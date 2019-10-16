How to watch darts events live streams

You can stream darts with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

For example, if you'd like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as ITVX (UK), and find the match you want to stream.

For the best streaming experience, use the browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch darts events for free with a VPN

ITV

Price: Free

Country: UK

Channel: ITV4

UK network ITV offers extensive coverage of select PDC tournaments including the Masters, UK Open, and Players Championship Finals. ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) streaming platform is available to watch in your browser or its apps for smartphones and tablets. Check the schedule to see when to tune in.

ITV is entirely free to stream, but you may need to provide a UK postcode, such as WC1X 0AA, to sign up.

Where to watch darts events from everywhere

Viaplay

Price: From 16 EUR/month

Country: Netherlands

You can live stream darts events through Viaplay, the European online streaming service, which is an official broadcast PDC partner and covers most of the high-profile darts tournaments.



DAZN

Price: Varies

If you live in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, USA, Brazil, or Canada you can tune in to darts events live on another PDC’s official broadcast partner DAZN. DAZN accepts only local credit/debit cards. Otherwise, you can subscribe via PayPal instead.

Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to your resident country (U.S., Canada, Italy, or Germany) and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.



Sky Sports

Price: $39.99/month

Country: UK

Living in the UK? Sky Sports have exclusive TV rights to all the biggest darts tournaments each year, including the PDC World Championships and Premier League Darts. Coverage of the World Darts Championship is live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.



PDCTV

Price: 10 GBP/month or 60 GBP/year

All major televised PDC events are broadcast live online (outside of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria & Switzerland) through PDCTV. Highlights from events are also available in PDCTV for all subscribers worldwide. In addition, fans with a PDCTV will be able to watch all European Tour events (outside of Germany, Austria & Switzerland) and live streaming from Players Championship and Women’s Series events, plus PDC Affiliated Tour events from around the world.

Catch highlights and players interviews on the official PDC YouTube channel

Catch up with the latest darts scenes from events on the official PDC YouTube channel:

Head to the official PDC YouTube channel.



Darts tournaments and rankings

The PDC developed and holds several championship competitions, including the annual PDC World Darts Championship, the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, UK Open, Premier League, and Grand Slam. It also runs its own world rankings based on players’ performances. The main PDC Order of Merit is based on prize money won over a two-year period by players in ranking tournaments. The top 10 players in this year’s Order of Merit are:

Michael Smith Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price Rob Cross Luke Humphries Jonny Clayton Danny Noppert Nathan Aspinall Dimitri Van den Bergh

