Dedicated IP with VPN protection

Get a unique IP address that only you own. It’s so private that even ExpressVPN can’t trace it back to you. Access your work resources remotely, reduce CAPTCHAs, and enjoy a smoother browsing experience—all while connected to the VPN.

You may not have immediate access to ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on as it is gradually being rolled out to all users. Once purchased, you can use it on the ExpressVPN app for Android, iOS, and Windows. More platforms will be available soon.

What is a dedicated IP address?

A dedicated IP, also called a static IP, is a unique IP address assigned to you alone. In contrast, a shared IP address is assigned to multiple users at once. When you connect to a VPN, you share an IP with numerous other users connected to the same server.

If you’re using a dedicated IP, you’ll be assigned the same IP every time you connect to it, which is tied to a specific VPN location. While this is considered more easily traced, we have designed a method to keep your dedicated IP anonymous, even from us.

Why ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP?

Private by design

ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP service offers the highest degree of privacy and anonymity. That’s because we’ve designed our setup process so that we never know who you are even when your dedicated IP is being assigned. You’ll get the best of both worlds: a unique IP that’s exclusively yours and the privacy-preserving benefits of a world-class VPN.

Secure remote access

Your dedicated IP address is fixed, so your company’s IT administrator can easily whitelist it to let you access your work resources remotely. Work from anywhere—your home, a cafe, a beach in Bali—but with the same IP and the same apparent location, every time. And of course, with the same security and privacy you always get from ExpressVPN.

Fewer interruptions

Because a dedicated IP address is exclusively yours, it helps you reduce the “bad neighbor” effect. Take control of your online reputation without getting punished for other people’s bad behavior.

You’re also less likely to raise flags with services that may think you’re a bot. Reduce CAPTCHAs and make smooth and secure transactions online.

Easy setup

Set up your dedicated IP in minutes within the ExpressVPN app, and use it the same as you would with any VPN server—on up to eight devices at once! Just sign up, then choose a location, and a dedicated IP will be assigned to you for as long as your subscription is active.

Our dedicated IP locations

After you purchase your dedicated IP, you’ll choose a location for it that is fixed for the duration of your add-on. ExpressVPN offers dedicated IPs in these locations, with more to be added soon:

Australia (Sydney), Austria, Belgium, Canada (Toronto), Denmark, France (Paris), Germany (Frankfurt), Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy (Cosenza), Japan (Tokyo), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore (Jurong), South Africa, Spain (Madrid), Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (Docklands and Midlands), and the United States (Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle).

World map with country flags of the dedicated IP locations we offer
Location availability may change. Dedicated IP may not work in countries with high internet censorship. 30-day money-back guarantee included.

Dedicated IP FAQ