How to watch darts events live streams
You can stream darts with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as ITVX (UK), and find the match you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch darts events for free with a VPN
ITV
Price: Free
Country: UK
Channel: ITV4
UK network ITV offers extensive coverage of select PDC tournaments including the Masters, UK Open, and Players Championship Finals. ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) streaming platform is available to watch in your browser or its apps for smartphones and tablets. Check the schedule to see when to tune in.
ITV is entirely free to stream, but you may need to provide a UK postcode, such as WC1X 0AA, to sign up.
Where to watch darts events from everywhere
Viaplay
Price: From 16 EUR/month
Country: Netherlands
You can live stream darts events through Viaplay, the European online streaming service, which is an official broadcast PDC partner and covers most of the high-profile darts tournaments.
DAZN
Price: Varies
If you live in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, USA, Brazil, or Canada you can tune in to darts events live on another PDC’s official broadcast partner DAZN. DAZN accepts only local credit/debit cards. Otherwise, you can subscribe via PayPal instead.
Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to your resident country (U.S., Canada, Italy, or Germany) and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Sky Sports
Price: $39.99/month
Country: UK
Living in the UK? Sky Sports have exclusive TV rights to all the biggest darts tournaments each year, including the PDC World Championships and Premier League Darts. Coverage of the World Darts Championship is live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.
PDCTV
Price: 10 GBP/month or 60 GBP/year
All major televised PDC events are broadcast live online (outside of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland) through PDCTV. Highlights from events are also available in PDCTV for all subscribers worldwide. In addition, fans with a PDCTV will be able to watch all European Tour events (outside of Germany, Austria & Switzerland) and live streaming from Players Championship and Women’s Series events, plus PDC Affiliated Tour events from around the world.
Catch highlights and players interviews on the official PDC YouTube channel
Catch up with the latest darts scenes from events on the official PDC YouTube channel:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to your preferred secure server location.
- Head to the official PDC YouTube channel.
- Have fun!
Darts tournaments and rankings
The PDC developed and holds several championship competitions, including the annual PDC World Darts Championship, the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, UK Open, Premier League, and Grand Slam. It also runs its own world rankings based on players’ performances. The main PDC Order of Merit is based on prize money won over a two-year period by players in ranking tournaments. The top 10 players in this year’s Order of Merit are:
- Michael Smith
- Peter Wright
- Michael van Gerwen
- Gerwyn Price
- Rob Cross
- Luke Humphries
- Jonny Clayton
- Danny Noppert
- Nathan Aspinall
- Dimitri Van den Bergh
FAQ: About Darts
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.