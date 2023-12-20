Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

ID Alerts: Monitor for identity theft

From unauthorized changes of address to personal information for sale on the dark web, ID Alerts monitors and notifies you of suspicious activity, so you can take action before it’s too late. Currently available to ExpressVPN users in the U.S.

The threat of identity theft and the dark web

Data theft has become an everyday threat, with corporations routinely reporting breaches and individuals frequently receiving phishing emails. If your personal details are stolen, they can be offered to the highest bidder on illegal dark web marketplaces. This information can then be used by others to make purchases, take out a loan, get a job, and more—all while purporting to be you.

Regular internet searches won’t uncover threats lurking on hidden sites and forums on the dark web. ID Alerts dives deep into the dark web to identify risks you wouldn’t easily find on your own. Monitoring for unauthorized changes of your records and fraudulent use of your information could give you a valuable head start in recovering your identity.

What is ID Alerts?

ID Alerts is a service that monitors various records and public platforms for activity relating to your personal information.

  • Dark web monitoring: Scans the dark web for your personal information.
  • Social Security number monitoring: Alerts you when your SSN is used for loans, payments, employment, and other such activities.
  • Change of address monitoring: Alerts when your address has been changed with mail redirection.

Suspicious events regarding your Social Security number or your home address are detected and reported to you in real time.

Dark web monitoring regularly scans for your information in the hidden and unsearchable parts of the internet. If your data—such as name and address—appears on these sites, we’ll alert you right away so you can protect yourself.

Why use ID Alerts?

Identity theft is not to be taken lightly. Knowing if your information has been compromised is the first step to staying protected. Here’s why you should choose ID Alerts:

  • Easy to use. Setup takes less than a minute.
  • Free and comprehensive. ID Alerts covers a wide range of risks, including unauthorized address changes, info on the dark web, and misuse of your Social Security number.
  • Complex scans. A regular search isn’t enough to uncover content on the dark web. We have the systems set up for a thorough scan.
  • Peace of mind. Know you're protected even when you're not actively checking your accounts.

Frequently asked questions