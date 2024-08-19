How to live stream the FIFA Futsal World Cup
Looking for a way to watch FIFA Futsal World Cup live streams online?
For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom to watch matches for free on FIFA+.
How to watch the FIFA Futsal World Cup for free
Watch FIFA Futsal World Cup games free on FIFA+
FIFA+ is the organizer’s official streaming service and the perfect way to stream all the games from the Futsal World Cup 2024 live for free! Best of all, you just need to register for a free account and then you can sit back and enjoy the games.
What is the Futsal World Cup—and who will take home the trophy?
The FIFA Futsal World Cup is an international futsal championship held every four years. Among the 24 national teams competing in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup, Portugal enters as the defending champion and one of the favorites, though many fans will be keeping an eye on defeated finalists Argentina and Brazil, which has standout players including Ferrao (three-time world’s Best Player).
Who is hosting the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024?
The FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 will be hosted in Uzbekistan for the first time, with games taking place in Andijan, Bukhara, and the capital city, Tashkent.
When will the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 start?
The action kicks off at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 on September 14, 2024, with a Group B match featuring Croatia vs. Thailand. The champions will be crowned after the final on October 6, 2024.
2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup schedule
The FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 full match schedule is available on the official website!
What teams are in the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2024?
|Group
|Teams
|Group A
|Uzbekistan, Netherlands, Paraguay, Costa Rica
|Group B
|Brazil, Cuba, Croatia, Thailand
|Group C
|Argentina, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Angola
|Group D
|Spain, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Libya
|Group E
|Portugal, Panama, Tajikistan, Morocco
|Group F
|Iran, Venezuela, Guatemala, France
Who is the defending FIFA Futsal World Cup champion?
Portugal is the defending FIFA Futsal World Cup winner. The European nation won its first Futsal World Cup beating the 2016 defending champions Argentina in the final of the 2021 tournament in Lithuania.
Recent FIFA Futsal World Cup winners
|Year
|Winner
|1989
|Brazil (First title)
|1992
|Brazil (Second title)
|1996
|Brazil (Third title)
|2000
|Spain (First title)
|2004
|Spain (Second title)
|2008
|Brazil (Fourth title)
|2012
|Brazil (Fifth title)
|2016
|Argentina (First title)
|2021
|Portugal (First title)
|2024
|Brazil (Sixth title)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About FIFA Futsal World Cup live streams
Can I use a VPN to watch the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 from another country?
Some users watch the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service's terms of use.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the FIFA Futsal World Cup?
No, for the best experience watching the FIFA Futsal World Cup, you want a premium VPN.
How long is a FIFA futsal game?
In FIFA competitions, futsal games comprise two 20-minute halves. Unlike traditional football, there’s no time added on, as the clock stops whenever the ball is out of play or if there’s a match interruption. Half time lasts 15 minutes.
Is futsal managed under FIFA?
Yes, as well as the popular 11-a-side format, futsal is a FIFA-recognized form of small-sided indoor football. It’s played between two teams, each with five players on the pitch at any time. The ball is smaller and harder than a regular soccer ball, resulting in a faster, more technical game.
Why is futsal not an Olympic sport?
While futsal is played worldwide and growing in popularity, it still faces challenges in meeting all the criteria for Olympic inclusion. These include unified rules across different countries, women’s and youth World Cups, and widespread popularity on multiple continents. However, many fans also consider FIFA’s strained relationship with the IOC to be a factor.
Can I live stream the FIFA Futsal World Cup for free?
Yes, fans in many countries will be able to live stream all the games from the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 for free on the FIFA+ website and app.
What TV channel is the FIFA Futsal World Cup on?
FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 is streamed on FIFA+, a free platform for fans to follow all the action live online!
Can I watch the FIFA Futsal World Cup with an app?
Yes, just download the free FIFA+ app to live stream FIFA Futsal World Cup games.
Where can I watch the highlights of the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024?
Free highlights of FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 matches will be available to watch on the official FIFA YouTube channel after the final whistle.
Who is the most successful FIFA Futsal World Cup team?
Brazil’s three back-to-back FIFA Futsal World Cup wins (1989, 1992, 1996) are part of the reason the country is seen as one of the sport’s most dominant forces. The Seleção has won five of the ten FIFA Futsal World Cup competitions to date.