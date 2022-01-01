Partner with the global leader in digital privacy

Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Why partner with ExpressVPN?

From tech hardware to security software firms, we work with businesses across all verticals. We have a track record of launching successful partnerships to help you acquire new users and build your brand.

Your users deserve the best

We are the world’s #1 premium VPN service. Crowned the Best VPN by CNN, TechRadar, The Verge, and more, we are trusted by millions of active users in over 180 countries to keep them protected online every day.

Choose a bellwether that raises the bar

ExpressVPN leads the sector with best-in-class encryption and cutting-edge security innovations. Our pioneering TrustedServer technology, groundbreaking Lightway protocol, and co-founding of the VPN Trust Initiative (VTI) with the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) have collectively set new standards for VPNs. We are also among the select brands, alongside Google and McAfee, to be ioXt-certified.

We’re committed to your success

Partnering has never been easier. You'll be provided with a dedicated account manager, who will devise a tailored strategy to help chart the best approach for your brand and business.

Our featured partners

HMD Global (Home of Nokia Phones)

ExpressVPN was chosen as a must-have app alongside Spotify and Amazon to come preloaded on Nokia devices—the first time a VPN has been preinstalled on Nokia phones and tablets. Now millions of users can enjoy ExpressVPN on their devices, right out of the box.

HP

All HP laptops and PCs now come pre-installed with the ExpressVPN app for Windows, along with a 30-day free trial for ExpressVPN’s services. We’re proud to have met the stringent requirements of this global leader for PCs to champion cybersecurity for consumers.

Xiaomi

ExpressVPN now comes preloaded on millions of Xiaomi smart TVs around the globe. Our collaboration with one of the world’s biggest TV manufacturers has helped Xiaomi users everywhere enjoy secure and seamless streaming, all at blazing-fast speeds.

"Giving our customers the best defence is paramount, and ExpressVPN provides a natural synergy helping us advance what we deliver. Now our customers have access to an enticing offering from the fastest and most reliable VPN service.”

Stephen Taylor, CMO at HMD Global

“We chose to partner with ExpressVPN because they are absolutely unparalleled in the industry when it comes to cutting-edge security, super fast connection speeds globally, and ease-of-use. They share our deep commitment to building a safe and open internet experience.”

Damian Jaume, President of Dynabook EMEA

Let's build a better internet together

Interested in partnering with us? Learn more by getting in touch at partners@expressvpn.com.