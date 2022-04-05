A fast and furious seven-a-side game played over two halves of seven minutes, rugby sevens is an exciting version of the sport where any team can steal the victory and smaller teams can have their day over the big dogs. This is a huge year for rugby sevens with the 2022 Series followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (July 29-31) and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town (September 9-11), so you won’t want to miss a single tackle, try, or minute of the action. The 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series kicked off in Dubai in December 2021 and includes nine men’s and six women’s rounds. This year’s competition also includes three new cities on the schedule: Malaga and Seville (Spain), and Toulouse (France).

Due to situations where teams may not be able to participate in certain rounds due to Covid-19 restrictions, a new points system means that the best seven men’s results and four women’s results for each team contribute to their final Series standings.

How to live stream the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series online

You can stream the World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments by following a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, c onnect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC and find the match you want to stream. Tune in to games!

Where to watch rugby sevens online

Official World Rugby Sevens Series platforms

Depending on your region, you may be able to watch live streams of the World Rugby Sevens Series games online in the official website’s match centre, in the official app, on its Facebook page, and on its Youtube channel. The official app also lets you stay up to date with live scores, news coverage, season standings, and video highlights.

CBC

Price: Free

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters and also has a free web player, CBC Gem, offering live streaming and on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like ice hockey and rugby. To watch the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series, check the schedule to see when games are streaming live. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go, too.

Peacock TV

Price: 5 USD/month and up

NBC has broadcasting rights for the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series in the U.S. The tournaments will be broadcast on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, which shows a variety of rugby—including the Six Nations Championship, Premiership Rugby, and the European Rugby Champions Cup, live and on-demand—as well as other sports, highlights, and hundreds of hours of movies and TV. A seven-day free trial is available, though you may need a valid U.S. zip code (e.g., 08012, 60061) and a U.S. credit card to subscribe. Check the schedule ahead of games.

Canal+

Price: 25 EUR/month and up

Canal+ has the French broadcasting rights to provide live coverage of the entire 2022 series. Check the schedule to know when to tune in to the games. The streams are in French. Canal+ is also a great way to watch some of France’s best TV, movies, and documentaries. The broadcaster also carries some great international content, including shows from HBO and family-friendly movies through its add-on Disney+ tier. It has apps for every device including smartphones, tablets, computers, and many smart TVs.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Sky Sports

Price: 35 NZD/month

Sky Sports has secured broadcast rights in New Zealand for coverage of every game from every men’s and women’s tournament in the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series. The broadcaster’s Sky Go streaming video service offers both live and on-demand programming including live sports from around the world. Securely stream all 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series games at home or on the go using the service’s website and apps for all devices. In addition to sevens, Sky Sports carries a stable of premier sports Check the schedule for times of all the games as well as highlights from previous sevens series.

2022 World Rugby Sevens Series schedule

Here’s the schedule for every Rugby Sevens tournament on the calendar. Dates may be subject to change.

Tournament Dates Round 1: Dubai (Winner: South Africa) November 26 – 27, 2021 Round 2: Dubai (Winner: South Africa) December 3 – 4, 2021 Round 3: Malaga (Winner: South Africa) January 21 – 23, 2022 Round 4: Seville (Winner: South Africa) January 28 – 30, 2022 Round 5: Singapore (Winner: Fiji) April 9 – 10, 2022 Round 6: Vancouver (Winner: Argentina) April 16 – 17, 2022 Round 7: Toulouse May 20 – 22, 2022 Round 8: London May 28 – 29, 2022 Round 9: Los Angeles August 27 – 28, 2022

Which teams are playing in the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series?

The 16 teams taking part in the men’s competition are Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, the USA, and Wales.

In the women’s competition, the teams include Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, and the USA. New Zealand’s Black Ferns Sevens will be aiming to defend their title after being crowned champions in 2020.

Who won the 2021 series?

South Africa won the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series in the men’s competition, while New Zealand holds the title in the women’s competition.

Why is it called rugby sevens?

Rugby sevens is different from other forms of rugby because of its particular format, which is played with teams of just seven players over two halves of seven minutes each.

Is rugby sevens in the Olympics?

Yes. Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and was part of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. It will also be included in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Who is the best rugby sevens team?

Several teams will no doubt lay claim to these bragging rights. However, New Zealand officially has the most World Rugby Sevens Series titles (13). But teams like Fiji, South Africa, and England regularly compete for titles and have produced legendary players including Waisale Serevi (Fiji) and Jonah Lomu (New Zealand), who also thrived in the 15s game at club and international levels.

FAQ for streaming rugby sevens

Can I stream rugby sevens on my computer?

Absolutely! If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.

Can I stream rugby sevens on my phone or tablet?

Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android.



Where can I stream rugby sevens tournaments?

Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the games.

To watch rugby sevens, simply follow these steps:

How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?

In brief, there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:

With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device

By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)

For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.

