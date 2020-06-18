Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Download a fast Windows VPN for PC or laptop

Works on Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7
  • Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
  • Best-in-class encryption and privacy features
  • Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
  • Best-in-class encryption and privacy features
  • Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPNDownload Windows VPN
The best VPN for Windows (Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 9, Windows 7).
Using ExpressVPN on Windows laptop.

What is a Windows PC VPN?

A Windows or PC VPN creates a secure tunnel between your computer and the internet. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN lets you surf the web, stream your favorite shows, and confidently go about your online activities, knowing you won’t be tracked or spied on by your ISP or anyone else.

Get ExpressVPN

How to set up a Windows PC VPN

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN

Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Download a Windows VPN app

You’ll immediately be invited to download the app for the Windows device you’re using. Getting apps for all your other devices is just as easy.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN server location

Simply hit the On Button, and you’ll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.

Get ExpressVPN
Spanner and wrench.

Manual setup for Windows VPN

While downloading our app is the easiest way to use ExpressVPN on your Windows computer, it’s also possible to manually set up ExpressVPN.

Once you’ve subscribed to ExpressVPN, follow these instructions for manual setup using the OpenVPN protocol:

Guide to set up OpenVPN on Windows

If you are looking for a smoother streaming experience on your Windows PC, you can use our MediaStreamer DNS service (note that MediaStreamer does not offer full VPN privacy benefits):

Guide to set up MediaStreamer (DNS service) on Windows

Best VPN for Windows PC

How ExpressVPN features enhance your internet experience on your Windows computer.

A laptop with a speedometer

Lightway, our cutting-edge protocol

ExpressVPN’s exclusive protocol Lightway offers a superior internet experience on your Windows computer, with best-in-class security and reliable VPN connections that can often be turned on within a fraction of a second.

Network Lock halts all internet traffic whenever your VPN connection drops. Lamp shining on a secure computer.

A kill switch to lower your privacy risks

Network Lock, ExpressVPN’s kill switch, keeps your data safe even if your VPN connection drops, blocking all internet traffic from your Windows computer until protection is restored. Even when the power flickers, you change Wi-Fi networks, or your computer goes to sleep, your network remains secure.

what is threat manager targeted advertising

Block ads, trackers, and harmful sites

ExpressVPN’s advanced protection features let you customize your online experience and take back control over what companies know about you. Block trackers and malicious sites with Threat Manager, hide intrusive display ads with an ad blocker, and protect your kids from explicit content.

Effective unblocking for content access

Censorship and other region-based restrictions can keep you from accessing websites, popular apps, and videos on your Windows PC. ExpressVPN helps you break through these blocks, including those found in school or office Wi-Fi networks.

ExpressVPN’s high-speed network is perfect for YouTube TV

Fast speeds for smooth streaming

While VPNs have the potential to slow down your internet speeds, ExpressVPN is optimized so you barely notice a difference on your Windows PC. This means less buffering and waiting while you enjoy strong online security.

VPN servers for speed, security, and total access

When you connect to a VPN service, you’re really connecting to a VPN server, a physical piece of hardware that encrypts and decrypts your internet traffic on its way to and from the apps and websites you use. Our server network is meticulously designed to provide you with the best internet experience.

VPN server hero foreground image

Wide-ranging server locations

Our server locations are numerous and varied, spanning 105 countries and counting. This means you’ll be able to find one that suits your needs, whether it’s to access a website restricted to certain regions or to protect your browsing while still appearing to be in your own country.

10-Gbps servers for faster service

A single VPN server must be able to handle traffic from multiple users, all with their own constantly changing demands. That’s why bandwidth is so important: it’s the total amount of data that one server can transmit every second. For our servers, that’s 10 Gbps—10 Gigabits (10 billion bits) per second—which can handle more traffic with less congestion, and thus better speeds.

Server tech designed to keep you private

We’re committed to not keeping logs of our users’ internet activity and designed our server system to reinforce this goal. We call it TrustedServer—a system that never writes to hard disk and uses RAM only. This allows for all data to be wiped whenever the system is rebooted, in case any personal data is saved to a server by accident. Read a deep dive into TrustedServer, which has been independently audited.

Download VPN for Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7.

VPN for Windows PCs and tablets

ExpressVPN is a risk-free VPN for Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8, and Windows 7, and the best VPN for Windows desktop, laptop, and tablet computers.

Connect to ExpressVPN on Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Samsung, Acer, Microsoft Surface, and more. (Unfortunately, ExpressVPN is not compatible with ARM processors.)

Have a Mac, too? Get a Mac VPN and use both simultaneously. Use an Android phone? Set up an Android VPN to give your phone best-in-class security.

Get ExpressVPN
Gaming on Windows PC with a VPN.

Gaming on Windows PC with a VPN

Gaming online on Windows with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.

If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.

Get ExpressVPN

How do I set up a university or corporate Windows VPN for PC?

Use these steps to set up a university or corporate Windows VPN for PC: 

  • Click the Start button and select Settings 

  • In Windows Settings, select Network & Internet 

  • Then, select VPN and Add a VPN connection

  • A dialog box will appear for you to input your VPN provider’s details 

Although these steps are relatively simple, you’ll have to manually adjust the Settings on your PC and successfully fill in all the right VPN provider details for it to work. With ExpressVPN’s Windows VPN, you only have to download the app and click the “On” button.

Keep in mind that a corporate or university VPN is meant to protect and serve the interests of the institution, not necessarily the people using it. ExpressVPN, on the other hand, is wholly designed to protect the security and privacy of you as an individual.

FAQ: Windows PC VPN

What does a VPN app for Windows do?
Does Windows 10 have a built-in VPN?
How can I use VPN software on a Windows PC?
Is there a free VPN for Windows PC?
How to choose the best VPN for Windows?
What can I do with a VPN on my PC?
How do I know the ExpressVPN app for Windows is secure?
What Windows support does ExpressVPN offer?
What is the fastest VPN for Windows?
Does Windows 11 have a built-in VPN?
Get ExpressVPN

VPN for Windows: Key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your Windows PC VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.

Get ExpressVPN

People love ExpressVPN for PC

PCWorld logo for reviews2 page
ExpressVPN’s performance is great. Consistently good speeds.
TechRadar Logo for reviews2 page.
Its Windows version is probably ExpressVPN’s very strongest suit.
Tom's Guide logo.
ExpressVPN is the best all-round Windows VPN on the market.
App Store logo.
App Store logo.

Rated 4.7 out of 5

Google Play logo.
Google Play logo.

Rated 4.4 out of 5

Whatever site I go to, they have no clue where I am located or who I am, and I like it that way.
Sp1r1t0ne, Apple App Store
Love this app. I travel extensively around the world and this app helps me keep in touch.
Mac, Google Play Store
ExpressVPN user recommendations.
Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.
Caro
ExpressVPN user recommendations.
ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.
SB
ExpressVPN user recommendations.
I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!
Jeremy

Why choose ExpressVPN for Windows PC?

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try a risk-free VPN for Windows today!

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Windows with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language