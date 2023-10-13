Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs open the 2023-24 NBA season seeking a return to the postseason. Wembanyama, the 2023 NBA Draft’s No. 1 overall pick and a “generational” prospect, arrives in San Antonio as an appointed savior. The Spurs have been, to put it kindly, lousy in recent years, Gregg Popovich‘s squad hasn’t reached the playoffs since a first-round exit during the 2018-19 campaign, and their 22 wins last year marked the franchise’s lowest since going 20-62 in 1996-97. Of course, they turned that dismal finish into earning the No. 1 overall pick, selecting Tim Duncan atop the draft, and recording five championships over the next two decades.
Can Wembanyama and the rebuilding Spurs get back on track this year? Or will their longest playoff drought in franchise history continue?
Wembanyama and the Spurs opened their season against Luka Dončić and the rival Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, October 25. Even if you can’t make it to Frost Bank Center this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every San Antonio Spurs game throughout the 2023-24 campaign.
|Head coach
|Gregg Popovich
|Arena/Stadium
|Frost Bank Center
|All-Star players
|None
|Championships
|5 (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)
How to watch San Antonio Spurs games with a VPN
Whether it’s Opening Week, a midseason showdown, or even the NBA Finals, you can stream every San Antonio Spurs game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a U.S. server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Fubo.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NBA League Pass or ESPN, and find the game you want to stream.
- Go Spurs!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to watch San Antonio Spurs games from another country?
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the San Antonio Spurs online?
The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs season involves watching Victor Wembanyama with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights—and track your fantasy squad along the way—in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching San Antonio Spurs games in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every shot, pass, and dunk without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
How to stream the San Antonio Spurs with League Pass
If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy San Antonio Spurs games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.
NBA League Pass
Price: Varies
Want to enjoy Spurs games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.
NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass
What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.
The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)
Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.
Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?
ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with NBA League Pass, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available via live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite basketball team. All ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch Spurs games, basketball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to cancel NBA League Pass
If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, canceling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.
Stream the San Antonio Spurs using services with free trials
There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry Spurs games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)
Country: U.S.
Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch Spurs games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT
Country: U.S.
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Spurs games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to stream San Antonio Spurs games
ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month
Country: U.S.
ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.
Hulu+Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT
Country: U.S.
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT
Country: U.S.
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
About the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs
All you need to know about the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs is that Victor Wembanyama arrives in Texas with immense expectations. Wembanyama, who won’t turn 20 until January, earned comparisons to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the pre-draft process. Players don’t hear their name mentioned alongside a Hall of Fame lock and one of the greatest players in league history by accident, especially before they play their first game.
So, you likely know plenty about Wembanyama at this point, but what about the rest of the Spurs? They’re young, and all five projected starters will be 26 or younger during the 2023-24 season. Fifth-year small forward Keldon Johnson is a budding superstar who averaged 22 points and five rebounds per game last year, and he’ll likely remain the No. 1 scoring option as Wembanyama adjusts to the pros.
Point guard Tre Jones contributed 12.9 points and 6.6 assists in 68 games and 65 starts a year ago, and shooting guard Devin Vassell broke out for 18.5 points on 43.9% shooting in 38 games. Let’s see what Vassell can do if he avoids any setbacks following a left knee injury. Finally, we suggest paying attention to Charles Bassey, a former second-round pick who added 5.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.5 minutes a night off the bench. Could Bassey take Zach Collins’s starting spot if he continues his breakout?
Spurs projected starting lineup
|Position
|Player
|G
|Tre Jones
|G
|Devin Vassell
|F
|Keldon Johnson
|F
|Victor Wembanyama
|C
|Zach Collins
2023-24 San Antonio Spurs national TV schedule
Basketball fans can catch Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on nationally-televised games throughout the 2023-24 season. You can see the full national schedule below, and remember that all games are available to stream on the international version of NBA League Pass! Check out the Spurs’ official website for their complete schedule.
October
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|Dallas Mavericks 126, San Antonio Spurs 119
|Wednesday, October 25, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ESPN+
|San Antonio Spurs 115, Phoenix Suns 114
|Tuesday, October 31, 10 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT
|TNT
November
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|San Antonio Spurs 132, Phoenix Suns 121
|Thursday, November 2, 10 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT
|NBA TV
|New York Knicks 126, San Antonio Spurs 105
|Wednesday, November 8, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Oklahoma City Thunder 123, San Antonio Spurs 87 (In-Season Tournament, West Group C)
|Tuesday, November 14, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT
|TNT
|Sacramento Kings 129, San Antonio Spurs 120 (In-Season Tournament, West Group C)
|Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Golden State Warriors 118, San Antonio Spurs 112 (In-Season Tournament, West Group C)
|Friday, November 24, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+
December
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Wednesday, December 13, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT
|NBA TV
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Friday, December 15, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+
January
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Thursday, January 4, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT
|TNT
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets
|Friday, January 12, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Monday, January 15, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMT
|TNT
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Monday, January 22, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT
|NBA TV
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|Wednesday, January 24, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN+
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Friday, January 26, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT
|NBA TV
February
No games at this time.
March
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors;
|Monday, March 11, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT
|NBA TV
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Sunday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT
|NBA TV
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns
|Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT
|NBA TV
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors
|Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NBA TV
April
No games at this time.
2024 NBA Finals odds
At some point, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs may win another championship. That likely won’t happen this season, though. Here are the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|Odds
|Boston Celtics
|+370
|Denver Nuggets
|+440
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+440
|Phoenix Suns
|+650
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1500
|Golden State Warriors
|+1700
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2100
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+2100
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+2400
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+2600
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+3000
|Sacramento Kings
|+3600
|Miami Heat
|+3900
|New York Knicks
|+4600
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+5500
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+5500
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for NBA live streams
How can I watch NBA streams for free?
There are no official ways to watch NBA games for free. However, NBA League Pass offers a free trial, as do cord-cutting services like Fubo and YouTube TV.
Can I use NBA League Pass in another country?
Yes, you can use NBA League Pass in another country. However, please keep in mind that NBA League Pass is not available in all countries, and certain games are subject to blackout restrictions.
Does NBA TV work with a VPN?
Yes, NBA TV does work with a VPN. NBA League Pass subscribers can also securely watch games using a VPN connection.
Is it legal to use a VPN with NBA League Pass?
While you can watch NBA games on NBA League Pass by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon your streaming service’s Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service. As a security and privacy tool, ExpressVPN is designed so that no one can see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service—not even us. So, you are responsible for verifying that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Can I watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?
Yes, you can watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV. YouTube TV offers an add-on subscription for NBA League Pass, which costs an additional 40 USD/month or 200 USD/year. This add-on gives you access to all live NBA games, as well as replays, highlights, and other NBA content. However, please remember that some games may be blacked out in your area.
What is the difference between League Pass and League Pass Premium?
An NBA League Pass Premium subscription allows you to stream every game live or on-demand on up to three devices.
Why can’t I watch live games with NBA League Pass?
Reasons for being unable to live stream games on NBA League Pass include blackout restrictions or technical issues. Make sure to contact ExpressVPN’s dedicated support team if you run into any problems!
Can I stream NBA games on my computer?
Can I stream NBA games on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream NBA games on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
- With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
- By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
- By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
- By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
- With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.