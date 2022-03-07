Stream the 2022 Indian Wells Masters live online

Stream Indian Wells Masters live on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to Indian Wells Masters live on DAZN. DAZN Canada will broadcast every match of the Indian Wells Masters. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch EPL on DAZN:

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Want it on the big screen? Learn all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to stream Indian Wells Masters on the Tennis Channel

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: The Tennis Channel

The Tennis Channel is your best bet for watching live tennis matches. It is the only 24-hour TV channel dedicated to the sport, providing comprehensive coverage of the top 100 tournaments. Free trials are available. For games times, be sure to check the official schedule.

Watch Indian Wells Masters live on Amazon Prime Video UK

Price: $8.99/month or 103.90/ year

You can tune in to Indian Wells Masters live on Amazon Prime Video UK. Amazon Prime Video UK will broadcast every match of the Indian Wells Masters. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch Indian Wells Masters on Amazon Prime Video UK:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in UK. Head to Amazon Prime Video UK and sign up. Enjoy the stream!

Note: You may need a UK credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

When and where is the 2022 Indian Wells Masters happening ?

The 2022 Indian Wells Masters is scheduled to happen on March 8 – 20, 2022. The event will be held in Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, United States.