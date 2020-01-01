Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Reviews

ExpressVPN is a recognized leader in online privacy and security. But don’t take our word for it. Listen to what the experts have to say:

5 star review
Comparitech

ExpressVPN offers the best all-round performance of any VPN we’ve tested, with an unbeatable combination of speed, reliability, privacy and customer service while unblocking all major streaming services.

5 star review
Top10VPN

ExpressVPN is the best VPN we’ve tested. It’s extremely fast and secure, and one of the easiest VPNs to use. It will keep you safe and private online, and unblock restricted websites and apps, consistently and reliably.

5 star review
vpnMentor

ExpressVPN’s TrustedServer technology is not “yet another cool name for an obvious feature”, it is a real game changer that provides better-than-ever privacy and security protection to their users. No surprise our users love it. ExpressVPN has always been a leader as far as technology goes, and it seems they’ve taken another step ahead of competitors who are trying to catch up.

5 star review
VPNCompare.co.uk

ExpressVPN is definitely the best VPN for 2019 and stands out amongst the competition. They offer one of the best all-round VPN services we’ve seen and are great for a variety of uses.

5 star review
Top10.com

Our ExpressVPN review confirms that it is still the undisputed king of VPN services. It delivers faster speeds than almost any other VPN service, best in class security features, a no logs policy and an easy to use UI.

5 star review
Reviewsfire

If you want a trustworthy VPN that delivers speed, reliability and ease-of-use, you can't do any better than ExpressVPN.

5 star review
France IPTV

ExpressVPN is the best performer across our VPN benchmark of more than 15 VPNs. IPTV, Torrent, Streaming, ExpressVPN is extremely versatile.

5 star review
RevistaVPN.com

ExpressVPN is a top-of-the-line VPN provider made by people who know exactly what you need. It offers high speed, is very easy to use and covers a wide range of countries, including plenty of Latin American countries. It’s our number one choice, as simple as that!

5 star review
VPNClub.fr

We have tested dozens of VPN providers and ExpressVPN is our favorite one. It is reliable, very fast, easy to use and affordable. Whether you want to bypass geo-restrictions, protect your privacy or secure your Internet connection, ExpressVPN does a great job!

5 star review
Itavisen.no

ExpressVPN proved to be the fastest and most stable service we've tested so far, and is our recommended pick for those looking to stream high quality media on their digital platforms from Norway.

5 star review
vpnService.nl

ExpressVPN is the very best VPN ever made. You get what you pay for and that results in extremely fast servers and knowledgeable support. Their network is simply the best.

5 star review
VPNPortalen.se

ExpressVPN is with no doubt the most robust VPN service of all the VPNs we have tested. In terms of speed, connection and security ExpressVPN is a clear winner.

5 star review
vpnConfiável

ExpressVPN is an industry leader. It’s proven to be reliable and fast across multiple applications and use-cases. The server selection, features, and interface are easy to use. ExpressVPN consistently ranks as one of the best VPNs on the market.

5 star review
VPNPortalen.no

ExpressVPN is a solid and robust VPN service, and is hands down one of the absolute best VPNs in the market.

5 star review
Pixel Privacy

ExpressVPN’s app is a breeze to set up. The app is laid out logically and is easy to use, and offers great flexibility in its settings. Or alternatively ExpressVPN offers an efficient, well-thought-out VPN service. The app is easy to install and set up, and the connections provided by ExpressVPN are reliable and speedy.

Read Pixel Privacy's review of ExpressVPN

5 star review
VPNDada

Among all VPN providers we have tested, ExpressVPN really stands out with reliable connections, fast speed and excellent customer supports.

5 star review
VPNdiensten.nl

Year after year ExpressVPN has proven to have the fastest and most reliable VPN connections available on the market. For these reasons I highly recommend ExpressVPN!

5 star review
10Beasts.net

ExpressVPN is currently the most secure VPN, so you can use it with confidence. It does not record any of your information, it also protects the data you transmit.

5 star review
TechShielder

ExpressVPN is the most customer-friendly VPN we have tested. The different apps are extremely fast & easy to use, and the customer service is world-class. In addition, security is top-notch. ExpressVPN gives you 100% safety with its military-grade encryption. We highly recommend ExpressVPN.

5 star review
LeMiglioriVPN

ExpressVPN proves itself to be the best VPN for the Italian market. It provides a solid and robust network with the fastest performance on the market.

5 star review
DasBesteVPN.de

ExpressVPN ist ein leistungsfähiges und in allen Aspekten unschlagbares VPN. Es bietet starke Verschlüsselung und Sicherheit für Privatsphäre und Anonymität im Internet. Lesen Sie hier mehr über den ExpressVPN Test.

5 star review
VPNVETERAN

We have reviewed their latest client and it's approaching perfection! It's earned ExpressVPN the top spot on our website. If you want to stream, torrent, and browse the web anonymously, then look no further. This is the VPN service you need.

Read VPNVETERAN's review of ExpressVPN

5 star review
vpnoverview.com

It is no wonder that ExpressVPN had been at the top of our list for a while now. ExpressVPN performs well on all the important aspects of a VPN service.

5 star review
BestVPNRating

Without any doubt, ExpressVPN is number #1 VPN provider nowadays: blazing speeds, strong security features, extensive server park. It’s the most favourite service among internet power users, and positive reviews are the best evidence of this.

5 star review
Netzwelt

With fast speed and a huge server selection, ExpressVPN is our number #1.

5 star review
TechNadu

ExpressVPN is the best option for those looking out for an easy-to-use VPN that does not compromise your privacy whilst also delivering super fast speeds. It simply can’t get better than ExpressVPN!

5 star review
UnderNews.fr

A fast and secure VPN is great, but a VPN that doesn’t keep activity logs and is located offshore on top of that is even better. All our tests, as well as all the user feedback we gathered were highly positive. For these reasons, ExpressVPN has been picked as our #1 VPN of choice!

5 star review
LesMeilleursVPN

ExpressVPN développe son service et monte dans mon classement à chaque nouvelle version. Leur dernière app est une réussite. Et je ne peux que la recommander. Si vous chercher le meilleur VPN, ne cherchez plus, il est là !

Read LesMeilleursVPN’s review of ExpressVPN

5 star review
RestorePrivacy.com

In an overcrowded VPN market, ExpressVPN continues to stand out from the rest and remains the top recommendation at Restore Privacy.

5 star review
TechRadar.com

ExpressVPN is a best-of-class VPN that not only excels in all the standard categories but also stands out in a crowded market with useful and unique innovations.

5 star review
VPNComparison

One of the most popular VPN service providers in the market today.

5 star review
MeilleurVPN.com

ExpressVPN is reliable and fast. We love that we can change the servers as often as we wish.

5 star review
VPNetic

ExpressVPN is the best affordable, trustworthy and versatile VPN provider out there. With a huge arsenal of VPN-servers and excellent customer support, no other service can even come close to compete.

5 star review
Cloudwards.net

We think ExpressVPN is the best VPN service out there, thanks to its combination of security, speed, server locations, and support.

5 star review
TheBestVPN.com

After testing and reviewing around 30 service providers, ExpressVPN are our clear number one choice. Their speed is unparalleled, making it the fastest VPN service we’ve ever seen.

5 star review
TheBestVPN.uk

ExpressVPN gets our vote as the leading VPN in the market today. It offers high speed, covers a wide range of countries and apps that are user-friendly and available on most platforms.

5 star review
VPNGids.nl

ExpressVPN offers the best all round VPN service. Perfect for streaming, surfing and downloading.

5 star review
privacyinthenetwork.com

最新のクライアントを確認しましたが、完璧に近づいています！ ExpressVPN VPNは、当社のWebサイトでトップの座を獲得しています。 Webを匿名でストリーミング、トレント、および閲覧したい場合は、もう探す必要はありません。 これが必要なVPNサービスです。

5 star review
Anonymster.com

ExpressVPN proves to be a leader in the VPN industry. The user-friendly software makes it a practical tool even for novices.

5 star review
VPNMag.fr

ExpressVPN is one of the TOP VPN providers on the market today because of its speed and unique features.

5 star review
The VPN Guru

ExpressVPN is the service that has gotten the most positive reviews out of all the providers tested.

Read The VPN Guru’s review of ExpressVPN

5 star review
Secure Thoughts

ExpressVPN is the market leading VPN provider and the highest rated VPN provider we’ve reviewed, scoring 96 out of a possible 100.

5 star review
ProPrivacy.com

ExpressVPN is hands down the best VPN out there, and you can’t go wrong by choosing them.

Read ProPrivacy’s review of ExpressVPN

5 star review
internetetsecurite.fr

Voici un des meilleurs VPN du marché. ExpressVPN propose un service rapide et sécurisé pour garantir une expérience optimale. Il s'adapte à toutes vos activités en ligne : téléchargez des torrents, regardez des vidéos, surfez anonymement, il s'occupe de tout.

5 star review
VPNcritic

From all the VPN services we have reviewed, Expressvpn stands out as the best all-round provider. Expressvpn has more than 3,000 servers, offers an excellent level of security and does not keep logs of user activity. It consistently works with all the top cord-cutting services.

5 star review
VPNpick

ExpressVPN is the best service to use with Netflix. They are constantly improving its network to offer effective speeds, and allow you to bypass the blocks imposed by Netflix.

5 star review
Expert Reviews

Among the VPNs we’ve tested, ExpressVPN has the fastest speed to servers in the US, Europe and Australia and the company maintains a strict no-logs policy. The client can be installed on a wide range of devices and it unblocks most geo-restricted content with ease.

5 star review
VPNxpert.com

The simplicity of the software is terrific. Users don’t face endless complicated choices. ExpressVPN’s super-fast speeds are what sets them apart from their competitors. ExpressVPN is our number one VPN, It is simple and straightforward.

5 star review
Best-Comparatif.fr

With more than 10 years of experience in digital security, ExpressVPN is the biggest and the best VPN provider for the french market right now. Thanks to their 3000+ servers in 94 different country, streaming football or Netflix in different a countries has never been easier! Rated 10/10 by our experts.

5 star review
PrywatnośćwSieci.pl

Sprawdziliśmy ich ostatniego klienta i zbliża się do doskonałości! Dzięki niemu ExpressVPN znalazł się na pierwszym miejscu na naszej stronie. Jeśli chcesz przesłać strumieniowo, torrent i przeglądać sieć anonimowo, to nie szukaj dalej. To jest usługa VPN, której potrzebujesz.

Read PrywatnoscwSieci’s review of ExpressVPN

5 star review
Best VPN Canada

ExpressVPN offers a vast, high speed or fast servers, and very secure network with no-logging. We found that the service very easily unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. We absolutely recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN!

5 star review
AllertaPrivacy.it

ExpressVPN è da sempre in testa alla classifica dei migliori provider VPN presenti sul mercato. Offre un'elevata velocità per streaming e torrent. Inoltre, ha una crittografia dati di grado militare tra le più innovative e rende la navigazione anonima sicura e priva di rischi. Fortemente raccomandata.

5 star review
Anonymania

ExpressVPN is a reputable name in the VPN industry that offers high-quality services. Subscribers will enjoy the fastest speeds, the strongest security features, as well as total privacy and anonymity.

5 star review
Gtemps

Is ExpressVPN living up to its claims? The answer is yes. ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. The word “leader” on its home page certainly seems to have its place; ExpressVPN is one of the VPN services that have proven they don't keep logs, and can be fully trusted. We recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN to get.

Read Gtemps’ review of ExpressVPN

5 star review
PCAhora

Broad platform and device support; Easy to install; Fully automatic solution; Does not collect activity logs; High level encryption; Compatible with most popular VPN protocols. We fully recommend ExpressVPN as the VPN to get.

Read PCAhora’s review of ExpressVPN

5 star review
PCTempo

Our conclusion is that ExpressVPN could be the perfect choice for most VPN users in 2020. We recommend you get ExpressVPN if you are in the market for a secure, reliable and fast VPN.

Read PCTempo’s review of ExpressVPN

5 star review
Digitogy

ExpressVPN has always been among the best VPN in the world. Their new client and competitive pricing bring them right at the top of the rankings now. Simply press the connect button and enjoy unlimited streaming, torrenting, surfing, etc.