Netherlands VPN service

There are no obstacles to using a VPN in the Netherlands, and internet users enjoy a high degree of freedom.
If you need an IP address in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, use the dropdown menu in the location picker.
For best results, choose the server location closest to your actual geographic location. When in doubt, select “Netherlands” to let ExpressVPN determine the best Netherlands VPN server location for your network.
