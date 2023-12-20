Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get {{bonus_months}} months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Data Removal: Search and delete info from data-broker sites

Your personal information is a commodity to data brokers. Our Data Removal service scours data brokers and people-search sites to find and remove your details. Currently available to ExpressVPN users in the U.S.

Get ExpressVPN
Laptop user person going online with ad blocker.

Data Removal: 3 steps to erase your information

While individuals can request for their personal data to be removed from data broker sites and people search sites, our service saves you time and effort by handling the process for you. Here’s how it works:

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN
Search for data

Our data scanning tool searches for your personal information on data-broker and people-search sites.

Step 2

Step 1 of connecting VPN on Linux.
Remove data from brokers

Our service handles the time-consuming process of submitting removal requests to data brokers.

Step 3

Step 2 of connecting VPN on Linux.
Ongoing monitoring

We continue to monitor the sites to ensure your data is successfully taken down and doesn’t reappear.

Why use Data Removal?

Data brokers and people-search sites expose your personal information, increasing your vulnerability to identity theft, cyberattacks like phishing, unwanted robocalls, doxxing, and harassment.

You can ask for your personal information to be removed from these sites yourself, but it’s a time-consuming and complex process. You have to contact each one individually, over and over again—a process that can take over 300 hours per year. ExpressVPN’s Data Removal service takes the worry and hassle out of protecting your privacy:

  • Feel empowered. Ensure you’re doing all that you can to prevent the sale of your personal information.

  • Reduce unwanted solicitation.Stop receiving so many unsolicited offers, spam messages, and junk letters.

  • Better privacy. Privacy should be a right. Minimize who knows about your contact details, location, and relationships.

  • Prevent identity theft. To pretend to be you, identity thieves first need your information. Stop them from getting it.

  • Hassle-free. The service sends deletion or opt-out requests to numerous data-broker and people-search sites on your behalf.

Toggle on blockers to block ads or explicit content (adult sites).

What do data brokers do?

Data brokers collect personal information about individuals and organize the data to create detailed profiles, which are sold or licensed to other third-party companies for targeted advertising, background checks, credit scoring, and other purposes.

Examples of these personal details include your date of birth, home address, buying behavior, relatives, and divorce and marriage records. People often have little knowledge or control over how their data is used.

Download VPN for your Linux distros.

What are people-search sites?

People-search sites are online platforms that allow users to look up information about individuals, compromising privacy. These sites aggregate and display data from various public records and other sources, providing details such as names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, social media profiles, criminal records, property records, and sometimes even financial or employment information. Common uses for people search sites include finding contact information, verifying someone's identity, and conducting background checks.

How to sign up for Data Removal

New ExpressVPN users in the U.S. will be offered Data Removal during checkout. It may be included in your choice of plan or made available for an additional fee. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Note: Data Removal is only available to U.S. users.

Frequently asked questions