Can anyone stop Sam Kerr and Chelsea Women in the Women’s Super League? The London side won its fifth title in a row last season and will be aiming for nothing less than the trophy once more in the 2022–23 season. Meanwhile, Arsenal Women, Manchester United Women, and Manchester City Women, all have strong squads full of players who went deep in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in the summer. Read on to learn how to watch 2022–23 Women’s Super League live streams securely with a VPN.

How to live stream 2022–23 Women’s Super League games

Several broadcasters will carry live streams of Women’s Super League fixtures. You can securely stream with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see one of the free UK broadcasts, connect to a server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or The FA Player Tune in and enjoy the games!

How to live stream Women’s Super League games for free

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

The BBC will be showing select Women’s Super League fixtures, available to live stream through the BBC iPlayer app and website. Connect to a UK server and check the BBC Sport website to see when games are taking place.

The FA Player

Price: Free

Fans can tune into games for free on The FA Player, which broadcasts select Women’s Super League fixtures live along with a library of content including post-match highlights to watch on-demand. Just connect to a UK server and then it’s free to sign up for an account and stream the games. You can also stream across your devices with apps for iOS and Android.

How to live stream 2022–23 Women’s Super League games in the U.S.

Paramount Plus

Price: 6 USD/month

A total of 57 Women’s Super League fixtures will air on CBS for the 2022–23 season, most of which will be live streamed on Paramount Plus. There’s also a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.

fuboTV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: CBS Sports Network

Fans in the U.S. can live stream select Women’s Super League games throughout the 2022–23 season with fuboTV, which carries the CBS Sports Network.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to fuboTV.

YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS Sports Network

YouTube TV will show select Women’s Super League fixtures on CBS Sports Network, one of more than 85 channels that comes with the cord-cutting service. A free trial is also available if you only want to watch a specific game.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. If you don’t have one, subscribe through Google Pay instead.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/year

Channels: CBS Sports Network

Hulu’s live TV service includes CBS Sports Network, which will carry select Women’s Super League games for the 2022–23 season. Hulu + Live TV offers more than 75 channels, giving you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand for an all-around entertainment package.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Hulu.

Other ways to live stream 2022–23 Women’s Super League games in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Football

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all the coverage of the 2022–23 Women’s Super League season. If you only want to tune in to one particular game, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports in the UK carries coverage of at least 35 Women’s Super League fixtures across the 2022–23 season. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

Note: You will need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

Live stream Women’s Super League fixtures in Australia

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Watch Sam Kerr and Women’s Super League live streams in Australia with Optus Sport. The Australian broadcaster also has exclusive rights in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and also carries live streams of Premier League games.

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

How to watch highlights of the Women’s Super League

The FA Player

Price: Free

The FA Player broadcasts select games live along with post-match highlights to watch on-demand. It also has apps for iOS and Android so you can watch on-the-go.

The season opens on Friday, September 16, 2022, with Arsenal Women vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Women. The final day of the season is May 28, 2023. Below you’ll find some of the dates for the biggest derbies and dates during the 2022–23 Women’s Super League season.

Date Match September 16, 2022 Arsenal Women vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Women September 25, 2022 Arsenal Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women Liverpool Women vs. Everton Women November 6, 2022 Manchester United Women vs. Chelsea Women November 20, 2022 Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women December 11, 2022 Manchester City vs. Manchester United January 15, 2023 Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women March 12, 2023 Chelsea Women vs. Manchester United Women March 26, 2023 Everton Women vs. Liverpool Women Manchester City Women vs. Chelsea Women Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Arsenal Women April 2, 2023 Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women April 23, 2023 Manchester United Women vs. Arsenal Women May 21, 2023 Manchester United Women vs. Manchester City Women Chelsea Women vs. Arsenal Women

FAQ: Women’s Super League Is the Women’s Super League on TV? Yes. Watch the Women’s Super League on for free on the BBC and The FA Player, with additional games on Sky Sports in the UK. Viewers in the U.S. can watch 57 WSL matches during both the 2022–23 and 2023–24 seasons on CBS Sports Network, with most streaming on Paramount Plus. Who won the 2021–22 Women’s Super League? Chelsea won its fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title during the 2021–22 season, the most of any team since the league formed in 2011 when it replaced the Women’s Premier League National Division. How many teams are in the Women’s Super League? There are 12 teams in the Women’s Super League, which play each other twice (home and away) between September and May. The top three teams qualify to the UEFA Women’s Champions League, while the bottom team is relegated to the Women’s Championship (and the winner of the Women’s Championship promoted to the Women’s Super League for the next season). What is the average attendance in the Women’s Super League? While the average attendance for Women’s Super League games is around 2,300, a record-breaking 38,500 tickets were sold for Arsenal Women’s North London Derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2022. Who is the highest paid female soccer player 2021? Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr is reportedly the highest paid female soccer player, earning £417,000 a year. Notably, five of the eight top-paid female athletes play in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States. Is there a Women’s Super League App? The FA Player is the home of live football for all The FA competitions, including the men’s game and the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship (second tier), and the Women’s FA Cup. Who is the best player in the Women’s Super league? Sam Kerr, last season’s Golden Boot winner, is considered one of the league’s most lethal talents and is also a veteran on the international stage with her native Australia. But players including Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women’s), and Beth Mead (Arsenal Women’s) are all highly coveted in the Women’s Super League.