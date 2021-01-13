Stream the 2021-22 FA Cup live on BBC and ITV

Price: Free

Channels: BBC and ITV

BBC will broadcast 18 matches per season (including 6 matches from the first and second rounds and the FA Cup Final) and ITV will broadcast 20 matches per season (including the FA Cup Final) live from 2021 to 2025.

To watch the FA Cup on the BBC and ITV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at BBC iPlayer and ITV. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Start watching for free!

Stream the 2021-22 FA Cup live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: BBC and ITV

Zattoo Switzerland is a great alternative to watch all BBC and ITV channels live and free. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Switzerland. Sign up at Zattoo Switzerland. Stream the games free!

Stream the 2021-22 FA Cup season live on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

ESPN+ holds broadcasting rights for the 2021-22 FA Cup season in the U.S. Subscription costs 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 14 USD/month.

To watch live on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You will need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the stream!

Watch FA Cup highlights and goals on YouTube

Relive the best goals and the greatest moments in the FA Cup’s illustrious history on YouTube.



Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel. Golazoooo!

When is the 2021-22 FA Cup?

The 2021-22 edition of the Emirates FA Cup runs from August 7, 2021 to May 14, 2022. As always, the semifinals and final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.