Stream NHL games free with this Canadian option

If you want to tune in for free NHL action, there’s one option that stands above the rest and that’s the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). While it doesn’t have the largest slate of games, the CBC tends to feature some of the best matchups, with their offerings increasing during the playoffs.

Stream 2020 NHL games live on the CBC

Price: Free

The CBC is one of the official NHL broadcasters in Canada.It is particularly known for it’s ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ slate on Saturday nights. Be sure to check with the CBC’s schedule to know when to tune in. Signing up is painless.

To watch the NHL streams live on the CBC:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Go to CBC Gem and sign up. (You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code, e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the CBC Gem app on your Android or iOS device.

How to stream NHL.TV with a VPN

NHL TV is your go-to source for watching the NHL no matter where you are, on any device. That’s because it’s the most comprehensive option available, offering each and every NHL game.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where games ARE NOT being aired (this way you can avoid blackouts). Visit NHL TV and sign up. Stream without any blackouts!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Bypass NHL.TV blackouts and stream all hockey games

NBC and NHL.TV are great for watching live games, but you’ll still need to worry about blackouts. That’s because regional markets have sole broadcasting rights, so some games may not be available online in your area until 48 hours after a game is televised.

The secret to avoiding NHL blackouts? Just connect to a VPN server location where games are not being aired. If you’re in Chicago, for example, and Chicago games are being broadcast on TV, they might not be available for live streaming. Connect to a VPN server location in another city or country.

Another way to beat NHL blackouts? Try the stream options from AT&T TV Now, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. There may be unblocked games available.

Stream NHL games using services with free trials

There are a number of streaming services, such as Sling TV and AT&T TV Now, that will help you get your hockey fix. While they are on the pricier end, the upside is that they offer free trials. This helps you safely and securely test the service to see if it works for you.

Live stream 2020 NHL games on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and NHL Network (use the “Sports Extra” add-on for an extra 10 USD/month to get the NHL Network)

Sling TV is the cheapest and best option for catching NHL games live. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. A three-day free trial is available.

To watch NHL games on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Sign up at Sling TV. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. Tune in to the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Stream live NHL games with AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and NHL Network (use the “Max” package or above for 80 USD/month to get NBCSN or the “Xtra” package and above to get NHL Network)

Looking for another secure way to watch live NHL? AT&T TV Now offers every channel and a seven-day free trial is available. Not that some locally televised games may not be available.

To watch NHL games on AT&T TV Now:

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Watch NHL live games on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, and CNBC

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch the NHL. A five-day free trial is available.

To watch NHL games on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Visit YouTube TV and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching YouTube TV with ExpressVPN.

Stream live NHL games on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 55 USD/month

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, and CNBC

Hulu’s live TV package includes seven channels for secure NHL streams. There’s a seven-day free trial available. Note that some locally televised games may not be available.

To watch NHL games on Hulu + Live TV.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Visit Hulu and use the free trial. Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about connecting to Hulu with ExpressVPN.

How to watch NHL games live on fuboTV

Price: 60 USD/month

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, and CNBC

Don’t have cable? Use fuboTV and get a seven-day free trial!

To watch live NHL games on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Visit fuboTV and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app on Android and iOS.

Learn more about watching fuboTV with ExpressVPN.