For cricket fans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) needs no introduction. Since its maiden season in 2008, the IPL has gone on to establish itself as the premier T20 league across the world.

IPL 2021 was scheduled to start on April 9 and end on May 30, 2021 but the tournament got postponed due to the pandemic. Based on the latest news, the remainder of the tournament will start on September 19, 2021 with the opening match between Super Kings and Indians. We’re sure you don’t want to miss any of the action.

The best way to stream the IPL live online from anywhere in the world is to make use of a high-quality, lag-free internet connection that’s able to stream HD video safely and securely on a variety of streaming devices. Read on to understand how to stream the IPL matches without the possibility of hackers snooping on your behavior.

Stream IPL live on Sling and Willow TV

Price: 20 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch IPL live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.

Score a three-day free trial with Sling TV via mobile apps! To get started:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Sling TV (10 USD/month and up) and sign up. (Use the “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month) Tune in to the action!

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]

Watch live IPL matches on Hotstar India

Price:

Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)

Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe.

To watch cricket on Hotstar:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in India. Go to Hotstar and subscribe. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device. Tune in to the matches!

Learn more about streaming Hotstar with ExpressVPN.

Note: You may need a Indian credit/debit card and phone number to subscribe to Hotstar India.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch IPL cricket with Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Sky Sports has secured broadcast rights for IPL 2022. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad (You will need to buy the Sky Sports add-on to watch the event live). Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to watch.

Follow these steps to stream Sky Sports safely and securely:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server in the UK. Head to Sky Go and log in. Clear your browser cache and cookies and restart your device. Stream the IPL!

Learn more about watching Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch highlights on the official IPL website

Check out the latest highlights, news, and interviews on the Indian Premier League website.

To watch highlights:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where the IPL website is available. Go to the IPL website. Enjoy!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

2021 IPL Schedule

Team Date Time (ET) Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians September 19, 2021 12:00 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore September 20, 2021 12:00 p.m. Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals September 21, 2021 12:00 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad September 22, 2021 12:00 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders September 23, 2021 12:00 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings September 24, 2021 12:00 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals September 25, 2021 8:00 a.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings September 25, 2021 12:00 p.m. Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders September 26, 2021 8:00 a.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians September 26, 2021 12:00 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals September 27, 2021 12:00 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals September 28, 2021 8:00 a.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings September 28, 2021 12:00 p.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore September 29, 2021 12:00 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings September 30, 2021 12:00 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings October 1, 2021 12:00 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals October 2, 2021 8:00 a.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings October 2, 2021 12:00 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings October 3, 2021 8:00 a.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad October 3, 2021 12:00 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings October 4, 2021 12:00 p.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians October 5, 2021 12:00 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad October 6, 2021 12:00 p.m. Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings October 7, 2021 8:00 a.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals October 7, 2021 12:00 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians October 8, 2021 8:00 a.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals October 8, 2021 12:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD (Qualifier 1) October 10, 2021 12:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD (Eliminator) October 11, 2021 12:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD (Qualifier 2) October 13, 2021 12:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD (Final) October 15, 2021 12:00 p.m.