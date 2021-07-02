Home Stream Sports Golf PGA Tour

How to watch the 2020-21 PGA Tour live streams with a VPN

Updated: July 2, 2021
Stream the 2021 PGA Tour live on Locast for free

Price: Free

Channels: CBS and NBC

You can watch the official CBS and NBC PGA Tour streams live free on Locast. Channel availability changes according to your IP and browser location, so be sure to check the TV listings for before tuning in.

To stream the PGA Tour live on Locast:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S. where the CBS and NBC broadcasts are available.
  3. Go to Locast.org and sign up. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to.
  4. You’re all set!

Learn more about watching Locast with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2021 PGA tour live on the Golf Channel

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: The Golf Channel

The Golf Channel provides live coverage of the PGA golf tour. Be sure to check the official schedule. You can watch the event with a variety of free trials.

To watch golf on the Golf channel:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Hulu (65 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), or fuboTV (65 USD/month) and use a free trial.
  4. You’re all set!

Learn more about watching Hulu, YouTube, and fuboTV with ExpressVPN.

Stream the PGA tour live on Amazon Prime Video

Price: Varies

Amazon Prime will broadcast every PGA tournament throughout the season. There’s a 30-day free trial available.

To watch with security and privacy:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where Amazon Prime Video is available.
  3. Head to Amazon and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
  4. You’re ready!

Learn more about watching Amazon Prime Video with ExpressVPN.

Watch PGA Tour streams live on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the US PGA Tour. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

To watch golf on Sky Go:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Head to Sky Go and login.
  4. Enjoy!

Learn more about watching Sky with ExpressVPN.

Watch 2021 PGA golf replays and highlights on Pluto TV

Price: Free

Pluto TV offers the official PGA tour replays and highlights on their website. There’s no need to sign up, and the best part? It’s completely free!

To watch the PGA tour on Pluto TV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Pluto TV.
  4. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching Pluto TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch PGA Tour highlights on YouTube

You can find highlights, interviews, player profiles, swing analysis, tournament previews and much more on the official PGA Tour YouTube channel.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Head to the official PGA TOUR YouTube channel.
  4. Have fun!

2020-21 PGA Tour schedule

Here’s the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule. Dates may be subject to change.

DateEvent
September 13, 2020Safeway Open
September 20, 2020U.S. Open
September 27, 2020Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship
October 4, 2020Sanderson Farms Championship
October 11, 2020Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 18, 2020CJ Cup
October 25, 2020Zozo Championship
November 1, 2020Bermuda Championship
November 8, 2020Vivint Houston Open
November 15, 2020Masters Tournament
November 22, 2020RSM Classic
December 6, 2020Mayakoba Golf Classic
January 10, 2021Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 17, 2021Sony Open in Hawaii
January 24, 2021The American Express
January 31, 2021Farmers Insurance Open
February 7, 2021Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 14, 2021AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 21, 2021Genesis Invitational
February 28, 2021WGC-Workday Championship
February 28, 2021Puerto Rico Open
March 7, 2021Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 14, 2021The Players Championship
March 21, 2021The Honda Classic
March 28, 2021WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
March 28, 2021Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship
April 4, 2021Valero Texas Open
April 11, 2021Masters Tournament
April 18, 2021RBC Heritage
April 25, 2021Zurich Classic of New Orleans
May 2, 2021Valspar Championship
May 9, 2021Wells Fargo Championship
May 16, 2021AT&T Byron Nelson
May 23, 2021PGA Championship
May 30, 2021Charles Schwab Challenge
June 6, 2021Memorial Tournament
June 13, 2021Palmetto Championship
June 20, 2021U.S. Open
June 27, 2021Travelers Championship
July 4, 2021Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 11, 2021John Deere Classic
July 18, 2021The Open Championship
July 18, 2021Barbasol Championship
July 25, 20213M Open
August 8, 2021WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 8, 2021Barracuda Championship
August 15, 2021Wyndham Championship
August 22, 2021The Northern Trust
August 29, 2021BMW Championship
September 5, 2021Tour Championship

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

