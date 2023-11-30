Parental controls with VPN: Block explicit content
ExpressVPN’s apps feature an adult-site blocker, which comes included with your VPN subscription.
Greater control of your family’s internet
Content filtering is one aspect of parental controls on children’s devices, allowing parents to restrict access to age-inappropriate content, including explicit material. ExpressVPN’s adult-site blocker is a tool to prevent your family from seeing explicit content on porn sites. When you enable the feature, sites on our blocklist will not load.
How to turn the adult-site blocker on and off
It’s easy to turn on your adult-site blocker within ExpressVPN’s apps for Windows, iOS, and Android, as well as on Aircove. (The feature will be available for Mac and Linux by the end of 2023.)
How does ExpressVPN’s adult-site blocker work?
Toggle on the adult-site blocker in ExpressVPN’s app settings. You must be using the Lightway VPN protocol. On Windows, iOS, and Android devices, your VPN must be turned on in order for the feature to work. On our Aircove router, you can use the adult-site blocker with or without the VPN turned on. All devices connected to the Aircove’s Wi-Fi will block explicit sites, shielding everyone in your family from such content. (The feature is on its way for Mac and Linux.)
What sites are blocked?
Our adult-site blocklist is compiled from publicly available and open-source lists of sites. We regularly review and update these blocklists.
Frequently asked questions
Is the adult-site blocker free?
Yes, it is included with any ExpressVPN plan and can be enabled in the app settings.
How can I block adult sites on my phone?
The easiest way is to install an adult-site blocker. ExpressVPN’s adult-site blocker is a simple toggle built into its apps, allowing you to block explicit content from loading on your device when you use the VPN.