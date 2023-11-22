Live stream hockey games with a VPN
Whether you’re tuning into NHL games, the Frozen Four, or European pro leagues, you can safely and securely stream hockey with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadian fans can connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream securely in Canada.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream.
- Enjoy the hockey!
Can I use a VPN to watch hockey games from another country?
Some users watch hockey games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Why do you need a VPN to watch hockey online?
Watch NHL games in 2023 without blackouts
2023-24 NHL schedule
|Event
|Date
|Regular season begins
|October 10, 2023
|Outdoor Games
|October 29, 2023 (Heritage Classic), January 1, 2024 (Winter Classic), and February 17-18, 2024 (Stadium Series)
|NHL Thanksgiving Showdown
|November 23, 2023
|All-Star Weekend
|February 2-3, 2024
|End of Regular Season
|April 18, 2024
|2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
|April 19 – June 17, 2024 (latest)
|2024 Stanley Cup Finals
|June 8 – June 17, 2024 (latest)
|2024 NHL Draft
|June 28-29, 2024
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
- With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
- By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
- By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
- By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
- With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
