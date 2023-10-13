Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs open the 2023-24 NBA season seeking a return to the postseason. Wembanyama, the 2023 NBA Draft’s No. 1 overall pick and a “generational” prospect, arrives in San Antonio as an appointed savior. The Spurs have been, to put it kindly, lousy in recent years, Gregg Popovich‘s squad hasn’t reached the playoffs since a first-round exit during the 2018-19 campaign, and their 22 wins last year marked the franchise’s lowest since going 20-62 in 1996-97. Of course, they turned that dismal finish into earning the No. 1 overall pick, selecting Tim Duncan atop the draft, and recording five championships over the next two decades.

Can Wembanyama and the rebuilding Spurs get back on track this year? Or will their longest playoff drought in franchise history continue?

Wembanyama and the Spurs opened their season against Luka Dončić and the rival Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, October 25. Even if you can’t make it to Frost Bank Center this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every San Antonio Spurs game throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Head coach Gregg Popovich Arena/Stadium Frost Bank Center All-Star players None Championships 5 (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

Can I use a VPN to watch San Antonio Spurs games from another country?

The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs season involves watching Victor Wembanyama with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles.

How to stream the San Antonio Spurs with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy San Antonio Spurs games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy Spurs games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.

How to cancel NBA League Pass

If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, canceling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.

Stream the San Antonio Spurs using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry Spurs games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch Spurs games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Spurs games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to stream San Antonio Spurs games

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

About the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs

All you need to know about the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs is that Victor Wembanyama arrives in Texas with immense expectations. Wembanyama, who won’t turn 20 until January, earned comparisons to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the pre-draft process. Players don’t hear their name mentioned alongside a Hall of Fame lock and one of the greatest players in league history by accident, especially before they play their first game.

So, you likely know plenty about Wembanyama at this point, but what about the rest of the Spurs? They’re young, and all five projected starters will be 26 or younger during the 2023-24 season. Fifth-year small forward Keldon Johnson is a budding superstar who averaged 22 points and five rebounds per game last year, and he’ll likely remain the No. 1 scoring option as Wembanyama adjusts to the pros.

Point guard Tre Jones contributed 12.9 points and 6.6 assists in 68 games and 65 starts a year ago, and shooting guard Devin Vassell broke out for 18.5 points on 43.9% shooting in 38 games. Let’s see what Vassell can do if he avoids any setbacks following a left knee injury. Finally, we suggest paying attention to Charles Bassey, a former second-round pick who added 5.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.5 minutes a night off the bench. Could Bassey take Zach Collins’s starting spot if he continues his breakout?

Spurs projected starting lineup

Position Player G Tre Jones G Devin Vassell F Keldon Johnson F Victor Wembanyama C Zach Collins

2023-24 San Antonio Spurs national TV schedule

Basketball fans can catch Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on nationally-televised games throughout the 2023-24 season. You can see the full national schedule below, and remember that all games are available to stream on the international version of NBA League Pass! Check out the Spurs’ official website for their complete schedule.

October

Game Date and time Network Dallas Mavericks 126, San Antonio Spurs 119 Wednesday, October 25, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+ San Antonio Spurs 115, Phoenix Suns 114 Tuesday, October 31, 10 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT TNT

November

Game Date and time Network San Antonio Spurs 132, Phoenix Suns 121 Thursday, November 2, 10 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT NBA TV New York Knicks 126, San Antonio Spurs 105 Wednesday, November 8, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Oklahoma City Thunder 123, San Antonio Spurs 87 (In-Season Tournament, West Group C) Tuesday, November 14, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Sacramento Kings 129, San Antonio Spurs 120 (In-Season Tournament, West Group C) Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors 118, San Antonio Spurs 112 (In-Season Tournament, West Group C) Friday, November 24, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+

December

Game Date and time Network San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, December 13, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Friday, December 15, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+

January

Game Date and time Network San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, January 4, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets Friday, January 12, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs Monday, January 15, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMT TNT Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Monday, January 22, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT NBA TV San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, January 24, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Friday, January 26, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV

February

No games at this time.

March

Game Date and time Network San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors; Monday, March 11, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Sunday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT NBA TV San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NBA TV

April

No games at this time.

2024 NBA Finals odds

At some point, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs may win another championship. That likely won’t happen this season, though. Here are the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Boston Celtics +370 Denver Nuggets +440 Milwaukee Bucks +440 Phoenix Suns +650 Philadelphia 76ers +1500 Golden State Warriors +1700 Dallas Mavericks +2100 Los Angeles Lakers +2100 Los Angeles Clippers +2400 Cleveland Cavaliers +2600 Minnesota Timberwolves +3000 Sacramento Kings +3600 Miami Heat +3900 New York Knicks +4600 New Orleans Pelicans +5500 Oklahoma City Thunder +5500

