Identity Defender: Stronger privacy for identity protection
Identity Defender offers a suite of tools designed to give you more control over your personal information. Currently available to ExpressVPN users in the U.S.
What is Identity Defender?
Identity Defender is a suite of identity theft protection tools designed to give you more control over your personal information. This suite includes four essential products—ID Alerts, ID Theft Insurance, Data Removal, and Credit Scanner—working together to provide a comprehensive, multi-layered solution for safeguarding your identity.
ExpressVPN’s Identity Defender is seamlessly built into the ExpressVPN mobile apps, making setup fast and straightforward. Get started in just minutes without any extra apps or complex configurations.
Currently available to new ExpressVPN users in the U.S.*
Data Removal
Your personal information is a commodity to data brokers. Our Data Removal service scours data brokers and people-search sites to find and remove your details.
Data Removal is included at no additional cost for new U.S. subscribers who sign up for two years of ExpressVPN.
ID Alerts
From unauthorized changes of address to personal information exposed on the dark web, ID Alerts monitors and notifies you of suspicious activity, so you can take action before it’s too late.
ID Alerts is free for all new ExpressVPN subscribers in the U.S.
ID Theft Insurance**
Worried about identity theft? Our insurance reimburses you for eligible losses if your identity is fraudulently used by someone else.
ID Theft Insurance is included at no extra cost for new U.S. subscribers who sign up for one or two years of ExpressVPN.
Credit Scanner
Easily monitor your credit activity right in the ExpressVPN app. Catch the signs of identity theft, so you can take action to remedy the issue and protect your credit.
Credit Scanner is included at no extra cost for new U.S. subscribers who sign up for one or two years of ExpressVPN.
Why protect your personal information?
If your personal information is revealed, others can use it to more easily commit identity fraud, launch scams against you, steal from you, and even compromise your physical safety. Identity theft can be extremely stressful for victims, entailing a costly and time-consuming process to remedy the situation.
Your personal information can be discovered in various ways, ranging from sophisticated methods like data breaches at companies to a simple Google search.
Identity Defender tools offer protection for your personal information by removing it from accessible platforms, alerting you to events surrounding your identity and credit, and providing financial coverage in case you become a victim of identity theft.
Why use Identity Defender?
Included with ExpressVPN
Get more protection at no extra cost, based on the VPN plan you select.
All-in-one protection on a single app
Identity Defender services are built into ExpressVPN—no additional apps needed.
Easy to use
Set up takes just minutes. Fill in your details once for most of the services to work.
Protection from more angles
Identity Defender complements ExpressVPN’s premium VPN, password manager, and advanced protection features.
Financial protection
In the event of identity theft, Identity Defender’s ID Theft Insurance can cover eligible losses of up to $1 million.
Real-time alerts
Get timely alerts for suspicious activity, enabling you to respond quickly to any potential threats.
Frequently asked questions
Currently, new ExpressVPN users in the U.S. have access to Identity Defender services. The services included for you depends on your ExpressVPN plan. View the latest plans and pricing on ExpressVPN’s order page.
Identity Defender services are included for free, with the inclusions depending on your ExpressVPN plan, provided you’re a U.S. user who subscribes after Oct. 28, 2024.
View the latest plans and pricing on ExpressVPN’s order page.
Within the ExpressVPN mobile apps, head to the Upgrades tab, where Identity Defender services are listed. You can also access them by signing in to My Account on the ExpressVPN website.
You must first set up Identity Defender services. Select a service and you’ll be prompted to enter some of your personal information, which is needed for the services to work. All data provided as part of credit monitoring will be handled in accordance with our Identity Defender Privacy Policy.
*We are rolling out all Identity Defender services gradually, and the first to have access are new U.S. users. Existing ExpressVPN users in the U.S. (who signed up before Oct. 28, 2024) do not yet have access to the services, but we will be making them available to them soon. Rollout for other regions will be confirmed later.
**The insurance is underwritten and administered by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company, under group or blanket policies issued to Array US Inc, or its respective affiliates for the benefit of its Members. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Review the Summary of Benefits.
Try a risk-free VPN for Windows today!
Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.
No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Windows with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!