How to live stream the Tour de France Femmes online in 2024
How to live stream Tour de France Femmes for free in 2024
Australia
SBS On Demand
Aussie cycling fans can watch Tour de France Femmes live streams (along with Grand Tour races and other key races) live and free on SBS On Demand. You can head to the SBS On Demand streaming service and watch the action, as well as replays and highlights.
Belgium
RTBF
Belgian fans can watch stages from the Tour de France Femmes live and free on RTBF, which shows a variety of sports, TV, movies, and documentaries in French.
France
France TV
France TV will carry free coverage of the Tour de France Femmes live for viewers in France. The public broadcaster also provides a variety of French and foreign-language films, TV series, documentaries, and live sports. You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up, but the service is entirely free.
Germany
ARD
German cycling fans can live stream stages of the Tour de France Femmes race this July for free on ARD, along with commentary in German.
The Netherlands
NOS
In the Netherlands, cycling fans can watch a free live stream of the Tour de France Femmes—all with Dutch commentary on its leading NPO channels.
Spain
RTVE
Spanish broadcaster RTVE will carry a free live stream of the Tour de France Femmes for free. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. All commentary will be in Spanish.
Where to watch Tour de France Femmes with free trials
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC
Good news for U.S. viewers: YouTube TV offers NBC, which will air select Tour de France Femmes stages. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: NBC
Fubo’s 7-day free trial is a great way for U.S. cycling fans to watch select stages of the Tour de France Femmes airing on NBC. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC
DirecTV Stream is more expensive than other U.S. streaming services, but is still a great option to watch the Tour de France Femmes live online by making use of its 5-day free trial.
United Kingdom
Discovery+
Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)
Channels: Eurosport
Eurosport will broadcast the Tour de France Femmes for United Kingdom residents. The service is available through discovery+’s Premium plan (along with TNT Sports and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports, including the UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more. New subscribers can get a 7-day free trial.
Other ways to watch Tour de France Femmes
United States
FloBikes
Price: 150 USD/year
United States residents can catch cycling events, including the Tour de France Femmes, throughout the year on FloBikes. You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
Peacock
Price: 6 USD/month and up
American fans are in luck—the Tour de France Femmes will air live on Peacock, which is the most affordable option to follow the action in the U.S. Please note that Peacock no longer offers a free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Channels: NBC
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC in select markets, allowing fans to follow the Tour de France Femmes race live online.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: NBC
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to NBC in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Tour de France Femmes from another country?
Some users watch the 2024 Tour de France Femmes by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching 2024 Tour de France Femmes live streams
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming Tour de France Femmes cycling action. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
When will the 2024 Tour de France Femmes start?
The 2024 Tour de France Femmes begins Monday, August 12. The start time is TBC, so check back for updates!
How many stages does the Tour de France Femmes have?
The 2024 Tour de France Femmes features eight total stages taking place over seven days. The 2024 race is the shortest overall route in the history of the race, covering 946.3 kilometers.
How to watch the Tour de France Femmes on all your streaming devices
Cycling fans can live stream the Tour de France Femmes on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.
Where does the 2024 Tour de France Femmes take place?
The 2024 Tour de France Femmes will take place in three countries (the Netherlands, Belgium, and France).
2024 Tour de France Femmes schedule
You can find the entire 2024 Tour de France Femmes schedule and route below.
|Stage
|Type
|Date
|Start and finish
|Distance
|1
|Flat
|August 12, 2024
|Rotterdam > la Haye
|124 km
|2
|Flat
|August 13, 2024
|Dordrecht > Rotterdam
|67 km
|3
|Individual time trial
|August 13, 2024
|Rotterdam > Rotterdam
|6.3 km
|4
|Hilly
|August 14, 2024
|Valkenburg > Liège
|122 km
|5
|Flat
|August 15, 2024
|Bastogne > Amnéville
|150 km
|6
|Hilly
|August 16, 2024
|Remiremont > Morteau
|160 km
|7
|Mountain
|August 17, 2024
|Champagnole > le Grand-Bornand
|167 km
|8
|Mountain
|August 18, 2024
|Le Grand-Bornand > Alpe d’Huez
|150 km
Who has won the most Tour de France Femmes events?
Since the Tour de France Femme’s inception in 2022, there have been no repeat winners. Both Annemiek van Vleuten (2022 winner) and Demi Vollering (2023) have one title each.
Recent Tour de France Femmes winners
|Year
|Winner
|2022
|Annemiek van Vleuten (First title)
|2023
|Demi Vollering (First title)
|2024
|TBD
