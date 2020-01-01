Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Netherlands VPN service

Connect instantly to blazing-fast VPN servers in the Netherlands. Stream unlimited content, stay safe on public Wi-Fi, and prevent advertisers from tracking your online behavior. Get a Netherlands VPN with 24/7 customer support.

Best Dutch VPN

How to get a Netherlands IP address

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN server location in the Netherlands.

Choose a Netherlands VPN location

Fast servers in Netherlands

If you need an IP address in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, use the dropdown menu in the location picker.

For best results, choose the server location closest to your actual geographic location. When in doubt, select “Netherlands” to let ExpressVPN determine the best Netherlands VPN server location for your network.

If you need help choosing the best location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a VPN in the Netherlands?

Stream football, movies, entertainment, sports, and more

ExpressVPN’s fast, optimized server network is wholly compatible with all your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, and more*. Stream all the football, movies, and TV shows you want without throttling or bandwidth limits.

Stay safe from cyberattacks

ExpressVPN delivers impeccable online security and browsing freedom, connecting you to the internet via an encrypted tunnel to prevent attackers from intercepting your traffic. Browse the web with confidence, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Disguise your IP address.

Your activity is your business

With your privacy our first priority, ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs, a policy that’s been independently audited.

Access censored websites with an unlimited-bandwidth VPN.

Access the free and open internet

Get a Netherlands IP address, or connect to any one of 94 countries to get access to an uncensored internet. Browse without restrictions, wherever you are.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Netherlands VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Frequently asked questions

