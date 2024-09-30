How to live stream Chelsea games in 2024

With a VPN, you can stream Chelsea games live from any network, even restricted Wi-Fi at work or school.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, UK viewers can connect to a server in the UK to catch matches on Discovery+ or NOW. Let’s go Blues!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream Chelsea games

Some internet and network providers might slow your connection if they think you’re streaming too much, causing laggy streams and buffering that can ruin your matchday experience. The solution is to use a VPN, which lets you encrypt your traffic, keep your online activity private from your ISP, and bypass throttling to watch Chelsea games seamlessly!

If you’re working on the weekend and the Wi-Fi at your office blocks streaming services, you could miss out on the game. But when you encrypt and anonymize your activity with a VPN, you can unblock streaming platforms and watch Chelsea games on any network.

Get ExpressVPN

Best VPN for watching Chelsea in 2024

If you’re a devoted Blue looking to watch every game of the 2024–25 season, ExpressVPN can help.

Our global network of servers in 105 countries works seamlessly with sports streaming services that broadcast Chelsea games, such as NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock. Connect to one of our 10-Gbps servers for a blazing-fast VPN connection that won’t cause buffering or lag while you’re trying to watch Reece James frustrate opponents or Noni Madueke score a goal.

With a single ExpressVPN account, you can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN at once, so you can enjoy the Chelsea game on your smart TV while your family live streams movies, shows, or YouTube videos on their own devices. Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch Chelsea live streams with a free trial in 2024

Canada

Fubo

In Canada, you can live stream every Chelsea match on Fubo’s Soccer and Premium packages, which carry all 380 matches of the English Premier League 2024–25 season. Fubo’s 7-day free trial provides an excellent opportunity to watch a Blues game without committing, and once the game’s done, you can also tune in to games from Ligue 1, Serie A, and the Coppa Italia. You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

In New Zealand, you can watch Chelsea games on Sky Sport Now, which carries 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels. The 7-day free trial lets you watch one or two Chelsea games at no cost, but if you want to watch more games or follow the team all season long, sign up for a monthly or annual pass. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now using a variety of payment methods, including PayPal.

France

Canal+

In France, Canal+ will broadcast all 380 games of the 2024–25 Premier League season—and yes, that includes every Chelsea game. If you’re looking for more content to stream after the game, choose from its wide selection of live sports or watch TV, movies, and documentaries on-demand. You can also use Canal+’s 7-day free trial to live stream one or two Chelsea games for free.

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video’s exclusive deal to broadcast all 10 Premier League games on December 3 and 4, 2024, and all 10 matches on Boxing Day in the UK means it’s the only way to watch Southampton vs. Chelsea (December 4, 2024) and Chelsea vs. Fulham (December 26, 2024). You can also use Prime Video’s 30-day free trial to watch both games free, as well as enjoy the Prime Video library in the UK. You’ll need a local payment method to subscribe and your region will be locked to the UK, even when you travel.

Discovery+

Channels: TNT Sports

In the UK, TNT Sports carries several Chelsea games in its EPL coverage and is available through Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. You can also follow Chelsea’s exploits in the UEFA Champions League on Discovery+, and if you’re still keen on more football, check out games from the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Working late or over the weekend and worried about being able to stream Chelsea games? With ExpressVPN, you can make sure that your internet traffic is encrypted and kept private, allowing you to unblock sports streaming services on your work network or Wi-Fi so you never miss a goal or minute of the action!

United States

DirecTV Stream

Channels: NBC, USA Network

DirecTV Stream subscribers in the U.S. can live stream 2024–25 Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network—including games featuring Chelsea. The 5-day free trial is a great way for new subscribers to watch Chelsea play in the Premier League at no cost. But, make sure you remember to cancel your trial or subscribe to watch the Blues all season long. DirecTV Stream requires a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

Fubo

Channels: NBC, USA Network

In the U.S., Fubo is another way to live stream Chelsea and other EPL teams throughout the 2024–25 season. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers, which allows you to watch some Chelsea games without having to pay. Fubo requires a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Hulu + Live TV

Channels: NBC, USA Network

Hulu + Live TV is another option to stream Chelsea games showing live on NBC and USA Network in the U.S. New and eligible returning subscribers can also enjoy a 3-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV to catch a Chelsea match without having to pay. Use a U.S. credit or debit card to subscribe.

YouTube TV

Channels: NBC, USA Network

In the U.S., YouTube TV offers access to NBC and USA Network, which will air Chelsea (and other Premier League games) during the 2024–25 season. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.) to subscribe to YouTube TV, but it accepts a wide array of payment options, including PayPal and Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial to watch Chelsea without having to pay.

Trying to live stream a Chelsea match on public Wi-Fi at a hotel or cafe? Some Wi-Fi and network providers will slow your speeds based on your activity. One way to bypass restrictions is to connect to one of ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers to encrypt and anonymize your activity so you can watch the game seamlessly on any network.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch Chelsea live streams

Germany

Sky Deutschland

In Germany, Chelsea fans can watch its Premier League games via WOW, a streaming service owned by Sky. If you want to watch more after the Chelsea game is done, check out Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal games also available to stream. WOW requires a German payment method to subscribe.

Italy

Sky Italia

In Italy, Chelsea live streams are available on Sky Italia. The streaming service offers various sports, including soccer, rugby, and Formula 1 to watch between matches. You will need an Italian payment method to subscribe.

Spain

DAZN

In Spain, DAZN broadcasts EPL games featuring Chelsea and other teams live and on-demand all season long. DAZN requires a Spanish postal code to subscribe and accepts several payment options, including PayPal. If you sign up for DAZN in Spain, your subscription will be locked to the Spanish content library and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

United Kingdom

NOW

Channels: Sky Sports Football

NOW will air 128 Premier League games during the 2024–25 season, including several big games featuring Chelsea on Sky Sports Football. Grab a day pass there’s a particular Chelsea game you want to stream. Otherwise, the monthly pass lets you stream every Chelsea game showing during the period. NOW’s best deal is its six-month package and the service accepts several payment options, including PayPal.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents and requires a contract, but Chelsea fans can also live stream them playing in the Premier League via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android. You will need a UK or Ireland payment method to subscribe.

United States

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium offers the most affordable way to live stream Chelsea and other Premier League teams in the United States. Peacock requires a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

Live stream Chelsea matches on all your streaming devices

ExpressVPN offers up to eight simultaneous connections across many devices with just one subscription, allowing you to live stream Chelsea matches on your smartphone or tablet, while your gaming consoles and smart TV are connected to other servers. With apps for all devices, you’re all set to watch the Blues kicking off in the comfort of your home or on the go!

About the 2024–25 Chelsea F.C. squad

Remember when Chelsea won five Premier League titles in a 13-season span? Life has been difficult in West London across the last few seasons, although the Blues utilized a strong second-half performance to finish in sixth place last year. New head coach Enzo Maresca and young captain Reece James have their eyes set on guiding Chelsea back to the top.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.