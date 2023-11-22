Live stream hockey games with a VPN

Whether you’re tuning into NHL games, the Frozen Four, or European pro leagues, you can safely and securely stream hockey with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadian fans can connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream securely in Canada. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream. Enjoy the hockey!

Can I use a VPN to watch hockey games from another country?

Some users watch hockey games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch hockey online?

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming hockey. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Watch NHL games in 2023 without blackouts

Who will win the Stanley Cup Finals? An ExpressVPN subscription will help you safely and securely stream your favorite NHL teams all season long. Check out our NHL hub for more info!

2023-24 NHL schedule

Event Date Regular season begins October 10, 2023 Outdoor Games October 29, 2023 (Heritage Classic), January 1, 2024 (Winter Classic), and February 17-18, 2024 (Stadium Series) NHL Thanksgiving Showdown November 23, 2023 All-Star Weekend February 2-3, 2024 End of Regular Season April 18, 2024 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs April 19 – June 17, 2024 (latest) 2024 Stanley Cup Finals June 8 – June 17, 2024 (latest) 2024 NHL Draft June 28-29, 2024

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.