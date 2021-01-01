Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to stream 6play (M6 Replay) live with a VPN

Catch up on the latest French reality TV shows, scripted series, and popular international shows on the free service 6play (formerly M6 Replay). With a 6play VPN, you can securely watch your favorite M6 content anywhere—even on a school network or public Wi-Fi.

  • Connect to a fast, secure server in France from anywhere
  • Watch M6 live on your computer, phone, TV, and more
  • Bypass content-based throttling from your internet service provider
Watch M6 online in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Select a secure VPN location in France.

Log in and stream M6 Replay (6play) securely, at top speeds.

With ExpressVPN you can enjoy M6 live streaming securely on 6play, wherever you are

What is 6play (M6 Replay)?

6play (formerly known as M6 Replay) is a free streaming service owned by the M6 group offering the most popular French entertainment, including reality TV shows, movies, children's programming, international series, and even documentaries.

With ExpressVPN, you can securely stream 6play from anywhere—including public Wi-Fi, school, and office networks—free of throttling from your internet service provider. Whether you want to watch M6 live online, or catch up on your favorite shows, simply connect to one of our high-speed secure French VPN servers to start streaming 6play.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and 6play / M6 Terms & Conditions for more details.

FAQ: VPN for M6 Replay (6play)

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Can't find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Get the best VPN for 6play live streaming

If you’re not 100% satisfied watching M6 online with ExpressVPN, simply contact Support with 30 days and get a full refund.

