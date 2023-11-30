Toggle on the adult-site blocker in ExpressVPN’s app settings. You must be using the Lightway VPN protocol. On Windows, iOS, and Android devices, your VPN must be turned on in order for the feature to work. On our Aircove router, you can use the adult-site blocker with or without the VPN turned on. All devices connected to the Aircove’s Wi-Fi will block explicit sites, shielding everyone in your family from such content. (The feature is on its way for Mac and Linux.)