ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP add-on was built with your privacy in mind, and we take extra precautions to maintain your anonymity. Traditionally with a VPN, many users share the same IP address, which is a key element of the VPN’s anonymization process. With a dedicated IP that is assigned to a single user, special measures need to be taken to ensure anonymity: At no time should third parties, or ExpressVPN, be able to associate the dedicated IP with the user.

ExpressVPN uses zero-knowledge encryption and cutting-edge cryptographic technologies to ensure there is no link between your account and your dedicated IP—we can never trace it back to you.

We use a blind token-based system to decouple your payment details from the IP we assign to you. This ensures that your dedicated IP and its configuration settings are completely private and encrypted in a secure end-to-end communication channel. Because ExpressVPN cannot view or retrieve your access code, it’s important you safeguard it to avoid losing access to your dedicated IP.

We will publish our code and explain our security design in a technical white paper, available soon.