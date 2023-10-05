The 2023-24 NBA season has arrived, and Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and the defending champion Denver Nuggets hit the court vying for a repeat. No NBA team has won consecutive titles since Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors partied with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2017 and 2018.

Curry’s Warriors should be legitimate title contenders once again, as are Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the new-look Milwaukee Bucks. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics entered the year as odds-on favorites to win their first title since 2008. But as is often the case, all eyes will be on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers, who seek a record 18th NBA championship.

Start date October 5, 2023 (preseason); October 24, 2023 (Opening Night) Location United States, Canada Number of teams 30 TV partner(s) ABC, TNT, ESPN, NBA TV

Can I use a VPN to watch NBA games from another country?

Why do you need a VPN to watch NBA games online?

If you plan on watching NBA games this season, you’ll want to do so with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite players—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

How to watch NBA games with a VPN

An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to watch every NBA game. What makes ExpressVPN the best VPN for basketball fans is accessibility, as you can access our servers on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. Here’s a full guide to using ExpressVPN on your favorite devices.

How to watch NBA games on a desktop or laptop (Windows & Mac)

ExpressVPN is available on computers, allowing you to catch NBA games while browsing the web in bed or putting off that high-priority project at work.

Get ExpressVPN Download the ExpressVPN app for your computer. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a Los Angeles server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on YouTube TV. Go to your preferred streaming service, such as NBA League Pass or YouTube TV Enjoy the basketball!

How to watch NBA games on mobile

ExpressVPN has you covered if you want to watch NBA games on your smartphone. Just make sure your phone has enough battery and a strong connection!

Get ExpressVPN Download the ExpressVPN app for your smartphone. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. Go to your preferred streaming service, such as the ESPN app Enjoy the game!

How to watch NBA games on Amazon Fire TV

Are you in the mood to watch NBA games on your Amazon Fire TV? You’re in luck with ExpressVPN!

Get ExpressVPN Download the ExpressVPN app for your Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. Go to your preferred streaming service, such as NBA League Pass or Fubo Slam dunk!

How to watch NBA games on an Apple TV

ExpressVPN is available on Apple TV, allowing you to catch your favorite NBA players and games.

Get ExpressVPN Download the ExpressVPN app for your Apple TV. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. Go to your preferred streaming service, such as the ESPN app or DirecTV Stream Enjoy the game!

How to watch NBA games on Roku

Great news: NBA fans can catch games on Roku, which offers apps for ExpressVPN, NBA League Pass, and most streaming services. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Get ExpressVPN Download the ExpressVPN app for your Roku. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. Go to your preferred streaming service, such as NBA League Pass or Hulu+Live TV Enjoy the basketball!

How to watch NBA games on Chromecast

ExpressVPN is available on Chromecast, and we’re here to ensure you can catch your favorite NBA players and games.

Get ExpressVPN Download the ExpressVPN app for your Chromecast. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. Go to your preferred streaming service, like the ESPN app or Sling TV Slam dunk!

How to watch NBA games on smart TV devices

Do you have a smart TV? If so, you’ll be thrilled to know ExpressVPN is available for your TV, allowing you to safely and securely watch NBA games all season long.

Get ExpressVPN Download the ExpressVPN app for your smart TV. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. Go to your preferred streaming service, such as NBA League Pass or YouTube TV Enjoy the game!

How to stream the NBA with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase games the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy NBA games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.

Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?

ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with NBA League Pass, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available via live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite basketball team. All ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch NBA games, basketball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

NBA League Pass vs. NBA TV

Basketball fans will see references to NBA League Pass and NBA TV throughout the 2023-24 season. Although both have similar names, they are actually two entirely different services! NBA TV, much like the MLB Network and NFL Network, is a league-owned channel dedicated to professional basketball. NBA TV features live games, original programming, and classic games. Basketball fans can watch NBA TV through cord-cutting services or select cable providers.

As we’ve discussed, NBA League Pass is a subscription service that gives you access to live and on-demand out-of-market NBA games. An NBA League Pass International subscription will allow you to watch games airing on NBA TV.

Stream NBA games using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry NBA games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch NBA games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream basketball games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Other ways to stream NBA games

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that U.S. viewers typically require a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to watch NBA games in Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

TSN will air Toronto Raptors games throughout the 2023-24 season, as well as other special events, including the NBA Playoffs, NBA Draft, and NBA Summer League. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow Canadian users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game).

Sportsnet

Price: 20 USD/month

Country: Canada

Sportsnet offers select Toronto Raptors games during the 2023-24 season, as well as other special events, including the NBA Playoffs, NBA Draft, and NBA Summer League. Canadian viewers can subscribe to Sportsnet for 20 USD/month or 180 USD/year. Please note Sportsnet does not offer a free trial.

2024 NBA Finals odds

Will Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets repeat as champions? Here are the initial 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Boston Celtics +370 Denver Nuggets +400 Milwaukee Bucks +440 Phoenix Suns +650 Philadelphia 76ers +1500 Golden State Warriors +1900 Los Angeles Lakers +2100 Dallas Mavericks +2400 Minnesota Timberwolves +2700 Cleveland Cavaliers +3000 Los Angeles Clippers +3000 Sacramento Kings +3600 Miami Heat +3900 Oklahoma City Thunder +4600 New York Knicks +4600 New Orleans Pelicans +5500

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

The 2023-24 NBA season features the inaugural in-season tournament, which officially begins Friday, November 3. The tournament will be played in a group stage format, with the teams divided into six groups of five. Each team will play four games in the group stage, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage.

Each group’s winner, along with one wild card from each conference, will advance to the quarterfinals. For example, suppose the Boston Celtics earn the Eastern Conference’s top seed, and the Miami Heat secure the Wild Card. The Celtics would host the Heat, while the No. 2 seed will play the No. 3 seed at home. Baseball fans will be familiar with this system, as the MLB playoffs used a similar format from 1995-2011.

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host the semifinals (December 7) and Finals (December 9). The quarterfinal and semifinal games count as regular season games, as do the statistics. However, statistics from the final will not be counted in the final regular-season numbers. Players will receive prize money if their team reaches the quarterfinals or better. All players on the winning team will receive 500,000 USD, while the runner-ups will earn 200,000 USD per player. The semifinal losers will earn 100,000 USD per player, and those who fall in the quarterfinals will collect a cool 50,000 USD.

NBA Games of the Week

The 2023-24 NBA season is here, and ExpressVPN has you covered with the best games of the week to stream. You can find the daily schedule here, and remember, you can stream every game with NBA League Pass International.

Here is the NBA’s national TV schedule for the week of December 4.

Game Date and time TV Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics (In-Season Tournament, East Quarterfinal) Monday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans (In-Season Tournament, West Quarterfinal) Monday, December 4, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks (In-Season Tournament, East Quarterfinal) Tuesday, December 5, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers (In-Season Tournament, West Quarterfinal) Tuesday, December 5, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, December 6, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Wednesday, December 6, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN Indiana Pacers/Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks/New York Knicks (In-Season Tournament, East Semifinal) Thursday, December 7, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT ESPN Sacramento Kings/New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns/Los Angeles Lakers (In-Season Tournament, West Semifinal) Thursday, December 7, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT TNT Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers Friday, December 8, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN TBD vs. TBD (In-Season Tournament Championship) Saturday, December 9, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC

Event TV Network Dates Opening Night TNT October 24, 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament begins ESPN November 3, 2023 NBA Global Games (Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City) NBA TV November 9, 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals ESPN, TNT December 7, 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Finals ABC December 9, 2023 Christmas Day ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ December 25, 2023 NBA Global Games (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets in Paris) NBA TV January 11, 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day TNT, NBA TV January 15, 2024 NBA Rivals Week TNT, ESPN, ABC, NBA TV January 23-27, 2024 NBA All-Star 2024 TNT February 16-18, 2024 NBA Playoffs TNT, ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, ESPN+ April 20-June 2024

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.