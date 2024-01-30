Identity Defender is a suite of identity theft protection tools designed to give you more control over your personal information. This suite includes four essential products—ID Alerts, ID Theft Insurance, Data Removal, and Credit Scanner—working together to provide a comprehensive, multi-layered solution for safeguarding your identity.

ExpressVPN’s Identity Defender is seamlessly built into the ExpressVPN mobile apps, making setup fast and straightforward. Get started in just minutes without any extra apps or complex configurations.

Currently available to new ExpressVPN users in the U.S.*