. England
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Denmark vs. England. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to live stream Denmark vs. England for free
Denmark
DR TV
Denmark residents can live stream Denmark vs. England for free on DR TV, a free Danish streaming service created by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR). DR TV is home to a variety of channels such as DR 1, DR K, and DR Ramasjang, and offers a plethora of Danish movies, documentaries, crime series, and lifestyle programs.
New Zealand
TVNZ
New Zealand residents can watch Denmark vs. England for free on TVNZ.
United Kingdom
BBC
BBC iPlayer is the perfect way for British football fans to watch Denmark vs. England. It’s also totally free!
Note: You may need a UK postcode to create a free account (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR).
Watch Denmark vs. England with free trials
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: FS1
YouTube TV offers Americans access to FS1, which will air the Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: FS1
Looking for another way to catch the Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England? Check out Fubo, which offers FS1 and a 7-day free trial.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: FS1
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream football matches if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to live stream Denmark vs. England
United States
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Channels: FS1
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes FS1.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: FS1
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to FS1. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.
Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Canadian fans can live stream Denmark vs. England on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Check back for more ways to live stream Denmark vs. England!
Denmark vs. England odds
Will Denmark defeat England in their highly-anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 clash? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Outcome
|Odds
|England victory
|-165
|Draw
|+280
|Denmark victory
|+470
When will Denmark vs. England start?
Denmark will play England on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST.
Recent Euro winners
|Year
|Winner
|1984
|France (First title)
|1988
|Netherlands (First title)
|1992
|Denmark (First title)
|1996
|Germany (Third title)
|2000
|France (Second title)
|2004
|Greece (First title)
|2008
|Spain (Second title)
|2012
|Spain (Third title)
|2016
|Portugal (First title)
|2020
|Italy (Second title)
|2024
|Spain (Fourth title)
FAQ: About Denmark vs. England Euro 2024 live streams
Can I live stream Denmark vs. England for free?
Yes, the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England will air for free on BBC in the United Kingdom, DR TV in Denmark, and TVNZ in New Zealand.
What TV channel is Denmark vs. England on?
The UEFA Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England will air on FS1 in the United States, ITV in the United Kingdom, DR TV in Denmark, TVNZ in New Zealand, and TSN in Canada.
Can I watch Denmark vs. England with an app?
Yes, United States viewers can watch Denmark vs. England on the official apps for YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, among other streaming services that offer FS1. BBC iPlayer will air Denmark vs. England in the United Kingdom. Additionally, the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England will air on TSN+ in Canada, TVNZ in New Zealand, and DR TV in Denmark.
Can I watch Denmark vs. England on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream Denmark vs. England on YouTube. However, United States viewers can catch the match on FS1, which is available on YouTube TV. Free trials are available!
Where can I watch the highlights of Denmark vs. England?
Soccer fans can catch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England on YouTube.
Has England ever won the UEFA European Championship?
As of 2024, England has never won the UEFA European Championship.
Has Denmark ever won the UEFA European Championship?
As of 2024, Denmark has won the UEFA European Championship once. The Red and Whites triumphed in 1992.
Can I stream Denmark vs. England on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch Denmark vs. England on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch Denmark vs. England on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
