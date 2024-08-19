How to live stream the FIFA Futsal World Cup

Looking for a way to watch FIFA Futsal World Cup live streams online? In just a few simple steps, you can live stream every game securely with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to your preferred VPN server location. For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom to watch matches for free on FIFA+. Enjoy the match!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to watch the FIFA Futsal World Cup for free

Watch FIFA Futsal World Cup games free on FIFA+

FIFA+ is the organizer’s official streaming service and the perfect way to stream all the games from the Futsal World Cup 2024 live for free! Best of all, you just need to register for a free account and then you can sit back and enjoy the games.

What is the Futsal World Cup—and who will take home the trophy?

The FIFA Futsal World Cup is an international futsal championship held every four years. Among the 24 national teams competing in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup, Portugal enters as the defending champion and one of the favorites, though many fans will be keeping an eye on defeated finalists Argentina and Brazil, which has standout players including Ferrao (three-time world’s Best Player).

Who is hosting the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024?

The FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 will be hosted in Uzbekistan for the first time, with games taking place in Andijan, Bukhara, and the capital city, Tashkent.

When will the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 start?

The action kicks off at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 on September 14, 2024, with a Group B match featuring Croatia vs. Thailand. The champions will be crowned after the final on October 6, 2024.

2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup schedule

The FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 full match schedule is available on the official website!

What teams are in the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2024?

Group Teams Group A Uzbekistan, Netherlands, Paraguay, Costa Rica Group B Brazil, Cuba, Croatia, Thailand Group C Argentina, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Angola Group D Spain, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Libya Group E Portugal, Panama, Tajikistan, Morocco Group F Iran, Venezuela, Guatemala, France

Who is the defending FIFA Futsal World Cup champion?

Portugal is the defending FIFA Futsal World Cup winner. The European nation won its first Futsal World Cup beating the 2016 defending champions Argentina in the final of the 2021 tournament in Lithuania.

Recent FIFA Futsal World Cup winners

Year Winner 1989 Brazil (First title) 1992 Brazil (Second title) 1996 Brazil (Third title) 2000 Spain (First title) 2004 Spain (Second title) 2008 Brazil (Fourth title) 2012 Brazil (Fifth title) 2016 Argentina (First title) 2021 Portugal (First title) 2024 Brazil (Sixth title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.