How to watch the IPL live online with a VPN

Updated: January 12, 2022
For cricket fans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) needs no introduction. Since its maiden season in 2008, the IPL has gone on to establish itself as the premier T20 league across the world.

IPL 2021 was scheduled to start on April 9 and end on May 30, 2021 but the tournament got postponed due to the pandemic. Based on the latest news, the remainder of the tournament will start on September 19, 2021 with the opening match between Super Kings and Indians. We’re sure you don’t want to miss any of the action.

The best way to stream the IPL live online from anywhere in the world is to make use of a high-quality, lag-free internet connection that’s able to stream HD video safely and securely on a variety of streaming devices. Read on to understand how to stream the IPL matches without the possibility of hackers snooping on your behavior.

Stream IPL live on Sling and Willow TV

Price: 20 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch IPL live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.

Score a three-day free trial with Sling TV via mobile apps! To get started:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to Sling TV (10 USD/month and up) and sign up. (Use the “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month)
  4. Tune in to the action!

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch live IPL matches on Hotstar India

Price:

  • Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)
  • Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe.

To watch cricket on Hotstar:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in India.
  3. Go to Hotstar and subscribe.
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device.
  5. Tune in to the matches!

Learn more about streaming Hotstar with ExpressVPN.

Note: You may need a Indian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe to Hotstar India.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch IPL cricket with Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Sky Sports has secured broadcast rights for IPL 2022. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad (You will need to buy the Sky Sports add-on to watch the event live). Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to watch.

Follow these steps to stream Sky Sports safely and securely:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server in the UK.
  3. Head to Sky Go and log in.
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device.
  5. Stream the IPL!

Learn more about watching Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch highlights on the official IPL website

Check out the latest highlights, news, and interviews on the Indian Premier League website.

To watch highlights:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where the IPL website is available.
  3. Go to the IPL website.
  4. Enjoy!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

2021 IPL Schedule

TeamDateTime (ET)
Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai IndiansSeptember 19, 202112:00 p.m.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreSeptember 20, 202112:00 p.m.
Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan RoyalsSeptember 21, 202112:00 p.m.
Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers HyderabadSeptember 22, 202112:00 p.m.
Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight RidersSeptember 23, 202112:00 p.m.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super KingsSeptember 24, 202112:00 p.m.
Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan RoyalsSeptember 25, 20218:00 a.m.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab KingsSeptember 25, 202112:00 p.m.
Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight RidersSeptember 26, 20218:00 a.m.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai IndiansSeptember 26, 202112:00 p.m.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan RoyalsSeptember 27, 202112:00 p.m.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi CapitalsSeptember 28, 20218:00 a.m.
Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab KingsSeptember 28, 202112:00 p.m.
Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers BangaloreSeptember 29, 202112:00 p.m.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super KingsSeptember 30, 202112:00 p.m.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab KingsOctober 1, 202112:00 p.m.
Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi CapitalsOctober 2, 20218:00 a.m.
Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super KingsOctober 2, 202112:00 p.m.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab KingsOctober 3, 20218:00 a.m.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers HyderabadOctober 3, 202112:00 p.m.
Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super KingsOctober 4, 202112:00 p.m.
Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai IndiansOctober 5, 202112:00 p.m.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers HyderabadOctober 6, 202112:00 p.m.
Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab KingsOctober 7, 20218:00 a.m.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan RoyalsOctober 7, 202112:00 p.m.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai IndiansOctober 8, 20218:00 a.m.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi CapitalsOctober 8, 202112:00 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD (Qualifier 1)October 10, 202112:00 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD (Eliminator)October 11, 202112:00 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD (Qualifier 2)October 13, 202112:00 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD (Final)October 15, 202112:00 p.m.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

