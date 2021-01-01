How to stream 6play (M6 Replay) live with a VPN
Catch up on the latest French reality TV shows, scripted series, and popular international shows on the free service 6play (formerly M6 Replay). With a 6play VPN, you can securely watch your favorite M6 content anywhere—even on a school network or public Wi-Fi.
- Connect to a fast, secure server in France from anywhere
- Watch M6 live on your computer, phone, TV, and more
- Bypass content-based throttling from your internet service provider
Watch M6 online in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN location in France.
Step 3
Log in and stream M6 Replay (6play) securely, at top speeds.
What is 6play (M6 Replay)?
6play (formerly known as M6 Replay) is a free streaming service owned by the M6 group offering the most popular French entertainment, including reality TV shows, movies, children's programming, international series, and even documentaries.
With ExpressVPN, you can securely stream 6play from anywhere—including public Wi-Fi, school, and office networks—free of throttling from your internet service provider. Whether you want to watch M6 live online, or catch up on your favorite shows, simply connect to one of our high-speed secure French VPN servers to start streaming 6play.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and 6play / M6 Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for M6 Replay (6play)
Does ExpressVPN work with 6play (M6 Replay)?
Yes. ExpressVPN’s secure French servers give you fast, throttle-free access to M6 content. You can also stream other French TV channels with ExpressVPN.
Is 6play free with a VPN?
6play is a free-to-watch streaming service, but you will need to create a separate 6play or M6 Replay account to stream content. ExpressVPN complements your existing 6play account so you can watch French content securely at blazing-fast speeds.
Will a VPN slow my 6play streaming?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference. If you’re seeing an error for any reason, you can contact ExpressVPN Support 24/7 to get back online.
Learn more about using ExpressVPN for smart TVs and streaming devices.
Can I use a VPN to watch 6play on my phone?
Yes, you can! With ExpressVPN you can watch 6play in all of the following ways:
On your smartphone or tablet using our apps for iOS and Android
On your streaming media consoles, such as Apple TV, Android TV, or Fire TV Stick
On game consoles including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Google.
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with streaming media consoles like Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick. To connect other Wi-Fi-enabled devices like gaming consoles or smart TVs, try ExpressVPN for your wireless router.
If you’re not 100% satisfied watching M6 online with ExpressVPN, simply contact Support with 30 days and get a full refund.