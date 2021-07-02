Stream the 2021 PGA Tour live on Locast for free

Price: Free

Channels: CBS and NBC

You can watch the official CBS and NBC PGA Tour streams live free on Locast. Channel availability changes according to your IP and browser location, so be sure to check the TV listings for before tuning in.

To stream the PGA Tour live on Locast:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. where the CBS and NBC broadcasts are available. Go to Locast.org and sign up. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to. You’re all set!

Stream the 2021 PGA tour live on the Golf Channel

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: The Golf Channel

The Golf Channel provides live coverage of the PGA golf tour. Be sure to check the official schedule. You can watch the event with a variety of free trials.

To watch golf on the Golf channel:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu (65 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), or fuboTV (65 USD/month) and use a free trial. You’re all set!

Stream the PGA tour live on Amazon Prime Video

Price: Varies

Amazon Prime will broadcast every PGA tournament throughout the season. There’s a 30-day free trial available.

To watch with security and privacy:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where Amazon Prime Video is available. Head to Amazon and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. You’re ready!

Watch PGA Tour streams live on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the US PGA Tour. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

To watch golf on Sky Go:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Sky Go and login. Enjoy!

Watch 2021 PGA golf replays and highlights on Pluto TV

Price: Free

Pluto TV offers the official PGA tour replays and highlights on their website. There’s no need to sign up, and the best part? It’s completely free!

To watch the PGA tour on Pluto TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Pluto TV. Enjoy watching!

Watch PGA Tour highlights on YouTube

You can find highlights, interviews, player profiles, swing analysis, tournament previews and much more on the official PGA Tour YouTube channel.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the official PGA TOUR YouTube channel. Have fun!

2020-21 PGA Tour schedule

Here’s the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule. Dates may be subject to change.

Date Event September 13, 2020 Safeway Open September 20, 2020 U.S. Open September 27, 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship October 4, 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship October 11, 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open October 18, 2020 CJ Cup October 25, 2020 Zozo Championship November 1, 2020 Bermuda Championship November 8, 2020 Vivint Houston Open November 15, 2020 Masters Tournament November 22, 2020 RSM Classic December 6, 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic January 10, 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions January 17, 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii January 24, 2021 The American Express January 31, 2021 Farmers Insurance Open February 7, 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open February 14, 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 21, 2021 Genesis Invitational February 28, 2021 WGC-Workday Championship February 28, 2021 Puerto Rico Open March 7, 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational March 14, 2021 The Players Championship March 21, 2021 The Honda Classic March 28, 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play March 28, 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship April 4, 2021 Valero Texas Open April 11, 2021 Masters Tournament April 18, 2021 RBC Heritage April 25, 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans May 2, 2021 Valspar Championship May 9, 2021 Wells Fargo Championship May 16, 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson May 23, 2021 PGA Championship May 30, 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge June 6, 2021 Memorial Tournament June 13, 2021 Palmetto Championship June 20, 2021 U.S. Open June 27, 2021 Travelers Championship July 4, 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 11, 2021 John Deere Classic July 18, 2021 The Open Championship July 18, 2021 Barbasol Championship July 25, 2021 3M Open August 8, 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational August 8, 2021 Barracuda Championship August 15, 2021 Wyndham Championship August 22, 2021 The Northern Trust August 29, 2021 BMW Championship September 5, 2021 Tour Championship