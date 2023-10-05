The 2023-24 NBA season has arrived, and Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and the defending champion Denver Nuggets hit the court vying for a repeat. No NBA team has won consecutive titles since Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors partied with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2017 and 2018.
Curry’s Warriors should be legitimate title contenders once again, as are Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the new-look Milwaukee Bucks. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics entered the year as odds-on favorites to win their first title since 2008. But as is often the case, all eyes will be on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers, who seek a record 18th NBA championship.
|Start date
|October 5, 2023 (preseason); October 24, 2023 (Opening Night)
|Location
|United States, Canada
|Number of teams
|30
|TV partner(s)
|ABC, TNT, ESPN, NBA TV
If you plan on watching NBA games this season, you’ll want to do so with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite players—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching NBA games in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 NBA season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every second regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connection
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
How to watch NBA games with a VPN
An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to watch every NBA game. What makes ExpressVPN the best VPN for basketball fans is accessibility, as you can access our servers on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. Here’s a full guide to using ExpressVPN on your favorite devices.
How to watch NBA games on a desktop or laptop (Windows & Mac)
ExpressVPN is available on computers, allowing you to catch NBA games while browsing the web in bed or putting off that high-priority project at work.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Download the ExpressVPN app for your computer.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a Los Angeles server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on YouTube TV.
- Go to your preferred streaming service, such as NBA League Pass or YouTube TV.
- Enjoy the basketball!
How to watch NBA games on mobile
ExpressVPN has you covered if you want to watch NBA games on your smartphone. Just make sure your phone has enough battery and a strong connection!
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Download the ExpressVPN app for your smartphone.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster.
- Go to your preferred streaming service, such as the ESPN app.
- Enjoy the game!
How to watch NBA games on Amazon Fire TV
Are you in the mood to watch NBA games on your Amazon Fire TV? You’re in luck with ExpressVPN!
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Download the ExpressVPN app for your Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster.
- Go to your preferred streaming service, such as NBA League Pass or Fubo.
- Slam dunk!
How to watch NBA games on an Apple TV
ExpressVPN is available on Apple TV, allowing you to catch your favorite NBA players and games.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Download the ExpressVPN app for your Apple TV.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster.
- Go to your preferred streaming service, such as the ESPN app or DirecTV Stream.
- Enjoy the game!
How to watch NBA games on Roku
Great news: NBA fans can catch games on Roku, which offers apps for ExpressVPN, NBA League Pass, and most streaming services. Here’s what you’ll need to do.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Download the ExpressVPN app for your Roku.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster.
- Go to your preferred streaming service, such as NBA League Pass or Hulu+Live TV.
- Enjoy the basketball!
How to watch NBA games on Chromecast
ExpressVPN is available on Chromecast, and we’re here to ensure you can catch your favorite NBA players and games.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Download the ExpressVPN app for your Chromecast.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster.
- Go to your preferred streaming service, like the ESPN app or Sling TV.
- Slam dunk!
How to watch NBA games on smart TV devices
Do you have a smart TV? If so, you’ll be thrilled to know ExpressVPN is available for your TV, allowing you to safely and securely watch NBA games all season long.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Download the ExpressVPN app for your smart TV.
- Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster.
- Go to your preferred streaming service, such as NBA League Pass or YouTube TV.
- Enjoy the game!
How to stream the NBA with League Pass
If you want to check out the biggest showcase games the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.
NBA League Pass
Price: Varies
Want to enjoy NBA games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.
NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass
What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.
The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)
Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.
Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?
ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with NBA League Pass, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available via live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite basketball team. All ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch NBA games, basketball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
NBA League Pass vs. NBA TV
Basketball fans will see references to NBA League Pass and NBA TV throughout the 2023-24 season. Although both have similar names, they are actually two entirely different services! NBA TV, much like the MLB Network and NFL Network, is a league-owned channel dedicated to professional basketball. NBA TV features live games, original programming, and classic games. Basketball fans can watch NBA TV through cord-cutting services or select cable providers.
As we’ve discussed, NBA League Pass is a subscription service that gives you access to live and on-demand out-of-market NBA games. An NBA League Pass International subscription will allow you to watch games airing on NBA TV.
Stream NBA games using services with free trials
There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry NBA games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)
Country: U.S.
Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch NBA games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT
Country: U.S.
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream basketball games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to stream NBA games
ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month
Country: U.S.
ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that U.S. viewers typically require a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.
Hulu+Live TV
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT
Country: U.S.
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT
Country: U.S.
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
How to watch NBA games in Canada
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
TSN will air Toronto Raptors games throughout the 2023-24 season, as well as other special events, including the NBA Playoffs, NBA Draft, and NBA Summer League. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow Canadian users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game).
Sportsnet
Price: 20 USD/month
Country: Canada
Sportsnet offers select Toronto Raptors games during the 2023-24 season, as well as other special events, including the NBA Playoffs, NBA Draft, and NBA Summer League. Canadian viewers can subscribe to Sportsnet for 20 USD/month or 180 USD/year. Please note Sportsnet does not offer a free trial.
2024 NBA Finals odds
Will Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets repeat as champions? Here are the initial 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|Odds
|Boston Celtics
|+370
|Denver Nuggets
|+400
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+440
|Phoenix Suns
|+650
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1500
|Golden State Warriors
|+1900
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+2100
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2400
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+2700
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+3000
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+3000
|Sacramento Kings
|+3600
|Miami Heat
|+3900
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+4600
|New York Knicks
|+4600
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+5500
2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
The 2023-24 NBA season features the inaugural in-season tournament, which officially begins Friday, November 3. The tournament will be played in a group stage format, with the teams divided into six groups of five. Each team will play four games in the group stage, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage.
Each group’s winner, along with one wild card from each conference, will advance to the quarterfinals. For example, suppose the Boston Celtics earn the Eastern Conference’s top seed, and the Miami Heat secure the Wild Card. The Celtics would host the Heat, while the No. 2 seed will play the No. 3 seed at home. Baseball fans will be familiar with this system, as the MLB playoffs used a similar format from 1995-2011.
T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host the semifinals (December 7) and Finals (December 9). The quarterfinal and semifinal games count as regular season games, as do the statistics. However, statistics from the final will not be counted in the final regular-season numbers. Players will receive prize money if their team reaches the quarterfinals or better. All players on the winning team will receive 500,000 USD, while the runner-ups will earn 200,000 USD per player. The semifinal losers will earn 100,000 USD per player, and those who fall in the quarterfinals will collect a cool 50,000 USD.
NBA Games of the Week
The 2023-24 NBA season is here, and ExpressVPN has you covered with the best games of the week to stream. You can find the daily schedule here, and remember, you can stream every game with NBA League Pass International.
Here is the NBA’s national TV schedule for the week of December 4.
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics (In-Season Tournament, East Quarterfinal)
|Monday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT
|TNT
|Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans (In-Season Tournament, West Quarterfinal)
|Monday, December 4, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT
|TNT
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks (In-Season Tournament, East Quarterfinal)
|Tuesday, December 5, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT
|TNT
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers (In-Season Tournament, West Quarterfinal)
|Tuesday, December 5, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT
|TNT
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Wednesday, December 6, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets
|Wednesday, December 6, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Indiana Pacers/Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks/New York Knicks (In-Season Tournament, East Semifinal)
|Thursday, December 7, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Sacramento Kings/New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns/Los Angeles Lakers (In-Season Tournament, West Semifinal)
|Thursday, December 7, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT
|TNT
|Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
|Friday, December 8, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|TBD vs. TBD (In-Season Tournament Championship)
|Saturday, December 9, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT
|ABC
Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season
|Event
|TV Network
|Dates
|Opening Night
|TNT
|October 24, 2023
|NBA In-Season Tournament begins
|ESPN
|November 3, 2023
|NBA Global Games (Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City)
|NBA TV
|November 9, 2023
|NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals
|ESPN, TNT
|December 7, 2023
|NBA In-Season Tournament Finals
|ABC
|December 9, 2023
|Christmas Day
|ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
|December 25, 2023
|NBA Global Games (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets in Paris)
|NBA TV
|January 11, 2024
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|TNT, NBA TV
|January 15, 2024
|NBA Rivals Week
|TNT, ESPN, ABC, NBA TV
|January 23-27, 2024
|NBA All-Star 2024
|TNT
|February 16-18, 2024
|NBA Playoffs
|TNT, ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, ESPN+
|April 20-June 2024
FAQ for NBA live streams
How can I watch NBA streams for free?
There are no official ways to watch NBA games for free. However, NBA League Pass offers a free trial, as do cord-cutting services like Fubo and YouTube TV.
Can I use NBA League Pass in another country?
Yes, you can use NBA League Pass in another country. However, please keep in mind that NBA League Pass is not available in all countries, and certain games are subject to blackout restrictions.
Does NBA TV work with a VPN?
Yes, NBA TV does work with a VPN. NBA League Pass subscribers can also securely watch games using a VPN connection.
Is it legal to use a VPN with NBA League Pass?
While you can watch NBA games on NBA League Pass by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon your streaming service's Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service.
Can I watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?
Yes, you can watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV. YouTube TV offers an add-on subscription for NBA League Pass, which costs an additional 40 USD/month or 200 USD/year. This add-on gives you access to all live NBA games, as well as replays, highlights, and other NBA content. However, please remember that some games may be blacked out in your area.
What is the difference between League Pass and League Pass Premium?
An NBA League Pass Premium subscription allows you to stream every game live or on-demand on up to three devices.
Why can’t I watch live games with NBA League Pass?
Reasons for being unable to live stream games on NBA League Pass include blackout restrictions or technical issues. Make sure to contact ExpressVPN’s dedicated support team if you run into any problems!
Can I stream NBA games on my computer?
Can I stream NBA games on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream NBA games on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
- With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
- By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
- By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
- By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
- With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.