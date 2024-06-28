How to live stream the Tour de France Femmes online in 2024

Want to watch Tour de France Femmes live streams from the comfort of your computer or phone? Catch every stage of the race in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Australian cycling fans can connect to a server in Australia to follow the free broadcast on SBS On Demand. French viewers can connect to a French server to follow the action free on France TV. Enjoy the race!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to live stream Tour de France Femmes for free in 2024

Australia

SBS On Demand

Aussie cycling fans can watch Tour de France Femmes live streams (along with Grand Tour races and other key races) live and free on SBS On Demand. You can head to the SBS On Demand streaming service and watch the action, as well as replays and highlights.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch SBS With a VPN

Belgium

RTBF

Belgian fans can watch stages from the Tour de France Femmes live and free on RTBF, which shows a variety of sports, TV, movies, and documentaries in French.

Live Stream RTBF Online

France

France TV

France TV will carry free coverage of the Tour de France Femmes live for viewers in France. The public broadcaster also provides a variety of French and foreign-language films, TV series, documentaries, and live sports. You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up, but the service is entirely free.

How to Watch France TV With a VPN

Germany

ARD

German cycling fans can live stream stages of the Tour de France Femmes race this July for free on ARD, along with commentary in German.

Watch ARD With a VPN

The Netherlands

NOS

In the Netherlands, cycling fans can watch a free live stream of the Tour de France Femmes—all with Dutch commentary on its leading NPO channels.

Watch NOS With a VPN

Spain

RTVE

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will carry a free live stream of the Tour de France Femmes for free. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. All commentary will be in Spanish.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch Tour de France Femmes with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC

Good news for U.S. viewers: YouTube TV offers NBC, which will air select Tour de France Femmes stages. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: NBC

Fubo’s 7-day free trial is a great way for U.S. cycling fans to watch select stages of the Tour de France Femmes airing on NBC. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream Fubo with a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC

DirecTV Stream is more expensive than other U.S. streaming services, but is still a great option to watch the Tour de France Femmes live online by making use of its 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

United Kingdom

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: Eurosport

Eurosport will broadcast the Tour de France Femmes for United Kingdom residents. The service is available through discovery+’s Premium plan (along with TNT Sports and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports, including the UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more. New subscribers can get a 7-day free trial.

Watch Discovery+ With a VPN

Other ways to watch Tour de France Femmes

United States

FloBikes

Price: 150 USD/year

United States residents can catch cycling events, including the Tour de France Femmes, throughout the year on FloBikes. You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month and up

American fans are in luck—the Tour de France Femmes will air live on Peacock, which is the most affordable option to follow the action in the U.S. Please note that Peacock no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: NBC

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC in select markets, allowing fans to follow the Tour de France Femmes race live online.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: NBC

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to NBC in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Stream the Tour de France Femmes With Sling

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Tour de France Femmes from another country?

Some users watch the 2024 Tour de France Femmes by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Best VPN for watching 2024 Tour de France Femmes live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming Tour de France Femmes cycling action. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

When will the 2024 Tour de France Femmes start?

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes begins Monday, August 12. The start time is TBC, so check back for updates!

How many stages does the Tour de France Femmes have?

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes features eight total stages taking place over seven days. The 2024 race is the shortest overall route in the history of the race, covering 946.3 kilometers.

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

How to watch the Tour de France Femmes on all your streaming devices

Cycling fans can live stream the Tour de France Femmes on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where does the 2024 Tour de France Femmes take place?

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes will take place in three countries (the Netherlands, Belgium, and France).

2024 Tour de France Femmes schedule

You can find the entire 2024 Tour de France Femmes schedule and route below.

Stage Type Date Start and finish Distance 1 Flat August 12, 2024 Rotterdam > la Haye 124 km 2 Flat August 13, 2024 Dordrecht > Rotterdam 67 km 3 Individual time trial August 13, 2024 Rotterdam > Rotterdam 6.3 km 4 Hilly August 14, 2024 Valkenburg > Liège 122 km 5 Flat August 15, 2024 Bastogne > Amnéville 150 km 6 Hilly August 16, 2024 Remiremont > Morteau 160 km 7 Mountain August 17, 2024 Champagnole > le Grand-Bornand 167 km 8 Mountain August 18, 2024 Le Grand-Bornand > Alpe d’Huez 150 km

Live Stream Cycling Races

Who has won the most Tour de France Femmes events?

Since the Tour de France Femme’s inception in 2022, there have been no repeat winners. Both Annemiek van Vleuten (2022 winner) and Demi Vollering (2023) have one title each.

Recent Tour de France Femmes winners

Year Winner 2022 Annemiek van Vleuten (First title) 2023 Demi Vollering (First title) 2024 TBD

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.