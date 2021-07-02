Stream the 2021 PGA Tour live on Locast for free
Price: Free
Channels: CBS and NBC
You can watch the official CBS and NBC PGA Tour streams live free on Locast. Channel availability changes according to your IP and browser location, so be sure to check the TV listings for before tuning in.
To stream the PGA Tour live on Locast:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S. where the CBS and NBC broadcasts are available.
- Go to Locast.org and sign up. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to.
- You’re all set!
Learn more about watching Locast with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Stream the 2021 PGA tour live on the Golf Channel
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: The Golf Channel
The Golf Channel provides live coverage of the PGA golf tour. Be sure to check the official schedule. You can watch the event with a variety of free trials.
To watch golf on the Golf channel:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Hulu (65 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), or fuboTV (65 USD/month) and use a free trial.
- You’re all set!
Learn more about watching Hulu, YouTube, and fuboTV with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Stream the PGA tour live on Amazon Prime Video
Price: Varies
Amazon Prime will broadcast every PGA tournament throughout the season. There’s a 30-day free trial available.
To watch with security and privacy:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where Amazon Prime Video is available.
- Head to Amazon and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- You’re ready!
Learn more about watching Amazon Prime Video with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch PGA Tour streams live on Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Golf
Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the US PGA Tour. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!
To watch golf on Sky Go:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Head to Sky Go and login.
- Enjoy!
Learn more about watching Sky with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch 2021 PGA golf replays and highlights on Pluto TV
Price: Free
Pluto TV offers the official PGA tour replays and highlights on their website. There’s no need to sign up, and the best part? It’s completely free!
To watch the PGA tour on Pluto TV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Pluto TV.
- Enjoy watching!
Learn more about watching Pluto TV with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch PGA Tour highlights on YouTube
You can find highlights, interviews, player profiles, swing analysis, tournament previews and much more on the official PGA Tour YouTube channel.
To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Head to the official PGA TOUR YouTube channel.
- Have fun!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
2020-21 PGA Tour schedule
Here’s the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule. Dates may be subject to change.
|Date
|Event
|September 13, 2020
|Safeway Open
|September 20, 2020
|U.S. Open
|September 27, 2020
|Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship
|October 4, 2020
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|October 11, 2020
|Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|October 18, 2020
|CJ Cup
|October 25, 2020
|Zozo Championship
|November 1, 2020
|Bermuda Championship
|November 8, 2020
|Vivint Houston Open
|November 15, 2020
|Masters Tournament
|November 22, 2020
|RSM Classic
|December 6, 2020
|Mayakoba Golf Classic
|January 10, 2021
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|January 17, 2021
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|January 24, 2021
|The American Express
|January 31, 2021
|Farmers Insurance Open
|February 7, 2021
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|February 14, 2021
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|February 21, 2021
|Genesis Invitational
|February 28, 2021
|WGC-Workday Championship
|February 28, 2021
|Puerto Rico Open
|March 7, 2021
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|March 14, 2021
|The Players Championship
|March 21, 2021
|The Honda Classic
|March 28, 2021
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|March 28, 2021
|Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship
|April 4, 2021
|Valero Texas Open
|April 11, 2021
|Masters Tournament
|April 18, 2021
|RBC Heritage
|April 25, 2021
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|May 2, 2021
|Valspar Championship
|May 9, 2021
|Wells Fargo Championship
|May 16, 2021
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|May 23, 2021
|PGA Championship
|May 30, 2021
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|June 6, 2021
|Memorial Tournament
|June 13, 2021
|Palmetto Championship
|June 20, 2021
|U.S. Open
|June 27, 2021
|Travelers Championship
|July 4, 2021
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|July 11, 2021
|John Deere Classic
|July 18, 2021
|The Open Championship
|July 18, 2021
|Barbasol Championship
|July 25, 2021
|3M Open
|August 8, 2021
|WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|August 8, 2021
|Barracuda Championship
|August 15, 2021
|Wyndham Championship
|August 22, 2021
|The Northern Trust
|August 29, 2021
|BMW Championship
|September 5, 2021
|Tour Championship
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.