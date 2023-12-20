ID Alerts: Monitor for identity theft
From unauthorized changes of address to personal information for sale on the dark web, ID Alerts monitors and notifies you of suspicious activity, so you can take action before it’s too late. Currently available to ExpressVPN users in the U.S.
The threat of identity theft and the dark web
Data theft has become an everyday threat, with corporations routinely reporting breaches and individuals frequently receiving phishing emails. If your personal details are stolen, they can be offered to the highest bidder on illegal dark web marketplaces. This information can then be used by others to make purchases, take out a loan, get a job, and more—all while purporting to be you.
Regular internet searches won’t uncover threats lurking on hidden sites and forums on the dark web. ID Alerts dives deep into the dark web to identify risks you wouldn’t easily find on your own. Monitoring for unauthorized changes of your records and fraudulent use of your information could give you a valuable head start in recovering your identity.
What is ID Alerts?
ID Alerts is a service that monitors various records and public platforms for activity relating to your personal information.
- Dark web monitoring: Scans the dark web for your personal information.
- Social Security number monitoring: Alerts you when your SSN is used for loans, payments, employment, and other such activities.
- Change of address monitoring: Alerts when your address has been changed with mail redirection.
Suspicious events regarding your Social Security number or your home address are detected and reported to you in real time.
Dark web monitoring regularly scans for your information in the hidden and unsearchable parts of the internet. If your data—such as name and address—appears on these sites, we’ll alert you right away so you can protect yourself.
Why use ID Alerts?
Identity theft is not to be taken lightly. Knowing if your information has been compromised is the first step to staying protected. Here’s why you should choose ID Alerts:
- Easy to use. Setup takes less than a minute.
- Free and comprehensive. ID Alerts covers a wide range of risks, including unauthorized address changes, info on the dark web, and misuse of your Social Security number.
- Complex scans. A regular search isn’t enough to uncover content on the dark web. We have the systems set up for a thorough scan.
- Peace of mind. Know you're protected even when you're not actively checking your accounts.
Frequently asked questions
Currently, new ExpressVPN users in the U.S. have access to ID Alerts.
Existing ExpressVPN users in the U.S. (who signed up before Oct. 28, 2024) do not yet have access to ID Alerts, but we will be rolling it out to them soon. Availability for other regions will be confirmed later.
ID Alerts is free to all ExpressVPN users in the U.S. who sign up after Oct. 28, 2024.
View the latest plans and pricing on ExpressVPN’s Order page.
You must first set it up either within the ExpressVPN mobile apps by going to Upgrades > ID Alerts, or on your ExpressVPN Account page (you will have to sign in to access it). U.S. users may also sign up for ID Theft Insurance, which provides coverage against losses that may arise from recovering your identity if you become a victim of identity theft.
You must first set up ID Alerts either within the ExpressVPN app by going to Upgrades > Identity Defender, or on your ExpressVPN Account page.
You’ll be prompted to enter some of your personal information so that the service can scan for events that put you at heightened risk of identity theft.
To get started, you are required to enter your first and last name, date of birth, address, city, state, and ZIP code.
You can further add and remove the following info for monitoring, in the update information page:
- Addresses (up to 10)
- Email addresses (up to 10)
- Phone numbers (up to 10)
- Medical IDs (up to 10)
- Social Security numbers (1)
- Driver’s licenses (up to 10)
- Passports (up to 10)
- Credit and debit cards (up to 10)
- Bank accounts (up to 20)
All data provided as part of your account with ID Alerts will be handled in accordance with our Identity Defender Privacy Policy.
All alerts come with recommendations of actions to take. As an additional safeguard, consider subscribing to ID Theft Insurance, which reimburses you for expenses incurred from handling matters related to identity theft.